Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $189.0 million, or $2.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $185.4 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $277.0 million, compared to $270.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Building on our record results in 2024, we are pleased with our strong start to the year. Our balanced business model supported disciplined loan growth, which was funded by robust deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025."

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, "Net interest margin in the first quarter increased by five basis points to 3.56% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was primarily attributed to decreased funding costs. The higher net interest margin and balance sheet growth supported record net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2025."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2025:

Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2024, unless otherwise noted

Total loans increased by $653 million, or 6% annualized.

Total deposits increased by approximately $1.1 billion, or 8% annualized.

Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.

Net interest income increased to $526.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $525.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, supported by improvement in net interest margin and balance sheet growth. Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income and non-interest expense were relatively stable in the first quarter of 2025. Notable impacts were: Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.2 million. Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were $2.7 million.

Provision for credit losses totaled $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $15.9 million, or 13 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Crane noted, "The Company exhibited disciplined and consistent loan growth, as loans increased by $653 million compared to the prior quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis. Loan pipelines are strong and we remain prudent in our review of credit opportunities, ensuring our loan growth adheres to our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2025 outpaced loan growth, which resulted in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 90.9%. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $11.2 billion and comprised 21% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025. We continue to leverage our enviable market positioning to generate deposits, grow loans and expand our franchise value."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, "Prudent credit management, involving in-depth reviews of the portfolio, has led to positive outcomes by proactively identifying and resolving problem credits in a timely fashion. We continue to be conservative, diversified, and maintain our consistently strong credit standards. We believe the Company's reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to maintaining credit quality as evidenced by our improved net charge-offs, stable levels of non-performing loans and our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.37%."

In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, "Overall, we are proud of our first quarter results and believe we are well-positioned to continue our strong momentum as we navigate the macroeconomic uncertainty in 2025. The first quarter results highlighted the quality of our core deposit franchise and multifaceted nature of our business model, which uniquely positions us to be successful. Anticipated solid loan growth in the second quarter, combined with a stable net interest margin should result in higher levels of net interest income in the second quarter of 2025. Increasing our long-term franchise value and net interest income, coupled with disciplined expense control and maintaining our conservative credit standards, remain our focus in 2025."

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Total loans increased by $653.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in the commercial and premium finance life insurance loan portfolios.

Total liabilities increased by $734.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a $1.1 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21% at March 31, 2025, relatively stable compared to recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 90.9%.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $526.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to improvement in net interest margin and growth in the balance sheet, partially offset by two fewer calendar days in the quarter.

Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2025, up five basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets declined 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a 15 basis point decrease in loan yields. The net free funds contribution declined six basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. These declines were more than offset by a 22 basis point reduction in funding cost, primarily due to a 23 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $448.4 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase from $437.1 million as of December 31, 2024. A provision for credit losses totaling $24.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $17.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to impacts related to the macroeconomic outlook. Future economic performance remains uncertain, thus downside risks to the baseline scenario, including widening credit spreads and lower valuations in financial markets, were considered to derive a qualitative addition to the provision for the first quarter of 2025. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company's financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $3.3 million as compared to $15.9 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 11 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis, compared to 13 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company's delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have remained relatively stable compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $195.0 million and comprised 0.30% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $193.9 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $172.4 million and comprised 0.35% of total loans at March 31, 2025, as compared to $170.8 million and 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2024. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $116.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $3.2 million, as compared to $113.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by the transition of systems and support for brokerage and certain private client business to a new third party in the current quarter, as well as lower assets under management due to lower market valuations. The reduction in revenue was driven by anticipated slowdown in activity from the transition, market conditions, and certain offsets to expenses. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaling $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 was essentially unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.

The Company recognized $19.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $0.5 million increase in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increased commercial account fees.

