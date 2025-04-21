Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results, New Share Repurchase Plan And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.3 million from $9.7 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

"The financial results for the first quarter of 2025 reflects a strong start for the year," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw solid loan and deposit growth during the quarter and net interest margin expansion. I am extremely proud of our team for making this possible and believe we are well positioned to assist our customers with opportunities that lie ahead."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up $29.1 million, or 1.1%, (an increase of 4% on an annualized basis) from December 31, 2024.





Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 1.7% (7% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2024.





Net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $31.7 million, up $163,000, or 1% from the prior quarter.





The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.91% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Nonperforming assets totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to two loan relationships, which were classified as substandard in 2024 and moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2025.





The Company recorded a $394,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $873,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up $29.1 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 504,356

$ 501,225

$ 3,131

1 % Home equity loans and lines

77,417

79,097

(1,680)

(2) Commercial real estate

1,193,364

1,158,781

34,583

3 Construction and land

346,987

352,263

(5,276)

(1) Multi-family residential

183,792

178,568

5,224

3 Total real estate loans

2,305,916

2,269,934

35,982

2 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

411,363

418,627

(7,264)

(2) Consumer

29,998

29,624

374

1 Total other loans

441,361

448,251

(6,890)

(2) Total loans

$ 2,747,277

$ 2,718,185

$ 29,092

1 %

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the first quarter of 2025, which was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024. The flat loan yield was impacted by a few factors for the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 41% of the loan portfolio is adjustable, therefore the Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2024 impacted the full quarter in 2025. The net loan yield was lower by approximately 2 bps, or $155,000, for the quarter due to two loan relationships transferring to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. In addition, yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in commercial real estate loans for the current quarter across our Houston and Northshore markets and in multi-family residential loans across our New Orleans and Northshore markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, up $5.9 million, or 38%, from $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.6 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $235,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company provisioned $394,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.



March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 496,694

$ 820

$ 6,842

$ 504,356 Home equity loans and lines

77,045

-

372

77,417 Commercial real estate

1,174,920

-

18,444

1,193,364 Construction and land

341,273

-

5,714

346,987 Multi-family residential

182,536

-

1,256

183,792 Commercial and industrial

407,742

-

3,621

411,363 Consumer

29,838

-

160

29,998 Total

$ 2,710,048

$ 820

$ 36,409

$ 2,747,277



















December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 493,368

$ 823

$ 7,034

$ 501,225 Home equity loans and lines

78,818

-

279

79,097 Commercial real estate

1,140,240

-

18,541

1,158,781 Construction and land

347,039

-

5,224

352,263 Multi-family residential

177,638

-

930

178,568 Commercial and industrial

414,872

-

3,755

418,627 Consumer

29,597

-

27

29,624 Total

$ 2,681,572

$ 823

$ 35,790

$ 2,718,185

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $401.6 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $34.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $41.0 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 3.9 years at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $2.9 million, compared to $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 287,468

$ 263,130 Collateralized mortgage obligations

71,880

70,008 Municipal bonds

53,349

46,589 U.S. government agency

16,871

16,199 Corporate bonds

4,985

4,627 Total available for sale

$ 434,553

$ 400,553 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,066 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,066

Approximately 35% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $142.0 million and $134.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $26.2 million, or 1%, during the first quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 754,955

$ 733,073

$ 21,882

3 % Savings

212,053

210,977

1,076

1 Money market

464,659

457,483

7,176

2 NOW

641,287

645,246

(3,959)

(1) Certificates of deposit

754,253

733,917

20,336

3 Total deposits

$ 2,827,207

$ 2,780,696

$ 46,511

2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 15 basis points from 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $708.2 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Individuals

53 %

53 % Small businesses

36

37 Public funds

8

7 Broker

3

3 Total

100 %

100 %

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $844.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $813.6 million at December 31, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 9 basis points from 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decline in the funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average interest-earnings assets.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 15 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in deposit costs primarily reflects the decline in certificate of deposit rates as they matured and renewed into current rates.

Average other interest-earning assets were $55.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $41.6 million, or 43%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average other borrowings were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $102.2 million, or 95%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and replaced with short-term FHLB advances. Average FHLB advances were $180.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $127.7 million, or 241%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $356,000 for the first quarter of 2025, down $65,000, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



3/31/2025

12/31/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,745,212

$ 44,032

6.43 %

$ 2,686,188

$ 43,978

6.43 % Investment securities (TE)

439,556

2,664

2.44

449,216

2,703

2.42 Other interest-earning assets

55,851

505

3.67

97,492

1,123

4.58 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,240,619

$ 47,201

5.84 %

$ 3,232,896

$ 47,804

5.82 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,306,602

$ 5,401

1.68 %

$ 1,311,815

$ 5,721

1.73 % Certificates of deposit

732,079

7,221

4.00

723,764

7,885

4.33 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,038,681

12,622

2.51

2,035,579

13,606

2.66 Other borrowings

5,539

53

3.89

107,767

1,279

4.72 Subordinated debt

54,485

845

6.20

54,427

848

6.23 FHLB advances

180,658

1,932

4.28

52,926

485

3.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,279,363

$ 15,452

2.74 %

$ 2,250,699

$ 16,218

2.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 733,613









$ 754,133







Net interest spread (TE)









3.10 %









2.95 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.91 %









3.82 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $380,000, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was related primarily to gain on sale of loans (up $315,000) and other income (up $132,000), which was partially offset by a reduction in gain on sale of assets, net (down $30,000) and service fees and charges (down $25,000) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $21.6 million, down $776,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense (down $662,000) and the absence of a provision to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($240,000), which were partially offset by an increase in occupancy expense (up $219,000) during the first quarter of 2025.

