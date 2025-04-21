Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Results, New Share Repurchase Plan And Declares A Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.0 million, or $1.37 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.3 million from $9.7 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
"The financial results for the first quarter of 2025 reflects a strong start for the year," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw solid loan and deposit growth during the quarter and net interest margin expansion. I am extremely proud of our team for making this possible and believe we are well positioned to assist our customers with opportunities that lie ahead."
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up $29.1 million, or 1.1%, (an increase of 4% on an annualized basis) from December 31, 2024.
- Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 1.7% (7% on an annualized basis), from December 31, 2024.
- Net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $31.7 million, up $163,000, or 1% from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.91% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to two loan relationships, which were classified as substandard in 2024 and moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2025.
- The Company recorded a $394,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $873,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Loans
Loans totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up $29.1 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from December 31, 2024 through March 31, 2025.
(dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans:
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 504,356
$ 501,225
$ 3,131
1 %
Home equity loans and lines
77,417
79,097
(1,680)
(2)
Commercial real estate
1,193,364
1,158,781
34,583
3
Construction and land
346,987
352,263
(5,276)
(1)
Multi-family residential
183,792
178,568
5,224
3
Total real estate loans
2,305,916
2,269,934
35,982
2
Other loans:
Commercial and industrial
411,363
418,627
(7,264)
(2)
Consumer
29,998
29,624
374
1
Total other loans
441,361
448,251
(6,890)
(2)
Total loans
$ 2,747,277
$ 2,718,185
$ 29,092
1 %
The average loan yield was 6.43% for the first quarter of 2025, which was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024. The flat loan yield was impacted by a few factors for the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 41% of the loan portfolio is adjustable, therefore the Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2024 impacted the full quarter in 2025. The net loan yield was lower by approximately 2 bps, or $155,000, for the quarter due to two loan relationships transferring to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. In addition, yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in commercial real estate loans for the current quarter across our Houston and Northshore markets and in multi-family residential loans across our New Orleans and Northshore markets.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, up $5.9 million, or 38%, from $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.6 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $235,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company provisioned $394,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
March 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 496,694
$ 820
$ 6,842
$ 504,356
Home equity loans and lines
77,045
-
372
77,417
Commercial real estate
1,174,920
-
18,444
1,193,364
Construction and land
341,273
-
5,714
346,987
Multi-family residential
182,536
-
1,256
183,792
Commercial and industrial
407,742
-
3,621
411,363
Consumer
29,838
-
160
29,998
Total
$ 2,710,048
$ 820
$ 36,409
$ 2,747,277
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Total
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 493,368
$ 823
$ 7,034
$ 501,225
Home equity loans and lines
78,818
-
279
79,097
Commercial real estate
1,140,240
-
18,541
1,158,781
Construction and land
347,039
-
5,224
352,263
Multi-family residential
177,638
-
930
178,568
Commercial and industrial
414,872
-
3,755
418,627
Consumer
29,597
-
27
29,624
Total
$ 2,681,572
$ 823
$ 35,790
$ 2,718,185
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $401.6 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $34.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $41.0 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 3.9 years at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $2.9 million, compared to $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2025.
(dollars in thousands)
Amortized
Fair Value
Available for sale:
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
$ 287,468
$ 263,130
Collateralized mortgage obligations
71,880
70,008
Municipal bonds
53,349
46,589
U.S. government agency
16,871
16,199
Corporate bonds
4,985
4,627
Total available for sale
$ 434,553
$ 400,553
Held to maturity:
Municipal bonds
$ 1,065
$ 1,066
Total held to maturity
$ 1,065
$ 1,066
Approximately 35% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $142.0 million and $134.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $26.2 million, or 1%, during the first quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
(dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$ 754,955
$ 733,073
$ 21,882
3 %
Savings
212,053
210,977
1,076
1
Money market
464,659
457,483
7,176
2
NOW
641,287
645,246
(3,959)
(1)
Certificates of deposit
754,253
733,917
20,336
3
Total deposits
$ 2,827,207
$ 2,780,696
$ 46,511
2 %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 15 basis points from 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $708.2 million.
