Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
21.04.25
21:59 Uhr
43,520 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,20038,20011:07
PR Newswire
21.04.2025 22:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results, New Share Repurchase Plan And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

LAFAYETTE, La., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.3 million from $9.7 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

"The financial results for the first quarter of 2025 reflects a strong start for the year," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw solid loan and deposit growth during the quarter and net interest margin expansion. I am extremely proud of our team for making this possible and believe we are well positioned to assist our customers with opportunities that lie ahead."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up $29.1 million, or 1.1%, (an increase of 4% on an annualized basis) from December 31, 2024.

  • Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 1.7% (7% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2024.

  • Net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $31.7 million, up $163,000, or 1% from the prior quarter.

  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.91% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Nonperforming assets totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to two loan relationships, which were classified as substandard in 2024 and moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2025.

  • The Company recorded a $394,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $873,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up $29.1 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 504,356


$ 501,225


$ 3,131


1 %

Home equity loans and lines


77,417


79,097


(1,680)


(2)

Commercial real estate


1,193,364


1,158,781


34,583


3

Construction and land


346,987


352,263


(5,276)


(1)

Multi-family residential


183,792


178,568


5,224


3

Total real estate loans


2,305,916


2,269,934


35,982


2

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


411,363


418,627


(7,264)


(2)

Consumer


29,998


29,624


374


1

Total other loans


441,361


448,251


(6,890)


(2)

Total loans


$ 2,747,277


$ 2,718,185


$ 29,092


1 %

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the first quarter of 2025, which was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024. The flat loan yield was impacted by a few factors for the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 41% of the loan portfolio is adjustable, therefore the Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2024 impacted the full quarter in 2025. The net loan yield was lower by approximately 2 bps, or $155,000, for the quarter due to two loan relationships transferring to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. In addition, yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in commercial real estate loans for the current quarter across our Houston and Northshore markets and in multi-family residential loans across our New Orleans and Northshore markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, up $5.9 million, or 38%, from $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.6 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $235,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company provisioned $394,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.


March 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 496,694


$ 820


$ 6,842


$ 504,356

Home equity loans and lines


77,045


-


372


77,417

Commercial real estate


1,174,920


-


18,444


1,193,364

Construction and land


341,273


-


5,714


346,987

Multi-family residential


182,536


-


1,256


183,792

Commercial and industrial


407,742


-


3,621


411,363

Consumer


29,838


-


160


29,998

Total


$ 2,710,048


$ 820


$ 36,409


$ 2,747,277











December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands)


Pass


Special
Mention


Substandard


Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 493,368


$ 823


$ 7,034


$ 501,225

Home equity loans and lines


78,818


-


279


79,097

Commercial real estate


1,140,240


-


18,541


1,158,781

Construction and land


347,039


-


5,224


352,263

Multi-family residential


177,638


-


930


178,568

Commercial and industrial


414,872


-


3,755


418,627

Consumer


29,597


-


27


29,624

Total


$ 2,681,572


$ 823


$ 35,790


$ 2,718,185

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $401.6 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $34.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $41.0 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 3.9 years at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $2.9 million, compared to $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Fair Value

Available for sale:





U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 287,468


$ 263,130

Collateralized mortgage obligations


71,880


70,008

Municipal bonds


53,349


46,589

U.S. government agency


16,871


16,199

Corporate bonds


4,985


4,627

Total available for sale


$ 434,553


$ 400,553

Held to maturity:





Municipal bonds


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Total held to maturity


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Approximately 35% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $142.0 million and $134.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $26.2 million, or 1%, during the first quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 754,955


$ 733,073


$ 21,882


3 %

Savings


212,053


210,977


1,076


1

Money market


464,659


457,483


7,176


2

NOW


641,287


645,246


(3,959)


(1)

Certificates of deposit


754,253


733,917


20,336


3

Total deposits


$ 2,827,207


$ 2,780,696


$ 46,511


2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 15 basis points from 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $708.2 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Individuals


53 %


53 %

Small businesses


36


37

Public funds


8


7

Broker


3


3

Total


100 %


100 %

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $844.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $813.6 million at December 31, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 9 basis points from 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decline in the funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average interest-earnings assets.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 15 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in deposit costs primarily reflects the decline in certificate of deposit rates as they matured and renewed into current rates.