The Company recognized $3.2 million in net gains on investment securities in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $2.8 million in net losses in the fourth quarter of 2024. The net gains in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company's equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expenses totaled $366.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $2.4 million as compared to $368.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by decreased commissions and incentives compensation expense related to lower mortgage originations and wealth management revenue in the quarter partially offset by higher salaries expense which can be attributed to annual merit increases taking effect in the first quarter of the year.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $12.3 million, which was a $0.8 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The reduction in the first quarter is primarily due to timing of marketing campaigns, sponsorship arrangements and other investments.

Professional fees expense totaled $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $2.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to decreased fees on consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.

Travel and entertainment expense totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 which decreased $2.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to seasonal corporate events that occur during the fourth quarter.

The Macatawa Bank acquisition related costs were $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by consulting expenses, employee retention and severance costs, and contracted resource costs.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $64.0 million in the first quarter compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 25.30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26.76% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation, which fluctuate based on the Company's stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to excess tax benefits of $50,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $20.5 million for both the first quarter of 2025, and the fourth quarter of 2024. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2025.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $4.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $213.4 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's leasing divisions' portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.7 billion, $1.1 billion, and $280.5 million as of March 31, 2025 respectively, as compared to $2.5 billion, $1.1 billion, and $278.3 million as of December 31, 2024, respectively. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. See "Items Impacting Comparative Results," regarding the sale of the Company's Retirement Benefits Advisors ("RBA") division during the first quarter of 2024. Wealth management revenue totaled $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company's wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $51.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Business Combination

On August 1, 2024, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Macatawa, the parent company of Macatawa Bank. In conjunction with the completed acquisition, the Company issued approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock. Macatawa operates 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties in the state of Michigan. Macatawa offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities. As of August 1, 2024, Macatawa had fair values of approximately $2.9 billion in assets, $2.3 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in loans. As of March 31, 2025, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $142.1 million on the purchase.

Division Sale

In the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold its RBA division and recorded a net gain of approximately $19.3 million ($20.0 million in other non-interest income from the sale, offset by $0.7 million in commissions/incentive compensation expense).



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust's key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or (1) basis point (bp) change from

4th Quarter

2024 % or basis point (bp) change from

1st Quarter

2024 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Net income $ 189,039 $ 185,362 $ 187,294 2 % 1 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 277,018 270,060 271,629 3 2 Net income per common share - Diluted 2.69 2.63 2.89 2 (7 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.45 0.45 11 11 Net revenue (3) 643,108 638,599 604,774 1 6 Net interest income 526,474 525,148 464,194 0 13 Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.57 % 5 bps (3 ) bps Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.56 3.51 3.59 5 (3 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 1.58 1.60 1.39 (2 ) 19 Return on average assets 1.20 1.16 1.35 4 (15 ) Return on average common equity 12.21 11.82 14.42 39 (221 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 14.72 14.29 16.75 43 (203 ) At end of period Total assets $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 57,576,933 6 % 14 % Total loans (5) 48,708,390 48,055,037 43,230,706 6 13 Total deposits 53,570,038 52,512,349 46,448,858 8 15 Total shareholders' equity 6,600,537 6,344,297 5,436,400 16 21