We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Individuals
53 %
53 %
Small businesses
36
37
Public funds
8
7
Broker
3
3
Total
100 %
100 %
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $844.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $813.6 million at December 31, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 9 basis points from 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decline in the funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average interest-earnings assets.
The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 15 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in deposit costs primarily reflects the decline in certificate of deposit rates as they matured and renewed into current rates.
Average other interest-earning assets were $55.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $41.6 million, or 43%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.
Average other borrowings were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $102.2 million, or 95%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and replaced with short-term FHLB advances. Average FHLB advances were $180.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $127.7 million, or 241%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $356,000 for the first quarter of 2025, down $65,000, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable
$ 2,745,212
$ 44,032
6.43 %
$ 2,686,188
$ 43,978
6.43 %
Investment securities (TE)
439,556
2,664
2.44
449,216
2,703
2.42
Other interest-earning assets
55,851
505
3.67
97,492
1,123
4.58
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,240,619
$ 47,201
5.84 %
$ 3,232,896
$ 47,804
5.82 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings, checking, and money market
$ 1,306,602
$ 5,401
1.68 %
$ 1,311,815
$ 5,721
1.73 %
Certificates of deposit
732,079
7,221
4.00
723,764
7,885
4.33
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,038,681
12,622
2.51
2,035,579
13,606
2.66
Other borrowings
5,539
53
3.89
107,767
1,279
4.72
Subordinated debt
54,485
845
6.20
54,427
848
6.23
FHLB advances
180,658
1,932
4.28
52,926
485
3.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,279,363
$ 15,452
2.74 %
$ 2,250,699
$ 16,218
2.87 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 733,613
$ 754,133
Net interest spread (TE)
3.10 %
2.95 %
Net interest margin (TE)
3.91 %
3.82 %
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $380,000, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was related primarily to gain on sale of loans (up $315,000) and other income (up $132,000), which was partially offset by a reduction in gain on sale of assets, net (down $30,000) and service fees and charges (down $25,000) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $21.6 million, down $776,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense (down $662,000) and the absence of a provision to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($240,000), which were partially offset by an increase in occupancy expense (up $219,000) during the first quarter of 2025.
Capital and Liquidity
At March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $402.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 2%, compared to $396.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $11.0 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the first quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.48% and 14.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.38% and 14.51%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2025.
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 110,662
Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost
68,179
FHLB advance availability
1,140,061
Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit
55,000
Federal Reserve discount window availability
500
Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity
$ 1,374,402
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.27 per share payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.
The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 400,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2023 Repurchase Plan. As of March 31, 2025, there were 138,315 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
The Company repurchased 173,497 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $44.72. An additional 138,315 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $50.82 and $40.13, respectively, at March 31, 2025.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Reported net income
$ 10,964
$ 9,673
$ 9,199
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
231
250
279
Non-GAAP tangible income
$ 11,195
$ 9,923
$ 9,478
Total assets