Average other interest-earning assets were $55.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $41.6 million, or 43%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average other borrowings were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $102.2 million, or 95%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and replaced with short-term FHLB advances. Average FHLB advances were $180.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $127.7 million, or 241%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $356,000 for the first quarter of 2025, down $65,000, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



Quarter Ended



3/31/2025


12/31/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average
Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$ 2,745,212


$ 44,032


6.43 %


$ 2,686,188


$ 43,978


6.43 %

Investment securities (TE)


439,556


2,664


2.44


449,216


2,703


2.42

Other interest-earning assets


55,851


505


3.67


97,492


1,123


4.58

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,240,619


$ 47,201


5.84 %


$ 3,232,896


$ 47,804


5.82 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,306,602


$ 5,401


1.68 %


$ 1,311,815


$ 5,721


1.73 %

Certificates of deposit


732,079


7,221


4.00


723,764


7,885


4.33

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,038,681


12,622


2.51


2,035,579


13,606


2.66

Other borrowings


5,539


53


3.89


107,767


1,279


4.72

Subordinated debt


54,485


845


6.20


54,427


848


6.23

FHLB advances


180,658


1,932


4.28


52,926


485


3.63

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,279,363


$ 15,452


2.74 %


$ 2,250,699


$ 16,218


2.87 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 733,613






$ 754,133





Net interest spread (TE)






3.10 %






2.95 %

Net interest margin (TE)






3.91 %






3.82 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $380,000, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was related primarily to gain on sale of loans (up $315,000) and other income (up $132,000), which was partially offset by a reduction in gain on sale of assets, net (down $30,000) and service fees and charges (down $25,000) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $21.6 million, down $776,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense (down $662,000) and the absence of a provision to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($240,000), which were partially offset by an increase in occupancy expense (up $219,000) during the first quarter of 2025.

Capital and Liquidity

At March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $402.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 2%, compared to $396.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $11.0 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the first quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.48% and 14.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.38% and 14.51%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 110,662

Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost


68,179

FHLB advance availability


1,140,061

Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit


55,000

Federal Reserve discount window availability


500

Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity


$ 1,374,402

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.27 per share payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 400,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2023 Repurchase Plan. As of March 31, 2025, there were 138,315 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company repurchased 173,497 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $44.72. An additional 138,315 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $50.82 and $40.13, respectively, at March 31, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


3/31/2024

Reported net income


$ 10,964


$ 9,673


$ 9,199

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


231


250


279

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 11,195


$ 9,923


$ 9,478








Total assets


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,357,604

Less: Intangible assets


84,751


85,044


86,019

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,400,702


$ 3,358,624


$ 3,271,585








Total shareholders' equity


$ 402,831


$ 396,088


$ 372,285

Less: Intangible assets


84,751


85,044


86,019

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 318,080


$ 311,044


$ 286,266








Return on average equity


11.02 %


9.71 %


9.98 %

Add: Average intangible assets


3.23


2.99


3.42

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


14.25 %


12.70 %


13.40 %








Common equity ratio


11.56 %


11.50 %


11.09 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.21


2.24


2.34

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


9.35 %


9.26 %


8.75 %








Book value per share


$ 50.82


$ 48.95


$ 45.73

Less: Intangible assets


10.69


10.51


10.56

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 40.13


$ 38.44


$ 35.17

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


%
Change


3/31/2024

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 110,662


$ 98,548


12 %


$ 90,475

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


400,553


402,792


(1)


421,813

Investment securities held to maturity


1,065


1,065


-


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,855


832


123


646

Loans, net of unearned income


2,747,277


2,718,185


1


2,621,690

Allowance for loan losses


(33,278)


(32,916)