Capital and Liquidity

At March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $402.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 2%, compared to $396.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $11.0 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the first quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.48% and 14.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.38% and 14.51%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 110,662 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

68,179 FHLB advance availability

1,140,061 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,374,402

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.27 per share payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 400,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2023 Repurchase Plan. As of March 31, 2025, there were 138,315 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company repurchased 173,497 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $44.72. An additional 138,315 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $50.82 and $40.13, respectively, at March 31, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 Reported net income

$ 10,964

$ 9,673

$ 9,199 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

231

250

279 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 11,195

$ 9,923

$ 9,478













Total assets

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,357,604 Less: Intangible assets

84,751

85,044

86,019 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,400,702

$ 3,358,624

$ 3,271,585













Total shareholders' equity

$ 402,831

$ 396,088

$ 372,285 Less: Intangible assets

84,751

85,044

86,019 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 318,080

$ 311,044

$ 286,266













Return on average equity

11.02 %

9.71 %

9.98 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.23

2.99

3.42 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

14.25 %

12.70 %

13.40 %













Common equity ratio

11.56 %

11.50 %

11.09 % Less: Intangible assets

2.21

2.24

2.34 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.35 %

9.26 %

8.75 %













Book value per share

$ 50.82

$ 48.95

$ 45.73 Less: Intangible assets

10.69

10.51

10.56 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 40.13

$ 38.44

$ 35.17

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

%

Change

3/31/2024 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 110,662

$ 98,548

12 %

$ 90,475 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

400,553

402,792

(1)

421,813 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

-

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,855

832

123

646 Loans, net of unearned income

2,747,277

2,718,185

1

2,621,690 Allowance for loan losses

(33,278)

(32,916)

1

(31,461) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,713,999

2,685,269

1

2,590,229 Office properties and equipment, net

45,327

42,324

7

42,341 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

48,699

48,421

1

47,587 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

84,751

85,044

-

86,019 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

78,542

79,373

(1)

77,429 Total Assets

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

1 %

$ 3,357,604

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,827,207

$ 2,780,696

2 %

$ 2,722,578 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

-

140,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,513

54,459

-

54,294 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

163,259

175,546

(7)

38,607 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

32,104

31,340

2

29,301 Total Liabilities

3,082,622

3,047,580

1

2,985,319

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

79

81

(2)

81 Additional paid-in capital

167,231

168,138

(1)

166,160 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,250)

(1,339)

7

(1,607) Retained earnings

261,856

259,190

1

241,152 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,085)

(29,982)

16

(33,501) Total Shareholders' Equity

402,831

396,088

2

372,285 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

1 %

$ 3,357,604

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

%

Change

3/31/2024

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 44,032

$ 43,978

- %

$ 40,567

9 % Investment securities

2,664

2,703

(1)

2,788

(4) Other investments and deposits

505

1,123

(55)

771

(35) Total interest income

47,201

47,804

(1)

44,126

7 Interest Expense



















Deposits

12,622

13,606

(7) %

12,132

4 % Other borrowings

53

1,279

(96)

1,486

(96) Subordinated debt expense

845

848

-

845

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,932

485

298

762

154 Total interest expense

15,452

16,218

(5)

15,225

1 Net interest income

31,749

31,586

1

28,901

10 Provision for loan losses

394

873

(55)

141

179 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

31,355

30,713

2

28,760

9 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,309

1,334

(2) %

1,254

4 % Bank card fees

1,578

1,586

(1)

1,575

- Gain on sale of loans, net

377

62

508

87

333 Income from bank-owned life insurance

278

282

(1)

266

5 Gain on sale of assets, net

9

39

(77)

6

50 Other income

458

326

40

361

27 Total noninterest income

4,009

3,629

10

3,549

13 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,652

13,314

(5) %

12,170

4 % Occupancy

2,561

2,342

9

2,454

4 Marketing and advertising

429

667

(36)

466

(8) Data processing and communication

2,642

2,526

5

2,514

5 Professional fees

405

416

(3)

475

(15) Forms, printing and supplies

200

214

(7)

205

(2) Franchise and shares tax

476

400

19

488

(2) Regulatory fees

516

483

7

469

10 Foreclosed assets, net

227

125

82

65

249 Amortization of acquisition intangible

293

317

(8)