(1)Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2)See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company's website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 Total loans (1) 48,708,390 48,055,037 47,067,447 44,675,531 43,230,706 Total deposits 53,570,038 52,512,349 51,404,966 48,049,026 46,448,858 Total shareholders' equity 6,600,537 6,344,297 6,399,714 5,536,628 5,436,400 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 526,474 $ 525,148 $ 502,583 $ 470,610 $ 464,194 Net revenue (2) 643,108 638,599 615,730 591,757 604,774 Net income 189,039 185,362 170,001 152,388 187,294 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 277,018 270,060 255,043 251,404 271,629 Net income per common share - Basic 2.73 2.68 2.51 2.35 2.93 Net income per common share - Diluted 2.69 2.63 2.47 2.32 2.89 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.50 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.57 % Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 3.56 3.51 3.51 3.52 3.59 Non-interest income to average assets 0.74 0.71 0.74 0.85 1.02 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.32 2.31 2.36 2.38 2.41 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.58 1.60 1.62 1.53 1.39 Return on average assets 1.20 1.16 1.11 1.07 1.35 Return on average common equity 12.21 11.82 11.63 11.61 14.42 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 14.72 14.29 13.92 13.49 16.75 Average total assets $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 Average total shareholders' equity 6,460,941 6,418,403 5,990,429 5,450,173 5,440,457 Average loans to average deposits ratio 92.3 % 91.9 % 93.8 % 95.1 % 94.5 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 90.9 91.5 91.6 93.0 93.1 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 112.46 $ 124.71 $ 108.53 $ 98.56 $ 104.39 Book value per common share 92.47 89.21 90.06 82.97 81.38 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 78.83 75.39 76.15 72.01 70.40 Common shares outstanding 66,919,325 66,495,227 66,481,543 61,760,139 61,736,715 Other Data at end of period: Common equity to assets ratio 9.4 % 9.1 % 9.4 % 8.6 % 8.7 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 8.1 7.8 8.1 7.5 7.6 Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 9.6 9.4 9.6 9.3 9.4 Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.8 10.7 10.6 10.3 10.3 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.1 9.9 9.8 9.5 9.5 Total capital ratio (5) 12.5 12.3 12.2 12.1 12.2 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 448,387 $ 437,060 $ 436,193 $ 437,560 $ 427,504 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.99 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 16 16 16 15 15 Banking offices 208 205 203 177 176

(1)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3)See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5)Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6)The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 616,216 $ 452,017 $ 725,465 $ 415,462 $ 379,825 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 63 6,519 5,663 62 61 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,238,237 4,409,753 3,648,117 2,824,314 2,131,077 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 4,220,305 4,141,482 3,912,232 4,329,957 4,387,598 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,564,490 3,613,263 3,677,420 3,755,924 3,810,015 Trading account securities - 4,072 3,472 4,134 2,184 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 270,442 215,412 125,310 112,173 119,777 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 281,893 281,407 266,908 256,495 224,657 Brokerage customer receivables - 18,102 16,662 13,682 13,382 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 316,804 331,261 461,067 411,851 339,884 Loans, net of unearned income 48,708,390 48,055,037 47,067,447 44,675,531 43,230,706 Allowance for loan losses (378,207 ) (364,017 ) (360,279 ) (363,719 ) (348,612 ) Net loans 48,330,183 47,691,020 46,707,168 44,311,812 42,882,094 Premises, software and equipment, net 776,679 779,130 772,002 722,295 744,769 Lease investments, net 280,472 278,264 270,171 275,459 283,557 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,598,255 1,739,334 1,721,090 1,671,334 1,580,142 Trade date securities receivable 463,023 - 551,031 - - Goodwill 796,932 796,942 800,780 655,955 656,181 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 116,072 121,690 123,866 20,607 21,730 Total assets $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 $ 10,739,132 $ 10,031,440 $ 9,908,183 Interest-bearing 42,368,179 41,102,331 40,665,834 38,017,586 36,540,675 Total deposits 53,570,038 52,512,349 51,404,966 48,049,026 46,448,858 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,151,309 3,151,309 3,171,309 3,176,309 2,676,751 Other borrowings 529,269 534,803 647,043 606,579 575,408 Subordinated notes 298,360 298,283 298,188 298,113 437,965 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,466,987 1,785,061 1,613,638 1,861,295 1,747,985 Total liabilities 59,269,529 58,535,371 57,388,710 54,244,888 52,140,533 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 67,007 66,560 66,546 61,825 61,798 Surplus 2,494,347 2,482,561 2,470,228 1,964,645 1,954,532 Treasury stock (9,156 ) (6,153 ) (6,098 ) (5,760 ) (5,757 ) Retained earnings 4,045,854 3,897,164 3,748,715 3,615,616 3,498,475 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (410,015 ) (508,335 ) (292,177 ) (512,198 ) (485,148 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,600,537 6,344,297 6,399,714 5,536,628 5,436,400 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 65,870,066 $ 64,879,668 $ 63,788,424 $ 59,781,516 $ 57,576,933