1


(31,461)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,713,999


2,685,269


1


2,590,229

Office properties and equipment, net


45,327


42,324


7


42,341

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


48,699


48,421


1


47,587

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


84,751


85,044


-


86,019

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


78,542


79,373


(1)


77,429

Total Assets


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


1 %


$ 3,357,604










Liabilities









Deposits


$ 2,827,207


$ 2,780,696


2 %


$ 2,722,578

Other Borrowings


5,539


5,539


-


140,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,513


54,459


-


54,294

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


163,259


175,546


(7)


38,607

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


32,104


31,340


2


29,301

Total Liabilities


3,082,622


3,047,580


1


2,985,319










Shareholders' Equity









Common stock


79


81


(2)


81

Additional paid-in capital


167,231


168,138


(1)


166,160

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(1,250)


(1,339)


7


(1,607)

Retained earnings


261,856


259,190


1


241,152

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(25,085)


(29,982)


16


(33,501)

Total Shareholders' Equity


402,831


396,088


2


372,285

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


1 %


$ 3,357,604

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


%
Change


3/31/2024


%
Change

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$ 44,032


$ 43,978


- %


$ 40,567


9 %

Investment securities


2,664


2,703


(1)


2,788


(4)

Other investments and deposits


505


1,123


(55)


771


(35)

Total interest income


47,201


47,804


(1)


44,126


7

Interest Expense











Deposits


12,622


13,606


(7) %


12,132


4 %

Other borrowings


53


1,279


(96)


1,486


(96)

Subordinated debt expense


845


848


-


845


-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


1,932


485


298


762


154

Total interest expense


15,452


16,218


(5)


15,225


1

Net interest income


31,749


31,586


1


28,901


10

Provision for loan losses


394


873


(55)


141


179

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


31,355


30,713


2


28,760


9

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,309


1,334


(2) %


1,254


4 %

Bank card fees


1,578


1,586


(1)


1,575


-

Gain on sale of loans, net


377


62


508


87


333

Income from bank-owned life insurance


278


282


(1)


266


5

Gain on sale of assets, net


9


39


(77)


6


50

Other income


458


326


40


361


27

Total noninterest income


4,009


3,629


10


3,549


13

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


12,652


13,314


(5) %


12,170


4 %

Occupancy


2,561


2,342


9


2,454


4

Marketing and advertising


429


667


(36)


466


(8)

Data processing and communication


2,642


2,526


5


2,514


5

Professional fees


405


416


(3)


475


(15)

Forms, printing and supplies


200


214


(7)


205


(2)

Franchise and shares tax


476


400


19


488


(2)

Regulatory fees


516


483


7


469


10

Foreclosed assets, net


227


125


82


65


249

Amortization of acquisition intangible


293


317


(8)


353


(17)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


-


240


(100)


-


-

Other expenses


1,178


1,311


(10)


1,209


(3)

Total noninterest expense


21,579


22,355


(3)


20,868


3

Income before income tax expense


13,785


11,987


15


11,441


20

Income tax expense


2,821


2,314


22


2,242


26

Net income


$ 10,964


$ 9,673


13 %


$ 9,199


19 %












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.38


$ 1.22


13 %


$ 1.15


20 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.37


$ 1.21


13 %


$ 1.14


20 %












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.27


$ 0.26


4 %


$ 0.25


8 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


%
Change


3/31/2024


%
Change

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$ 47,201


$ 47,804


(1) %


$ 44,126


7 %

Total interest expense


15,452


16,218


(5)


15,225


1

Net interest income


31,749


31,586


1


28,901


10

Provision for loan losses


394


873


(55)


141


179

Total noninterest income


4,009


3,629


10


3,549


13

Total noninterest expense


21,579


22,355


(3)


20,868


3

Income tax expense


2,821


2,314


22


2,242


26

Net income


$ 10,964


$ 9,673


13


$ 9,199


19












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$ 3,449,472


$ 3,439,925


- %


$ 3,333,883


3 %

Total interest-earning assets


3,240,619


3,232,896


-


3,132,622


3

Total loans


2,745,212


2,686,188


2


2,602,941


5

PPP loans


1,320


2,742


(52)