$ 3,485,453
$ 3,443,668
$ 3,357,604
Less: Intangible assets
84,751
85,044
86,019
Non-GAAP tangible assets
$ 3,400,702
$ 3,358,624
$ 3,271,585
Total shareholders' equity
$ 402,831
$ 396,088
$ 372,285
Less: Intangible assets
84,751
85,044
86,019
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
$ 318,080
$ 311,044
$ 286,266
Return on average equity
11.02 %
9.71 %
9.98 %
Add: Average intangible assets
3.23
2.99
3.42
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
14.25 %
12.70 %
13.40 %
Common equity ratio
11.56 %
11.50 %
11.09 %
Less: Intangible assets
2.21
2.24
2.34
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
9.35 %
9.26 %
8.75 %
Book value per share
$ 50.82
$ 48.95
$ 45.73
Less: Intangible assets
10.69
10.51
10.56
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
$ 40.13
$ 38.44
$ 35.17
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
%
3/31/2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 110,662
$ 98,548
12 %
$ 90,475
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
400,553
402,792
(1)
421,813
Investment securities held to maturity
1,065
1,065
-
1,065
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,855
832
123
646
Loans, net of unearned income
2,747,277
2,718,185
1
2,621,690
Allowance for loan losses
(33,278)
(32,916)
1
(31,461)
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
2,713,999
2,685,269
1
2,590,229
Office properties and equipment, net
45,327
42,324
7
42,341
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
48,699
48,421
1
47,587
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
84,751
85,044
-
86,019
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
78,542
79,373
(1)
77,429
Total Assets
$ 3,485,453
$ 3,443,668
1 %
$ 3,357,604
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 2,827,207
$ 2,780,696
2 %
$ 2,722,578
Other Borrowings
5,539
5,539
-
140,539
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
54,513
54,459
-
54,294
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
163,259
175,546
(7)
38,607
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
32,104
31,340
2
29,301
Total Liabilities
3,082,622
3,047,580
1
2,985,319
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
79
81
(2)
81
Additional paid-in capital
167,231
168,138
(1)
166,160
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
(1,250)
(1,339)
7
(1,607)
Retained earnings
261,856
259,190
1
241,152
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,085)
(29,982)
16
(33,501)
Total Shareholders' Equity
402,831
396,088
2
372,285
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,485,453
$ 3,443,668
1 %
$ 3,357,604
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
%
3/31/2024
%
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 44,032
$ 43,978
- %
$ 40,567
9 %
Investment securities
2,664
2,703
(1)
2,788
(4)
Other investments and deposits
505
1,123
(55)
771
(35)
Total interest income
47,201
47,804
(1)
44,126
7
Interest Expense
Deposits
12,622
13,606
(7) %
12,132
4 %
Other borrowings
53
1,279
(96)
1,486
(96)
Subordinated debt expense
845
848
-
845
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,932
485
298
762
154
Total interest expense
15,452
16,218
(5)
15,225
1
Net interest income
31,749
31,586
1
28,901
10
Provision for loan losses
394
873
(55)
141
179
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
31,355
30,713
2
28,760
9
Noninterest Income
Service fees and charges
1,309
1,334
(2) %
1,254
4 %
Bank card fees
1,578
1,586
(1)
1,575
-
Gain on sale of loans, net
377
62
508
87
333
Income from bank-owned life insurance
278
282
(1)
266
5
Gain on sale of assets, net
9
39
(77)
6
50
Other income
458
326
40
361
27
Total noninterest income
4,009
3,629
10
3,549
13
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and benefits
12,652
13,314
(5) %
12,170
4 %
Occupancy
2,561
2,342
9
2,454
4
Marketing and advertising
429
667
(36)
466
(8)
Data processing and communication
2,642
2,526
5
2,514
5
Professional fees
405
416
(3)
475
(15)
Forms, printing and supplies
200
214
(7)
205
(2)
Franchise and shares tax
476
400
19
488
(2)
Regulatory fees
516
483
7
469
10
Foreclosed assets, net
227
125
82
65
249
Amortization of acquisition intangible
293
317
(8)
353
(17)
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
240
(100)
-
-
Other expenses
1,178
1,311
(10)
1,209
(3)
Total noninterest expense
21,579
22,355
(3)
20,868
3
Income before income tax expense
13,785
11,987
15
11,441
20
Income tax expense
2,821
2,314
22
2,242
26
Net income
$ 10,964
$ 9,673
13 %
$ 9,199
19 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.38
$ 1.22
13 %
$ 1.15
20 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.37
$ 1.21
13 %
$ 1.14
20 %
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.27