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 768,362 $ 789,038 $ 794,163 $ 749,812 $ 710,341 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,246 5,623 6,233 5,434 4,146 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 36,766 46,256 32,608 19,731 16,658 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 179 53 277 17 19 Investment securities 72,016 67,066 69,592 69,779 69,678 Trading account securities 11 6 11 13 18 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,307 5,157 5,451 4,974 4,478 Brokerage customer receivables 78 302 269 219 175 Total interest income 886,965 913,501 908,604 849,979 805,513 Interest expense Interest on deposits 320,233 346,388 362,019 335,703 299,532 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,441 26,050 26,254 24,797 22,048 Interest on other borrowings 6,792 7,519 9,013 8,700 9,248 Interest on subordinated notes 3,714 3,733 3,712 5,185 5,487 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,311 4,663 5,023 4,984 5,004 Total interest expense 360,491 388,353 406,021 379,369 341,319 Net interest income 526,474 525,148 502,583 470,610 464,194 Provision for credit losses 23,963 16,979 22,334 40,061 21,673 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 502,511 508,169 480,249 430,549 442,521 Non-interest income Wealth management 34,042 38,775 37,224 35,413 34,815 Mortgage banking 20,529 20,452 15,974 29,124 27,663 Service charges on deposit accounts 19,362 18,864 16,430 15,546 14,811 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 3,196 (2,835 ) 3,189 (4,282 ) 1,326 Fees from covered call options 3,446 2,305 988 2,056 4,847 Trading (losses) gains, net (64 ) (113 ) (130 ) 70 677 Operating lease income, net 15,287 15,327 15,335 13,938 14,110 Other 20,836 20,676 24,137 29,282 42,331 Total non-interest income 116,634 113,451 113,147 121,147 140,580 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 211,526 212,133 211,261 198,541 195,173 Software and equipment 34,717 34,258 31,574 29,231 27,731 Operating lease equipment 10,471 10,263 10,518 10,834 10,683 Occupancy, net 20,778 20,597 19,945 19,585 19,086 Data processing 11,274 10,957 9,984 9,503 9,292 Advertising and marketing 12,272 13,097 18,239 17,436 13,040 Professional fees 9,044 11,334 9,783 9,967 9,553 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 5,618 5,773 4,042 1,122 1,158 FDIC insurance 10,926 10,640 10,512 10,429 14,537 OREO expenses, net 643 397 (938 ) (259 ) 392 Other 38,821 39,090 35,767 33,964 32,500 Total non-interest expense 366,090 368,539 360,687 340,353 333,145 Income before taxes 253,055 253,081 232,709 211,343 249,956 Income tax expense 64,016 67,719 62,708 58,955 62,662 Net income $ 189,039 $ 185,362 $ 170,001 $ 152,388 $ 187,294 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 Net income applicable to common shares $ 182,048 $ 178,371 $ 163,010 $ 145,397 $ 180,303 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.73 $ 2.68 $ 2.51 $ 2.35 $ 2.93 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.63 $ 2.47 $ 2.32 $ 2.89 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding 66,726 66,491 64,888 61,839 61,481 Dilutive potential common shares 923 1,233 1,053 926 928 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 67,649 67,724 65,941 62,765 62,409