5,393


(76)

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,038,681


2,035,579


-


1,937,646


5

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,279,363


2,250,699


1


2,189,597


4

Total deposits


2,772,295


2,789,712


(1)


2,680,909


3

Total shareholders' equity


403,504


396,163


2


370,761


9












PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.38


$ 1.22


13 %


$ 1.15


20 %

Earnings per share - diluted


1.37


1.21


13


1.14


20

Book value at period end


50.82


48.95


4


45.73


11

Tangible book value at period end


40.13


38.44


4


35.17


14

Shares outstanding at period end


7,926,331


8,091,522


(2)


8,140,380


(3)

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,949,477


7,944,629


- %


7,984,317


- %

Diluted


8,026,815


7,993,852


-


8,039,505


-












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.29 %


1.12 %


15 %


1.11 %


16 %

Return on average equity


11.02


9.71


13


9.98


10

Common equity ratio


11.56


11.50


1


11.09


4

Efficiency ratio (2)


60.35


63.48


(5)


64.31


(6)

Average equity to average assets


11.70


11.52


2


11.12


5

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


11.48


11.38


1


11.19


3

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


14.58


14.51


-


14.39


1

Net interest margin (4)


3.91


3.82


2


3.64


7












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


9.35 %


9.26 %


1 %


8.75 %


7 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


14.25


12.70


12


13.40


6



(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


3/31/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total

CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans


$ 13,090


$ 5,880


$ 18,970


$ 8,991


$ 4,591


$ 13,582


$ 11,232


$ 4,139


$ 15,371

Accruing loans 90 days or more past
due


77


-


77


16


-


16


4,978


-


4,978

Total nonperforming loans


13,167


5,880


19,047


9,007


4,591


13,598


16,210


4,139


20,349

Foreclosed assets and ORE


2,424


-


2,424


1,963


47


2,010


1,539


62


1,601

Total nonperforming assets


$ 15,591


$ 5,880


$ 21,471


$ 10,970


$ 4,638


$ 15,608


$ 17,749


$ 4,201


$ 21,950




















Nonperforming assets to total assets






0.62 %






0.45 %






0.65 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets






0.55






0.39






0.61

Nonperforming loans to total loans






0.69






0.50






0.78




















(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED

(Unaudited)



3/31/2025


12/31/2024


3/31/2024



Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT
LOSSES



















One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 4,459


$ -


$ 4,459


$ 4,430


$ -


$ 4,430


$ 3,275


$ -


$ 3,275

Home equity loans and lines


795


-


795


801


-


801


701


-


701

Commercial real estate


13,478


439


13,917


13,321


200


13,521


14,863


200


15,063

Construction and land


5,383


-


5,383


5,484


-


5,484


5,287


-


5,287

Multi-family residential


1,088


-


1,088


1,090


-


1,090


584


-


584

Commercial and industrial


6,413


326


6,739


6,613


248


6,861


5,733


73


5,806

Consumer


756


141


897


729


-


729


745


-


745

Total allowance for loan losses


$ 32,372


$ 906


$ 33,278


$ 32,468


$ 448


$ 32,916


$ 31,188


$ 273


$ 31,461




















Unfunded lending commitments(2)


2,700


-


2,700


2,700


-


2,700


2,594


-


2,594

Total allowance for credit losses


$ 35,072


$ 906


$ 35,978


$ 35,168


$ 448


$ 35,616


$ 33,782


$ 273


$ 34,055




















Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming assets






154.99 %






210.89 %






143.33 %

Allowance for loan losses to
nonperforming loans






174.72 %






242.07 %






154.61 %

Allowance for loan losses to total
loans






1.21 %






1.21 %






1.21 %

Allowance for credit losses to total
loans






1.31 %






1.31 %






1.30 %




















Year-to-date loan charge-offs






$ 226






$ 1,285






$ 241

Year-to-date loan recoveries






194






249






24

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs






$ (32)






$ (1,036)






$ (217)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs
to average loans






- %






(0.04) %






(0.03) %



(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.