$ 0.26
4 %
$ 0.25
8 %
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
%
3/31/2024
%
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$ 47,201
$ 47,804
(1) %
$ 44,126
7 %
Total interest expense
15,452
16,218
(5)
15,225
1
Net interest income
31,749
31,586
1
28,901
10
Provision for loan losses
394
873
(55)
141
179
Total noninterest income
4,009
3,629
10
3,549
13
Total noninterest expense
21,579
22,355
(3)
20,868
3
Income tax expense
2,821
2,314
22
2,242
26
Net income
$ 10,964
$ 9,673
13
$ 9,199
19
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$ 3,449,472
$ 3,439,925
- %
$ 3,333,883
3 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,240,619
3,232,896
-
3,132,622
3
Total loans
2,745,212
2,686,188
2
2,602,941
5
PPP loans
1,320
2,742
(52)
5,393
(76)
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,038,681
2,035,579
-
1,937,646
5
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,279,363
2,250,699
1
2,189,597
4
Total deposits
2,772,295
2,789,712
(1)
2,680,909
3
Total shareholders' equity
403,504
396,163
2
370,761
9
PER SHARE DATA
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.38
$ 1.22
13 %
$ 1.15
20 %
Earnings per share - diluted
1.37
1.21
13
1.14
20
Book value at period end
50.82
48.95
4
45.73
11
Tangible book value at period end
40.13
38.44
4
35.17
14
Shares outstanding at period end
7,926,331
8,091,522
(2)
8,140,380
(3)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
7,949,477
7,944,629
- %
7,984,317
- %
Diluted
8,026,815
7,993,852
-
8,039,505
-
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
Return on average assets
1.29 %
1.12 %
15 %
1.11 %
16 %
Return on average equity
11.02
9.71
13
9.98
10
Common equity ratio
11.56
11.50
1
11.09
4
Efficiency ratio (2)
60.35
63.48
(5)
64.31
(6)
Average equity to average assets
11.70
11.52
2
11.12
5
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
11.48
11.38
1
11.19
3
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
14.58
14.51
-
14.39
1
Net interest margin (4)
3.91
3.82
2
3.64
7
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
9.35 %
9.26 %
1 %
8.75 %
7 %
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
14.25
12.70
12
13.40
6
(1)
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
(2)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(5)
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
(6)
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
(dollars in thousands)
Originated
Acquired
Total
Originated
Acquired
Total
Originated
Acquired
Total
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$ 13,090
$ 5,880
$ 18,970
$ 8,991
$ 4,591
$ 13,582
$ 11,232
$ 4,139
$ 15,371
Accruing loans 90 days or more past
77
-
77
16
-
16
4,978
-
4,978
Total nonperforming loans
13,167
5,880
19,047
9,007
4,591
13,598
16,210
4,139
20,349
Foreclosed assets and ORE
2,424
-
2,424
1,963
47
2,010
1,539
62
1,601
Total nonperforming assets
$ 15,591
$ 5,880
$ 21,471
$ 10,970
$ 4,638
$ 15,608
$ 17,749
$ 4,201
$ 21,950
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.62 %
0.45 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming loans to total assets
0.55
0.39
0.61
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.69
0.50
0.78
(1)
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED
(Unaudited)
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
Collectively
Individually
Total
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT
One- to four-family first mortgage
$ 4,459
$ -
$ 4,459
$ 4,430
$ -
$ 4,430
$ 3,275
$ -
$ 3,275
Home equity loans and lines
795
-
795
801
-
801
701
-
701
Commercial real estate
13,478
439
13,917
13,321
200
13,521
14,863
200
15,063
Construction and land
5,383
-
5,383
5,484
-
5,484
5,287
-
5,287
Multi-family residential
1,088
-
1,088
1,090
-
1,090
584
-
584
Commercial and industrial
6,413
326
6,739
6,613
248
6,861
5,733
73
5,806
Consumer
756
141
897
729
-
729
745
-
745
Total allowance for loan losses
$ 32,372
$ 906
$ 33,278
$ 32,468
$ 448
$ 32,916
$ 31,188
$ 273
$ 31,461
Unfunded lending commitments(2)
2,700
-
2,700
2,700
-
2,700
2,594
-
2,594
Total allowance for credit losses
$ 35,072
$ 906
$ 35,978
$ 35,168
$ 448
$ 35,616
$ 33,782
$ 273
$ 34,055
Allowance for loan losses to
154.99 %
210.89 %
143.33 %
Allowance for loan losses to
174.72 %
242.07 %
154.61 %
Allowance for loan losses to total
1.21 %
1.21 %
1.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to total
1.31 %
1.31 %
1.30 %
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
$ 226
$ 1,285
$ 241
Year-to-date loan recoveries
194
249
24
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
$ (32)
$ (1,036)
$ (217)
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs
- %
(0.04) %
(0.03) %
(2)
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
