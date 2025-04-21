Myriad Genetics, Inc.: Myriad Genetics Announces Study Results Show Patients with Depression had Fewer Psychiatric Hospitalizations after GeneSight Testing

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine, today announced that the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology has published a study showing those with major depressive disorder had fewer psychiatric hospitalizations after taking the GeneSight® Psychotropic Test.

"Millions of Americans face major depressive disorder each year, and the GeneSight test provides genetic insights that may help healthcare providers personalize the selection of mental health medications," said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Myriad Genetics. "This study found lower psychiatric-related hospitalizations following use of the GeneSight test, suggesting that GeneSight may help healthcare providers identify effective medications and reduce the trial-and-error prescribing process that can lead to increased healthcare resource utilization."

The publication includes additional analysis of the study results first shared at the 2024 American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists conference. The study, entitled "Real-World Impact of Pharmacogenomic Testing on Medication Use and Healthcare Resource Utilization in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder," showed, following GeneSight testing:

There was an almost 40% relative reduction in the proportion of patients who filled prescriptions with significant gene-drug interactions. We believe these data suggest that healthcare providers are using the GeneSight test to inform treatment decisions.

A 39% relative reduction in psychiatric-related hospitalizations and a 29% relative reduction in hospitalizations for any reason were observed.

Patients who were switched to medications with no/moderate gene-drug interactions had a 44% relative reduction in psychiatric hospitalizations and a 34% relative reduction in hospitalizations for any reason.



"As a practicing psychiatrist, this study reinforces my decision to order the GeneSight test for my patients. Many patients don't respond well to the first prescribed medication and the rate of positive medication response declines after that1," said Dr. Crystal Nelson, a psychiatrist in Newnan, GA. "My patients who suffer from major depressive disorder often share a renewed sense of hope after I tell them about and order the GeneSight test. Many of them share that they are relieved to learn that genetics may have been a reason why a medication failed them."

About the Study

The study analyzed a dataset generated by linking more than a half million de-identified patients who received the GeneSight test to administrative insurance claims from a nationwide data warehouse in the United States. Nearly 21,000 patients with major depressive disorder met inclusion criteria to be included in the study. The study authors then evaluated this dataset with regard to medications prescribed before and after GeneSight testing, as well as healthcare resource utilization before and after GeneSight testing. The company believes that GeneSight testing contributed to the reduction in patients who filled prescriptions with significant gene-drug interactions and the reduction in hospitalizations, but the study did not include an analysis of a non-GeneSight control group to evaluate whether or to what extent GeneSight testing was the cause of these reductions.

About the GeneSight® Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic Test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic (PGx) test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient's genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