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2024 (1) Mar 31,

2024 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 181,580 $ 189,774 $ 314,693 $ 281,103 $ 193,064 (18 )% (6 )% Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 135,224 141,487 146,374 130,748 146,820 (18 ) (8 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 316,804 $ 331,261 $ 461,067 $ 411,851 $ 339,884 (18 )% (7 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 6,871,206 $ 6,867,422 $ 6,774,683 $ 6,236,290 $ 6,117,004 0 % 12 % Asset-based lending 1,701,962 1,611,001 1,709,685 1,465,867 1,355,255 23 26 Municipal 798,646 826,653 827,125 747,357 721,526 (14 ) 11 Leases 2,680,943 2,537,325 2,443,721 2,439,128 2,344,295 23 14 Commercial real estate Residential construction 55,849 48,617 73,088 55,019 57,558 60 (3 ) Commercial construction 2,086,797 2,065,775 1,984,240 1,866,701 1,748,607 4 19 Land 306,235 319,689 346,362 338,831 344,149 (17 ) (11 ) Office 1,641,555 1,656,109 1,675,286 1,585,312 1,566,748 (4 ) 5 Industrial 2,677,555 2,628,576 2,527,932 2,307,455 2,190,200 8 22 Retail 1,402,837 1,374,655 1,404,586 1,365,753 1,366,415 8 3 Multi-family 3,091,314 3,125,505 3,193,339 2,988,940 2,922,432 (4 ) 6 Mixed use and other 1,652,759 1,685,018 1,588,584 1,439,186 1,437,328 (8 ) 15 Home equity 455,683 445,028 427,043 356,313 340,349 10 34 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 3,561,417 3,456,009 3,252,649 2,933,157 2,746,916 12 30 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 86,952 114,985 92,355 88,503 90,911 (99 ) (4 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 36,790 41,771 43,034 45,675 52,439 (48 ) (30 ) Total core loans $ 29,108,500 $ 28,804,138 $ 28,363,712 $ 26,259,487 $ 25,402,132 4 % 15 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,262,555 $ 1,268,521 $ 1,191,686 $ 1,150,460 $ 1,122,302 (2 )% 12 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,019,543 893,854 750,462 593,519 403,245 57 NM Community Advantage - homeowners association 525,492 525,446 501,645 491,722 475,832 0 10 Insurance agency lending 1,070,979 1,044,329 1,048,686 1,030,119 964,022 10 11 Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 6,486,663 6,447,625 6,253,271 6,142,654 6,113,993 2 6 Canada property & casualty insurance 753,199 824,417 878,410 958,099 826,026 (35 ) (9 ) Life insurance 8,365,140 8,147,145 7,996,899 7,962,115 7,872,033 11 6 Consumer and other 116,319 99,562 82,676 87,356 51,121 68 NM Total niche loans $ 19,599,890 $ 19,250,899 $ 18,703,735 $ 18,416,044 $ 17,828,574 7 % 10 % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037 $ 47,067,447 $ 44,675,531 $ 43,230,706 6 % 13 %

(1)Annualized.



TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2024 (1) Mar 31, 2024 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 11,201,859 $ 11,410,018 $ 10,739,132 $ 10,031,440 $ 9,908,183 (7 )% 13 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 6,340,168 5,865,546 5,466,932 5,053,909 5,720,947 33 11 Wealth management deposits (2) 1,408,790 1,469,064 1,303,354 1,490,711 1,347,817 (17 ) 5 Money market 18,074,733 17,975,191 17,713,726 16,320,017 15,617,717 2 16 Savings 6,576,251 6,372,499 6,183,249 5,882,179 5,959,774 13 10 Time certificates of deposit 9,968,237 9,420,031 9,998,573 9,270,770 7,894,420 24 26 Total deposits $ 53,570,038 $ 52,512,349 $ 51,404,966 $ 48,049,026 $ 46,448,858 8 % 15 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 21 % 22 % 21 % 21 % 21 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 12 11 11 11 12 Wealth management deposits (2) 3 3 3 3 3 Money market 34 34 34 34 34 Savings 12 12 12 12 13 Time certificates of deposit 18 18 19 19 17 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1)Annualized.

(2)Represents deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.



TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of March 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit 1-3 months $ 3,845,120 4.34 % 4-6 months 2,345,184 3.81 7-9 months 2,694,739 3.72 10-12 months 711,206 3.62 13-18 months 210,063 3.03 19-24 months 87,336 2.72 24+ months 74,589 2.47 Total $ 9,968,237 3.94 %

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,520,048 $ 3,934,016 $ 2,413,728 $ 1,485,481 $ 1,254,332 Investment securities (2) 8,409,735 8,090,271 8,276,576 8,203,764 8,349,796 FHLB and FRB stock 281,702 271,825 263,707 253,614 230,648 Liquidity management assets (3) $ 12,211,485 $ 12,296,112 $ 10,954,011 $ 9,942,859 $ 9,834,776 Other earning assets (3)(4) 13,140 20,528 17,542 15,257 15,081 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 286,710 378,707 376,251 347,236 290,275 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 47,833,380 47,153,014 45,920,586 43,819,354 42,129,893 Total earning assets (3) $ 60,344,715 $ 59,848,361 $ 57,268,390 $ 54,124,706 $ 52,270,025 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (375,371 ) (367,238 ) (383,736 ) (360,504 ) (361,734 ) Cash and due from banks 476,423 470,033 467,333 434,916 450,267 Other assets 3,661,275 3,642,949 3,563,296 3,294,066 3,244,137 Total assets $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,046,189 $ 5,601,672 $ 5,174,673 $ 4,985,306 $ 5,680,265 Wealth management deposits 1,574,480 1,430,163 1,362,747 1,531,865 1,510,203 Money market accounts 17,581,141 17,579,395 16,436,111 15,272,126 14,474,492 Savings accounts 6,479,444 6,288,727 6,096,746 5,878,844 5,792,118 Time deposits 9,406,126 9,702,948 9,598,109 8,546,172 7,148,456 Interest-bearing deposits $ 41,087,380 $ 40,602,905 $ 38,668,386 $ 36,214,313 $ 34,605,534 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,151,309 3,160,658 3,178,973 3,096,920 2,728,849 Other borrowings 582,139 577,786 622,792 587,262 627,711 Subordinated notes 298,306 298,225 298,135 410,331 437,893 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 45,372,700 $ 44,893,140 $ 43,021,852 $ 40,562,392 $ 38,653,553 Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,732,156 10,718,738 10,271,613 9,879,134 9,972,646 Other liabilities 1,541,245 1,563,824 1,631,389 1,601,485 1,536,039 Equity 6,460,941 6,418,403 5,990,429 5,450,173 5,440,457 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 64,107,042 $ 63,594,105 $ 60,915,283 $ 57,493,184 $ 55,602,695 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 14,972,015 $ 14,955,221 $ 14,246,538 $ 13,562,314 $ 13,616,472

(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3)See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 36,945 $ 46,308 $ 32,885 $ 19,748 $ 16,677 Investment securities 72,706 67,783 70,260 70,346 70,228 FHLB and FRB stock 5,307 5,157 5,451 4,974 4,478 Liquidity management assets (1) $ 114,958 $ 119,248 $ 108,596 $ 95,068 $ 91,383 Other earning assets (1) 92 310 282 235 198 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,246 5,623 6,233 5,434 4,146 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 770,568 791,390 796,637 752,117 712,587 Total interest income $ 889,864 $ 916,571 $ 911,748 $ 852,854 $ 808,314 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 33,600 $ 31,695 $ 30,971 $ 32,719 $ 34,896 Wealth management deposits 8,606 9,412 10,158 10,294 10,461 Money market accounts 146,374 159,945 167,382 155,100 137,984 Savings accounts 35,923 38,402 42,892 41,063 39,071 Time deposits 95,730 106,934 110,616 96,527 77,120 Interest-bearing deposits $ 320,233 $ 346,388 $ 362,019 $ 335,703 $ 299,532 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,441 26,050 26,254 24,797 22,048 Other borrowings 6,792 7,519 9,013 8,700 9,248 Subordinated notes 3,714 3,733 3,712 5,185 5,487 Junior subordinated debentures 4,311 4,663 5,023 4,984 5,004 Total interest expense $ 360,491 $ 388,353 $ 406,021 $ 379,369 $ 341,319 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (2,899 ) (3,070 ) (3,144 ) (2,875 ) (2,801 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 526,474 525,148 502,583 470,610 464,194 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 2,899 3,070 3,144 2,875 2,801 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 529,373 $ 528,218 $ 505,727 $ 473,485 $ 466,995

(1)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2)See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.



TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.26 % 4.68 % 5.42 % 5.35 % 5.35 % Investment securities 3.51 3.33 3.38 3.45 3.38 FHLB and FRB stock 7.64 7.55 8.22 7.89 7.81 Liquidity management assets 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.94 % 3.85 % 3.74 % Other earning assets 2.84 6.01 6.38 6.23 5.25 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6.01 5.91 6.59 6.29 5.74 Loans, net of unearned income 6.53 6.68 6.90 6.90 6.80 Total earning assets 5.98 % 6.09 % 6.33 % 6.34 % 6.22 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.38 % 2.64 % 2.47 % Wealth management deposits 2.22 2.62 2.97 2.70 2.79 Money market accounts 3.38 3.62 4.05 4.08 3.83 Savings accounts 2.25 2.43 2.80 2.81 2.71 Time deposits 4.13 4.38 4.58 4.54 4.34 Interest-bearing deposits 3.16 % 3.39 % 3.72 % 3.73 % 3.48 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.27 3.28 3.29 3.22 3.25 Other borrowings 4.73 5.18 5.76 5.96 5.92 Subordinated notes 5.05 4.98 4.95 5.08 5.04 Junior subordinated debentures 6.90 7.32 7.88 7.91 7.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.75 % 3.76 % 3.55 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.76 % 2.65 % 2.58 % 2.58 % 2.67 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.80 0.86 0.93 0.94 0.92 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.54 % 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.50 % 3.57 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.56 % 3.51 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.59 %

(1)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management's projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Mar 31, 2025 (1.8 )% (0.6 )% (0.2 )% (1.2 )% Dec 31, 2024 (1.6 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Sep 30, 2024 1.2 1.1 0.4 (0.9 ) Jun 30, 2024 1.5 1.0 0.6 (0.0 ) Mar 31, 2024 1.9 1.4 1.5 1.6

Ramp Scenario +200 Basis

Points +100 Basis

Points -100 Basis

Points -200 Basis

Points Mar 31, 2025 0.2 % 0.2 % (0.1 )% (0.5 )% Dec 31, 2024 (0.2 ) (0.0 ) 0.0 (0.3 ) Sep 30, 2024 1.6 1.2 0.7 0.5 Jun 30, 2024 1.2 1.0 0.9 1.0 Mar 31, 2024 0.8 0.6 1.3 2.0

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.



TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or contractual maturity period As of March 31, 2025

( In thousands )