353

(17) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

240

(100)

-

- Other expenses

1,178

1,311

(10)

1,209

(3) Total noninterest expense

21,579

22,355

(3)

20,868

3 Income before income tax expense

13,785

11,987

15

11,441

20 Income tax expense

2,821

2,314

22

2,242

26 Net income

$ 10,964

$ 9,673

13 %

$ 9,199

19 %





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.38

$ 1.22

13 %

$ 1.15

20 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.37

$ 1.21

13 %

$ 1.14

20 %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

4 %

$ 0.25

8 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

%

Change

3/31/2024

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 47,201

$ 47,804

(1) %

$ 44,126

7 % Total interest expense

15,452

16,218

(5)

15,225

1 Net interest income

31,749

31,586

1

28,901

10 Provision for loan losses

394

873

(55)

141

179 Total noninterest income

4,009

3,629

10

3,549

13 Total noninterest expense

21,579

22,355

(3)

20,868

3 Income tax expense

2,821

2,314

22

2,242

26 Net income

$ 10,964

$ 9,673

13

$ 9,199

19





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,449,472

$ 3,439,925

- %

$ 3,333,883

3 % Total interest-earning assets

3,240,619

3,232,896

-

3,132,622

3 Total loans

2,745,212

2,686,188

2

2,602,941

5 PPP loans

1,320

2,742

(52)

5,393

(76) Total interest-bearing deposits

2,038,681

2,035,579

-

1,937,646

5 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,279,363

2,250,699

1

2,189,597

4 Total deposits

2,772,295

2,789,712

(1)

2,680,909

3 Total shareholders' equity

403,504

396,163

2

370,761

9





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.38

$ 1.22

13 %

$ 1.15

20 % Earnings per share - diluted

1.37

1.21

13

1.14

20 Book value at period end

50.82

48.95

4

45.73

11 Tangible book value at period end

40.13

38.44

4

35.17

14 Shares outstanding at period end

7,926,331

8,091,522

(2)

8,140,380

(3) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,949,477

7,944,629

- %

7,984,317

- % Diluted

8,026,815

7,993,852

-

8,039,505

-





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.29 %

1.12 %

15 %

1.11 %

16 % Return on average equity

11.02

9.71

13

9.98

10 Common equity ratio

11.56

11.50

1

11.09

4 Efficiency ratio (2)

60.35

63.48

(5)

64.31

(6) Average equity to average assets

11.70

11.52

2

11.12

5 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.48

11.38

1

11.19

3 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

14.58

14.51

-

14.39

1 Net interest margin (4)

3.91

3.82

2

3.64

7





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.35 %

9.26 %

1 %

8.75 %

7 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.25

12.70

12

13.40

6





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,090

$ 5,880

$ 18,970

$ 8,991

$ 4,591

$ 13,582

$ 11,232

$ 4,139

$ 15,371 Accruing loans 90 days or more past

due

77

-

77

16

-

16

4,978

-

4,978 Total nonperforming loans

13,167

5,880

19,047

9,007

4,591

13,598

16,210

4,139

20,349 Foreclosed assets and ORE

2,424

-

2,424

1,963

47

2,010

1,539

62

1,601 Total nonperforming assets

$ 15,591

$ 5,880

$ 21,471

$ 10,970

$ 4,638

$ 15,608

$ 17,749

$ 4,201

$ 21,950





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.62 %









0.45 %









0.65 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.55









0.39









0.61 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.69









0.50









0.78







































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



3/31/2025

12/31/2024

3/31/2024



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT

LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 4,459

$ -

$ 4,459

$ 4,430

$ -

$ 4,430

$ 3,275

$ -

$ 3,275 Home equity loans and lines

795

-

795

801

-

801

701

-

701 Commercial real estate

13,478

439

13,917

13,321

200

13,521

14,863

200

15,063 Construction and land

5,383

-

5,383

5,484

-

5,484

5,287

-

5,287 Multi-family residential

1,088

-

1,088

1,090

-

1,090

584

-

584 Commercial and industrial

6,413

326

6,739

6,613

248

6,861

5,733

73

5,806 Consumer

756

141

897

729

-

729

745

-

745 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 32,372

$ 906

$ 33,278

$ 32,468

$ 448

$ 32,916

$ 31,188

$ 273

$ 31,461





































Unfunded lending commitments(2)

2,700

-

2,700

2,700

-

2,700

2,594

-

2,594 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 35,072

$ 906

$ 35,978

$ 35,168

$ 448

$ 35,616

$ 33,782

$ 273

$ 34,055





































Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming assets









154.99 %









210.89 %









143.33 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans









174.72 %









242.07 %









154.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total

loans









1.21 %









1.21 %









1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to total

loans









1.31 %









1.31 %









1.30 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 226









$ 1,285









$ 241 Year-to-date loan recoveries









194









249









24 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ (32)









$ (1,036)









$ (217) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs

to average loans









- %









(0.04) %









(0.03) %





(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