One year or

less

From one to

five years

From five to fifteen years

After fifteen years

Total

Commercial Fixed rate $ 405,736 $ 3,600,171 $ 2,122,563 $ 20,444 $ 6,148,914 Variable rate 9,781,709 703 - - 9,782,412 Total commercial $ 10,187,445 $ 3,600,874 $ 2,122,563 $ 20,444 $ 15,931,326 Commercial real estate Fixed rate $ 658,413 $ 2,762,221 $ 365,181 $ 63,593 $ 3,849,408 Variable rate 9,054,583 10,843 67 - 9,065,493 Total commercial real estate $ 9,712,996 $ 2,773,064 $ 365,248 $ 63,593 $ 12,914,901 Home equity Fixed rate $ 8,881 $ 838 $ - $ 17 $ 9,736 Variable rate 445,947 - - - 445,947 Total home equity $ 454,828 $ 838 $ - $ 17 $ 455,683 Residential real estate Fixed rate $ 13,336 $ 4,473 $ 74,883 $ 1,055,143 $ 1,147,835 Variable rate 97,815 623,879 1,815,630 - 2,537,324 Total residential real estate $ 111,151 $ 628,352 $ 1,890,513 $ 1,055,143 $ 3,685,159 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate $ 7,135,963 $ 103,899 $ - $ - $ 7,239,862 Variable rate - - - - - Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 7,135,963 $ 103,899 $ - $ - $ 7,239,862 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate $ 350,802 $ 207,832 $ 4,000 $ 4,248 $ 566,882 Variable rate 7,798,258 - - - 7,798,258 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 8,149,060 $ 207,832 $ 4,000 $ 4,248 $ 8,365,140 Consumer and other Fixed rate $ 44,731 $ 7,937 $ 883 $ 914 $ 54,465 Variable rate 61,854 - - - 61,854 Total consumer and other $ 106,585 $ 7,937 $ 883 $ 914 $ 116,319 Total per category Fixed rate $ 8,617,862 $ 6,687,371 $ 2,567,510 $ 1,144,359 $ 19,017,102 Variable rate 27,240,166 635,425 1,815,697 - 29,691,288 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 35,858,028 $ 7,322,796 $ 4,383,207 $ 1,144,359 $ 48,708,390 Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1) (6,700,000 ) Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity $ 29,158,028 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: SOFR tenors (2) $ 18,328,835 12- month CMT (3) 6,722,305 Prime 3,420,624 Fed Funds 819,437 Other U.S. Treasury tenors 190,187 Other 209,900 Total variable rate $ 29,691,288

(1)Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.

(2)SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

(3)CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.



As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company's portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $15.4 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $6.7 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in 1-month

SOFR 12- month CMT Prime First Quarter 2025 (1 ) bps (13 ) bps 0 bps Fourth Quarter 2024 (52 ) 18 (50 ) Third Quarter 2024 (49 ) (111 ) (50 ) Second Quarter 2024 1 6 0 First Quarter 2024 (2 ) 24 0

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 437,060 $ 436,193 $ 437,560 $ 427,504 $ 427,612 Provision for credit losses - Other 23,963 16,979 6,787 40,061 21,673 Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period - - 15,547 - - Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period - - 3,004 - - Other adjustments 4 (187 ) 30 (19 ) (31 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 9,722 5,090 22,975 9,584 11,215 Commercial real estate 454 1,037 95 15,526 5,469 Home equity - - - - 74 Residential real estate - 114 - 23 38 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 7,114 13,301 7,790 9,486 6,938 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 12 - 4 - - Consumer and other 147 189 154 137 107 Total charge-offs 17,449 19,731 31,018 34,756 23,841 Recoveries: Commercial 929 775 649 950 479 Commercial real estate 12 172 30 90 31 Home equity 216 194 101 35 29 Residential real estate 136 0 5 8 2 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 3,487 2,646 3,436 3,658 1,519 Premium finance receivables - life insurance - - 41 5 8 Consumer and other 29 19 21 24 23 Total recoveries 4,809 3,806 4,283 4,770 2,091 Net charge-offs (12,640 ) (15,925 ) (26,735 ) (29,986 ) (21,750 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 448,387 $ 437,060 $ 436,193 $ 437,560 $ 427,504 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category's average: Commercial 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.61 % 0.25 % 0.33 % Commercial real estate 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.53 0.19 Home equity (0.20 ) (0.18 ) (0.10 ) (0.04 ) 0.05 Residential real estate (0.02 ) 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 0.20 0.59 0.24 0.33 0.32 Premium finance receivables - life insurance 0.00 - (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Consumer and other 0.45 0.63 0.63 0.56 0.42 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.21 % Loans at period end $ 48,708,390 $ 48,055,037 $ 47,067,447 $ 44,675,531 $ 43,230,706 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.92 0.91 0.93 0.98 0.99

PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated



TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT