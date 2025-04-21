Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 included:
- Reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $130.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) of $131.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share.
- Improved return on average assets to 1.15%, up 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2024 and up 3 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Achieved quarterly adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) of $189.9 million, an increase of $5.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of $15.7 million, or 9.0%, from the first quarter of 2024.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $309.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, or 3.7% on an annualized basis; core customer deposit balances, which exclude brokered and public fund deposits, remained stable and were flat linked quarter.
- Improved net interest margin to 3.46%, up 8 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted noninterest expense(1) declined $8.1 million, or 3.0%, linked quarter driving improvement in the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) to 57.6% for the quarter.
- Maintained strong regulatory capital with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.4% and Total Capital of 14.1%.
- Received all required regulatory and shareholder approvals to complete proposed merger with FCB Financial Corp., the bank holding company for First Chatham Bank in Savannah, Georgia. The transaction is expected to close May 1, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
"Our first quarter results reflect a number of key accomplishments related to our financial performance and strategic growth efforts," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "We reported strong earnings driven by improved operating leverage and further expanded our net interest margin. Despite the recent economic volatility, we also captured nice organic loan growth while maintaining stable credit quality. Importantly, we received all necessary regulatory approvals related to our pending merger with First Chatham Bank in a very short timeframe, allowing us to quickly close and begin expanding our Company's presence in Savannah and other surrounding markets in Georgia."
Earnings Summary
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $130.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, compared to $114.6 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $130.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) was $131.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $114.4 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $130.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Return on average assets was 1.15% for the first quarter of 2025, improved from both 0.97% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR(1) of $189.9 million, or 1.63% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2025, which represents an increase of $5.9 million or 3.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $15.7 million or 9.0% compared to the same quarter of 2024.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $363.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $353.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $364.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.46% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net interest revenue declined $1.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to fewer number of days in the first quarter of 2025 and a slightly smaller average balance sheet. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Average earning assets declined slightly to $42.6 billion, as growth in average loans of $482.5 million was offset by lower linked quarter average cash and securities balances as the Company paid off the Bank Term Funding Program balances and called a subordinated-debt issuance in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.30% for the first quarter of 2025, down 10 basis points from 6.40% for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting the full quarter's impact of the December rate cut as well as new origination loan mix. Investment securities yielded 3.00% in the first quarter of 2025, down slightly from 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on total interest earning assets was 5.71% for the first quarter of 2025 compared with 5.76% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The average cost of total deposits of 2.35% for the first quarter of 2025 declined by 9 basis points from 2.44% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decline in the cost of deposits was driven by the full quarter's impact of the December rate cut on interest bearing deposits and repricing time deposits, combined with a stable funding mix. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 20 basis points to 2.97% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024, benefiting from declining deposit costs as well as the payoff of the Bank Term Funding Program and the subordinated debt call in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased to $34.1 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $33.7 billion at December 31, 2024. Net loan growth of $309.9 million, or 3.7% annualized, for the first quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by growth in our mortgage, community banking, and private banking segments, while corporate banking was relatively flat quarter over quarter.
Total deposits were $40.3 billion as of March 31, 2025, declining $0.2 billion from $40.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. This decline was driven primarily by a decline in brokered deposits, partially offset by a nominal seasonal increase in public fund deposits. The March 31, 2025 loan to deposit ratio was 84.4%. Noninterest bearing deposits remained stable at 21.2% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to December 31, 2024. Borrowed funds increased $0.8 billion during the first quarter of 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, supporting the purchase of additional investment securities. The borrowed funds increase was in FHLB borrowings with maturities generally ranging between six months and two years.
Total investment securities increased $0.6 billion from December 31, 2024 to $7.9 billion at March 31, 2025, representing 16.6% of total assets. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve of $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025 was relatively flat compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024.
Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit metrics for the first quarter of 2025 reflected continued overall stability in credit quality. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were $23.0 million, or 0.27% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $19.5 million, or 0.24% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $14.1 million, or 0.17% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase was driven primarily by one C&I credit that was previously identified and reserved for in a prior quarter. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.0 million, compared with $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $457.8 million at March 31, 2025 was 1.34% of total loans and leases compared to 1.37% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2024 and 1.44% of total loans and leases at March 31, 2024.
Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.51% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.51% at March 31, 2024 and 0.58% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.69% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.73% at March 31, 2024 and 0.78% at December 31, 2024. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $8.5 million at March 31, 2025 compared to the March 31, 2024 balance of $5.3 million and the December 31, 2024 balance of $5.8 million. Criticized loans represented 2.39% of loans at March 31, 2025 compared to 2.64% at March 31, 2024 and 2.35% at December 31, 2024, while classified loans were 1.95% at March 31, 2025 compared to 2.19% at March 31, 2024 and 2.02% at December 31, 2024.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $85.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $83.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $86.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) had no significant adjustments for the quarters presented.
Noninterest revenue declined slightly compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, with improvements in mortgage banking revenue offset by a decline in other noninterest revenue as well as service charge and card revenues that were impacted by day count. Wealth management revenue was $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, down slightly from $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 due to market conditions. Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and reflective of typical softer first quarter card activity. Deposit service charge revenue was $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, partially impacted by fewer number of days.
Mortgage banking revenue totaled $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $3.1 million improvement during the linked quarter was primarily due to seasonally higher mortgage production and servicing revenue.
Other noninterest revenue was $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, with the $1.5 million decline impacted by lower credit related fees and other miscellaneous revenues.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $259.3 million, compared with $263.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $266.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the first quarter of 2025 was $258.6 million, compared with $263.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $266.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 excludes an insignificant amount of merger expense and incremental merger related expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 57.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 60.1% for the first quarter of 2024 and 59.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The $8.1 million, or 3.0%, linked quarter decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven primarily by declines in data processing and software expense as well as other noninterest expense, partially offset by small increase in various other expense categories. Data processing and software expense declined $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the fourth quarter expenses associated with technology investments including enhancements to the Company's treasury management platform. Other noninterest expense decreased $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 driven by declines in various items including advertising/public relations and legal expense.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $5.7 billion at March 31, 2025, up from $5.2 billion at March 31, 2024 and $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2025 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 12.4%, Tier 1 capital of 12.9%, Total risk-based capital of 14.1%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.6%. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Company common stock. Outstanding common shares were 184.0 million as of March 31, 2025.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "Our team remains excited about the opportunity to build on our accomplishments and momentum. Our relentless focus on customer service, quality growth and enhanced operating efficiency has resulted in continued improvement in our profitability and financial performance. We look forward to building on this success throughout 2025 and beyond as we focus on our company's vision of helping people, companies and communities prosper."
Key Transactions
On January 22, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with FCB Financial Corp., the bank holding company for First Chatham Bank, (collectively referred to as "First Chatham"), pursuant to which First Chatham will be merged with and into the Company. First Chatham is a Savannah, Georgia -based community bank operating eight branches across the Greater Savannah Area. As of December 31, 2024, First Chatham reported total assets of $589 million, total loans of $326 million, and total deposits of $507 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company will issue approximately 2,300,000 shares of common stock plus $23.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Chatham. The Company has received all required regulatory and shareholder approvals related to the transaction. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, the merger is expected to close May 1, 2025, although the Company can provide no assurance that the merger will close on this date or at all.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a $50 billion regional financial services company committed to helping people, companies and communities prosper. With more than 350 locations spanning the South and Texas, Cadence offers comprehensive banking, investment, trust and mortgage products and services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and corporations. Accolades include being recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Forbes and U.S. News & World Report and a 2025 America's Best Banks by Forbes. Cadence maintains dual headquarters in Houston, Texas and Tupelo, Mississippi, and has dutifully served customers for nearly 150 years. Learn more at www.cadencebank.com. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 20 of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, trade, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact of the Company's pending acquisition of FCB Financial Corp. and First Chatham Bank on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, trade, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; uncertainties surrounding the impact of the U.S.'s proposed tariffs, including potential negative impact to our loan portfolio and profitability, potential for increases in problem loans, potential re-evaluation of credit marks and interest rates, and lower equity valuation and potential slowdown in capital markets; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements (including those related to stock repurchases); the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from U.S.'s proposed tariffs and international trade conflicts, Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with its primary federal regulator, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 599,257
$ 620,321
$ 647,713
$ 642,210
$ 637,113
Interest expense
236,105
255,790
286,255
285,892
283,205
Net interest revenue
363,152
364,531
361,458
356,318
353,908
Provision for credit losses
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
343,152
349,531
349,458
334,318
331,908
Noninterest revenue
85,387
86,165
85,901
100,658
83,786
Noninterest expense
259,349
266,186
259,438
256,697
263,207
Income before income taxes
169,190
169,510
175,921
178,279
152,487
Income tax expense
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
Net income
133,222
132,715
136,439
137,472
116,978
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 130,850
$ 130,343
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 114,606
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
Total earning assets
43,172,997
42,386,627
44,834,897
|
43,525,688
43,968,692
Available for sale securities
7,912,159
7,293,988
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,306,589
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
34,051,610
33,741,755
33,303,972
33,312,773
32,882,616
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
457,791
460,793
460,859
470,022
472,575
Net book value of acquired loans
4,365,789
4,783,206
5,521,000
5,543,419
6,011,007
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
13,060
15,611
17,988
20,874
23,715
Total deposits
40,335,728
40,496,201
38,844,360
37,858,659
38,120,226
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
40,355,399
40,519,817
38,861,324
37,913,693
38,214,616
Other short-term borrowings
235,000
-
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
560,690
10,706
225,823
269,353
430,123
Total shareholders' equity
5,718,541
5,569,683
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,189,932
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
6,339,744
6,264,178
6,163,205
6,070,220
5,981,265
Common shareholders' equity
5,551,548
5,402,690
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,022,939
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 6,172,751
$ 6,097,185
$ 5,996,212
$ 5,903,227
$ 5,814,272
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
Total earning assets
42,637,002
42,920,125
43,540,045
43,851,822
44,226,077
Available for sale securities
7,302,172
7,636,683
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,269,708
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,944,416
33,461,931
33,279,819
32,945,526
32,737,574
Total deposits
40,353,292
39,743,224
37,634,453
38,100,087
38,421,272
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
40,376,248
39,761,277
37,666,828
38,165,908
38,630,620
Other short-term borrowings
108,389
905,815
3,512,218
3,500,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
129,030
123,442
265,790
404,231
434,579
Total shareholders' equity
5,651,592
5,589,361
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,194,048
Common shareholders' equity
$ 5,484,599
$ 5,422,368
$ 5,253,833
$ 5,040,261
$ 5,027,055
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)
235,952
264,692
272,954
216,746
241,007
Other real estate owned and other assets
8,452
5,754
5,354
4,793
5,280
Nonperforming assets (NPA)
$ 244,404
$ 270,446
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,287
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 - 23.
(2)
At March 31, 2025, $84.3 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.
(3)
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets (2)
1.15 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
1.15 %
0.97 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
1.15
1.11
1.15
1.09
0.97
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
9.68
9.56
10.15
10.78
9.17
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
9.72
9.53
10.27
10.21
9.15
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
13.15
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.94
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
13.20
13.02
14.21
14.37
12.92
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.63
1.55
1.56
1.67
1.44
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.63
1.55
1.58
1.59
1.44
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.46
3.38
3.31
3.27
3.22
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.74
2.59
2.45
2.45
2.40
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
57.74
58.98
57.90
56.09
60.05
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
57.58
59.09
57.73
56.73
60.12
Loan/deposit ratio
84.42 %
83.32 %
85.74 %
87.99 %
86.26 %
Full time equivalent employees
5,356
5,335
5,327
5,290
5,322
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.27 %
0.17 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.24 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.24
0.18
0.14
0.27
0.27
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.34
1.37
1.38
1.41
1.44
ACL to NPL
194.02
174.09
168.84
216.85
196.08
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.69
0.78
0.82
0.65
0.73
NPA to total assets
0.51
0.58
0.57
0.46
0.51
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
11.98 %
11.85 %
11.33 %
11.02 %
10.74 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
11.63
11.49
10.99
10.67
10.40
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.87
8.67
8.28
7.87
7.60
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible
10.07
10.04
9.40
9.40
9.13
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
12.4 %
12.4 %
12.3 %
11.9 %
11.7 %
Tier 1 capital
12.9
12.8
12.7
12.3
12.2
Total capital
14.1
14.0
14.5
14.2
14.5
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.6
10.4
10.1
9.7
9.5
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 - 23.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.71
0.70
0.73
0.69
0.62
Cash dividends per share
0.275
0.250
0.250
0.250
0.250
Book value per share
30.16
29.44
29.65
28.07
27.50
Tangible book value per share (1)
22.30
21.54
21.68
20.08
19.48
Market value per share (last)
30.36
34.45
31.85
28.28
29.00
Market value per share (high)
36.53
40.20
34.13
29.95
30.03
Market value per share (low)
28.90
30.21
27.46
26.16
24.99
Market value per share (average)
33.13
35.17
30.96
28.14
27.80
Dividend payout ratio
39.29 %
35.71 %
34.72 %
34.25 %
40.48 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
38.73 %
35.71 %
34.25 %
36.23 %
40.32 %
Total shares outstanding
184,046,420
183,527,575
182,315,142
182,430,427
182,681,325
Average shares outstanding - diluted
186,121,979
186,038,243
185,496,110
185,260,963
185,574,130
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.33 %
6.42 %
6.64 %
6.59 %
6.50 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion
6.30
6.40
6.61
6.56
6.46
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
2.99
3.03
3.03
3.18
3.11
Tax-exempt
4.04
3.93
3.97
4.12
|
4.25
Other investments
4.42
4.77
5.37
5.45
5.48
Total interest earning assets and revenue
5.71
5.76
5.92
5.90
5.80
Deposits
2.35
2.44
2.55
2.53
2.45
Interest bearing demand and money market
2.69
2.87
3.13
3.13
3.11
Savings
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
0.57
Time
4.10
4.28
4.50
4.53
4.42
Total interest bearing deposits
2.96
3.12
3.30
3.28
3.21
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to
4.45
4.58
5.10
4.47
4.86
Short-term FHLB borrowings
4.43
-
-
-
-
Short-term BTFP borrowings
-
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.84
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
2.96
3.16
3.46
3.44
3.39
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
4.05
4.14
4.30
4.41
4.35
Total interest bearing liabilities
2.97
3.17
3.47
3.45
3.40
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
75.70 %
74.82 %
75.40 %
75.97 %
75.73 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands)
$ 630
$ 648
$ 694
$ 644
$ 636
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 - 23.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 578,513
$ 624,884
$ 504,827
$ 516,715
$ 427,543
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
988,787
1,106,692
3,483,299
2,093,820
2,609,931
Available for sale securities, at fair value
7,912,159
7,293,988
7,841,685
7,921,422
8,306,589
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
34,051,610
33,741,755
33,303,972
33,312,773
32,882,616
Allowance for credit losses
457,791
460,793
460,859
470,022
472,575
Net loans and leases
33,593,819
33,280,962
32,843,113
32,842,751
32,410,041
Loans held for sale, at fair value
220,441
244,192
205,941
197,673
169,556
Premises and equipment, net
780,963
783,456
797,556
808,705
822,666
Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
79,522
83,190
87,094
91,027
96,126
Bank-owned life insurance
654,964
651,838
652,057
648,970
645,167
Other assets
1,567,203
1,583,065
1,422,438
1,496,072
1,458,459
Total Assets
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 8,558,412
$ 8,591,805
$ 9,242,693
$ 8,586,265
$ 8,820,468
Interest bearing
19,221,356
19,345,114
18,125,553
18,514,015
18,945,982
Savings
2,626,901
2,588,406
2,560,803
2,613,950
2,694,777
Time deposits
9,929,059
9,970,876
8,915,311
8,144,429
7,658,999
Total deposits
40,335,728
40,496,201
38,844,360
37,858,659
38,120,226
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
19,671
23,616
16,964
55,034
94,390
Other short-term borrowings
235,000
-
3,500,000
3,500,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
560,690
10,706
225,823
269,353
430,123
Other liabilities
873,664
918,984
1,044,923
1,013,274
979,192
Total Liabilities
42,024,753
41,449,507
43,632,070
42,696,320
43,123,931
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
460,116
458,819
455,788
456,076
456,703
Capital surplus
2,736,799
2,742,913
2,729,440
2,724,656
2,724,587
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
Retained earnings
2,975,836
2,895,453
2,810,984
2,722,495
2,632,982
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,718,541
5,569,683
5,572,863
5,287,758
5,189,932
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 560,581
$ 490,161
$ 435,569
$ 456,938
$ 557,009
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
1,275,153
1,698,300
2,210,277
2,758,385
3,146,439
Available for sale securities, at fair value
7,302,172
7,636,683
7,915,636
8,033,552
8,269,708
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
33,944,416
33,461,931
33,279,819
32,945,526
32,737,574
Allowance for credit losses
465,332
465,971
469,919
475,181
473,849
Net loans and leases
33,479,084
32,995,960
32,809,900
32,470,345
32,263,725
Loans held for sale, at fair value
115,261
123,211
134,313
114,359
72,356
Premises and equipment, net
785,194
796,394
807,353
815,920
808,473
Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
81,527
85,323
89,262
93,743
98,350
Bank-owned life insurance
652,689
651,166
650,307
646,124
643,189
Other assets
1,516,847
1,419,417
1,384,437
1,435,995
1,415,506
Total Assets
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 8,339,414
$ 8,676,765
$ 8,616,534
$ 8,757,029
$ 9,072,619
Interest bearing
19,428,376
18,845,689
18,043,686
18,770,093
19,303,845
Savings
2,607,366
2,573,961
2,584,761
2,652,019
2,696,452
Time deposits
9,978,136
9,646,809
8,389,472
7,920,946
7,348,356
Total deposits
40,353,292
39,743,224
37,634,453
38,100,087
38,421,272
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
22,956
18,053
32,375
65,821
209,348
Other short-term borrowings
108,389
905,815
3,512,218
3,500,000
3,500,000
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
129,030
123,442
265,790
404,231
434,579
Other liabilities
870,172
883,643
938,315
915,326
883,293
Total Liabilities
41,483,839
41,674,177
42,383,151
42,985,465
43,448,492
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
458,830
457,798
455,954
456,618
456,437
Capital surplus
2,744,442
2,735,323
2,725,581
2,724,838
2,733,902
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(663,883)
(634,307)
(703,619)
(838,710)
(777,940)
Retained earnings
2,945,210
2,863,554
2,775,917
2,697,515
2,614,656
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,651,592
5,589,361
5,420,826
5,207,254
5,194,048
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 47,803,977
$ 48,192,719
$ 48,642,540
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 530,050
$ 540,147
$ 555,862
$ 539,685
$ 528,940
Available for sale securities:
Taxable
53,232
57,476
59,732
62,852
63,405
Tax-exempt
629
635
638
638
687
Loans held for sale
1,449
1,694
1,630
1,652
1,184
Short-term investments
13,897
20,369
29,851
37,383
42,897
Total interest revenue
599,257
620,321
647,713
642,210
637,113
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
128,831
135,965
142,179
146,279
149,403
Savings
3,644
3,684
3,695
3,743
3,801
Time deposits
100,900
103,785
94,944
89,173
80,670
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
1,124
293
561
724
2,523
Short-term borrowings
317
10,779
42,003
41,544
42,109
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
1,289
1,284
2,873
4,429
4,699
Total interest expense
236,105
255,790
286,255
285,892
283,205
Net interest revenue
363,152
364,531
361,458
356,318
353,908
Provision for credit losses
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
343,152
349,531
349,458
334,318
331,908
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Wealth management
23,279
23,973
24,110
24,006
22,833
Deposit service charges
17,736
18,694
18,814
17,652
18,338
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
11,989
12,664
12,649
12,770
12,162
Mortgage banking
6,638
3,554
1,133
6,173
6,443
Security losses
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
Other noninterest income
25,754
27,283
32,142
40,061
24,019
Total noninterest revenue
85,387
86,165
85,901
100,658
83,786
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
152,972
152,381
152,237
148,038
156,650
Occupancy and equipment
28,477
27,275
28,894
29,367
28,640
Data processing and software
27,132
33,226
29,164
29,467
30,028
Deposit insurance assessments
8,643
8,284
7,481
15,741
8,414
Amortization of intangibles
3,668
3,904
3,933
3,999
4,066
Merger expense
315
-
-
-
-
Other noninterest expense
38,142
41,116
37,729
30,085
35,409
Total noninterest expense
259,349
266,186
259,438
256,697
263,207
Income before income taxes
169,190
169,510
175,921
178,279
152,487
Income tax expense
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
Net income
133,222
132,715
136,439
137,472
116,978
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 130,850
$ 130,343
$ 134,067
$ 135,100
$ 114,606
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
$ 0.72
$ 0.73
$ 0.62
Table 7
Selected Loan and Lease Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,688,653
$ 8,670,529
$ 8,692,639
$ 9,136,929
$ 9,121,457
Owner occupied
4,667,477
4,665,015
4,557,723
4,475,647
4,442,357
Total commercial and industrial
13,356,130
13,335,544
13,250,362
13,612,576
13,563,814
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,723,408
3,909,184
3,931,821
3,892,527
3,864,351
Income producing
6,268,456
6,015,773
5,978,695
5,851,340
5,783,943
Total commercial real estate
9,991,864
9,924,957
9,910,516
9,743,867
9,648,294
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,498,320
10,267,883
9,933,222
9,740,713
9,447,675
Other consumer
205,296
213,371
209,872
215,617
222,833
Total consumer
10,703,616
10,481,254
10,143,094
9,956,330
9,670,508
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 34,051,610
$ 33,741,755
$ 33,303,972
$ 33,312,773
$ 32,882,616
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 118,078
$ 145,115
$ 148,267
$ 121,171
$ 149,683
Owner occupied
18,988
16,904
15,127
13,700
5,962
Total commercial and industrial
137,066
162,019
163,394
134,871
155,645
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
8,768
8,600
2,034
4,923
3,787
Income producing
8,021
18,542
25,112
15,002
19,428
Total commercial real estate
16,789
27,142
27,146
19,925
23,215
Consumer
Residential mortgages
81,803
75,287
82,191
61,677
61,886
Other consumer
294
244
223
273
261
Total consumer
82,097
75,531
82,414
61,950
62,147
Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)
$ 235,952
$ 264,692
$ 272,954
$ 216,746
$ 241,007
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
8,452
5,754
5,354
4,793
5,280
Total nonperforming assets
$ 244,404
$ 270,446
$ 278,308
$ 221,539
$ 246,287
Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and
$ 84,339
$ 89,906
$ 81,632
$ 71,418
$ 59,897
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
$ 8,832
$ 13,126
$ 11,757
$ 6,150
$ 30,048
(1)
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 460,793
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
$ 468,034
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(21,284)
(15,116)
(21,620)
(23,340)
(16,997)
Commercial real estate
(1,382)
(167)
(222)
(649)
(2,244)
Consumer
(3,062)
(2,679)
(2,681)
(2,294)
(2,395)
Total loans charged-off
(25,728)
(17,962)
(24,523)
(26,283)
(21,636)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
1,822
2,613
1,647
2,943
1,312
Commercial real estate
83
549
65
101
150
Consumer
821
734
648
686
715
Total recoveries
2,726
3,896
2,360
3,730
2,177
Net charge-offs
(23,002)
(14,066)
(22,163)
(22,553)
(19,459)
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
20,000
14,000
13,000
20,000
24,000
Balance, end of period
$ 457,791
$ 460,793
$ 460,859
$ 470,022
$ 472,575
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period
$ 33,944,416
$ 33,461,931
$ 33,279,819
$ 32,945,526
$ 32,737,574
Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
0.27 %
0.17 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
0.24 %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 8,551
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
$ 8,551
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
-
1,000
(1,000)
2,000
(2,000)
Balance, end of period
$ 8,551
$ 8,551
$ 7,551
$ 8,551
$ 6,551
(1)
The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2)
Annualized.
Table 9
Loan and Lease Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,234,513
$ 108,903
$ 317,012
$ 8,556
$ 16,227
$ 3,442
$ 8,688,653
Owner occupied
4,617,617
-
38,174
-
10,592
1,094
4,667,477
Total commercial and industrial
12,852,130
108,903
355,186
8,556
26,819
4,536
13,356,130
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,710,504
-
7,031
-
5,873
-
3,723,408
Income producing
6,078,353
39,412
144,159
-
6,532
-
6,268,456
Total commercial real estate
9,788,857
39,412
151,190
-
12,405
-
9,991,864
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,392,396
-
99,305
-
5,208
1,411
10,498,320
Other consumer
204,701
-
595
-
-
-
205,296
Total consumer
10,597,097
-
99,900
-
5,208
1,411
10,703,616
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 33,238,084
$ 148,315
$ 606,276
$ 8,556
$ 44,432
$ 5,947
$ 34,051,610
December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
Pass
Special
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
Purchased
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,208,176
$ 106,996
$ 311,096
$ 8,743
$ 31,996
$ 3,522
$ 8,670,529
Owner occupied
4,610,775
815
41,363
-
10,968
1,094
4,665,015
Total commercial and industrial
12,818,951
107,811
352,459
8,743
42,964
4,616
13,335,544
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,896,856
-
12,262
-
66
-
3,909,184
Income producing
5,850,702
5,094
144,084
-
15,893
-
6,015,773
Total commercial real estate
9,747,558
5,094
156,346
-
15,959
-
9,924,957
Consumer
Residential mortgages
10,167,830
891
89,597
-
8,154
1,411
10,267,883
Other consumer
212,865
-
506
-
-
-
213,371
Total consumer
10,380,695
891
90,103
-
8,154
1,411
10,481,254
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 32,947,204
$ 113,796
$ 598,908
$ 8,743
$ 67,077
$ 6,027
$ 33,741,755
Table 10
Geographical Loan and Lease Information
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 424,598
$ 157,460
$ 576,477
$ 464,611
$ 375,154
$ 534,964
$ 65,370
$ 338,916
$ 3,467,605
$ 2,283,498
$ 8,688,653
Owner occupied
338,752
244,335
306,890
429,592
294,980
590,076
99,197
159,241
1,766,119
438,295
4,667,477
Total commercial and industrial
763,350
401,795
883,367
894,203
670,134
1,125,040
164,567
498,157
5,233,724
2,721,793
13,356,130
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
220,664
79,437
371,396
443,876
48,561
166,644
36,117
184,595
1,714,761
457,357
3,723,408
Income producing
434,990
258,337
544,896
783,768
226,924
423,200
215,550
315,125
2,323,475
742,191
6,268,456
Total commercial real estate
655,654
337,774
916,292
1,227,644
275,485
589,844
251,667
499,720
4,038,236
1,199,548
9,991,864
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,309,478
430,005
719,379
455,027
484,751
1,221,895
226,051
821,297
4,571,649
258,788
10,498,320
Other consumer
25,579
17,844
4,776
7,982
10,486
83,368
1,246
15,557
33,872
4,586
205,296
Total consumer
1,335,057
447,849
724,155
463,009
495,237
1,305,263
227,297
836,854
4,605,521
263,374
10,703,616
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$2,754,061
$ 1,187,418
$ 2,523,814
$ 2,584,856
$ 1,440,856
$ 3,020,147
$ 643,531
$ 1,834,731
$ 13,877,481
$ 4,184,715
$34,051,610
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans acquired
$ 7,495
$ (4,034)
$ 53,042
$ 124,182
$ 17,883
$ (35,469)
$ 9,399
$ (36,957)
$ 262,192
$ (87,878)
$ 309,855
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans acquired
1.11 %
(1.37) %
8.71 %
20.47 %
5.10 %
(4.71) %
6.01 %
(8.01) %
7.81 %
(8.34) %
3.72 %
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 413,359
$ 169,534
$ 532,224
$ 446,812
$ 371,543
$ 536,651
$ 64,846
$ 399,346
$ 3,478,755
$ 2,257,459
$ 8,670,529
Owner occupied
337,580
253,538
308,545
400,342
298,787
624,950
107,443
159,058
1,708,113
466,659
4,665,015
Total commercial and industrial
750,939
423,072
840,769
847,154
670,330
1,161,601
172,289
558,404
5,186,868
2,724,118
13,335,544
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
230,810
65,358
438,173
543,249
36,194
169,336
45,690
180,566
1,656,715
543,093
3,909,184
Income producing
437,146
259,767
477,493
613,337
226,849
424,078
204,119
319,560
2,298,344
755,080
6,015,773
Total commercial real estate
667,956
325,125
915,666
1,156,586
263,043
593,414
249,809
500,126
3,955,059
1,298,173
9,924,957
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,300,485
425,602
709,335
449,117
478,947
1,214,542
210,712
796,490
4,436,803
245,850
10,267,883
Other consumer
27,186
17,653
5,002
7,817
10,653
86,059
1,322
16,668
36,559
4,452
213,371
Total consumer
1,327,671
443,255
714,337
456,934
489,600
1,300,601
212,034
813,158
4,473,362
250,302
10,481,254
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 2,746,566
$ 1,191,452
$ 2,470,772
$ 2,460,674
$ 1,422,973
$ 3,055,616
$ 634,132
$ 1,871,688
$ 13,615,289
$ 4,272,593
$ 33,741,755
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Trust and asset management income
$ 11,823
$ 12,485
$ 12,055
$ 12,645
$ 11,322
Investment advisory fees
8,454
8,502
8,641
8,180
8,336
Brokerage and annuity fees
3,002
2,986
3,414
3,181
3,175
Deposit service charges
17,736
18,694
18,814
17,652
18,338
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
11,989
12,664
12,649
12,770
12,162
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market
9,743
6,293
8,171
9,875
9,116
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
(3,105)
(2,739)
(7,038)
(3,702)
(2,673)
Security losses, net
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
Bank-owned life insurance
5,202
5,046
4,353
4,370
3,946
Other miscellaneous income
20,552
22,237
27,789
35,691
20,073
Total noninterest revenue
$ 85,387
$ 86,165
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 83,786
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 152,972
$ 152,381
$ 152,237
$ 148,038
$ 156,650
Occupancy and equipment
28,477
27,275
28,894
29,367
28,640
Data processing and software
27,132
33,226
29,164
29,467
30,028
Deposit insurance assessments
8,643
8,284
7,481
15,741
8,414
Amortization of intangibles
3,668
3,904
3,933
3,999
4,066
Merger expense
315
-
-
-
-
Advertising and public relations
4,157
5,870
5,481
6,537
4,224
Foreclosed property expense
864
621
486
515
268
Telecommunications
1,512
1,359
1,513
1,441
1,545
Travel and entertainment
2,436
2,618
2,612
2,549
2,236
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
4,733
4,540
4,115
3,534
3,935
Legal
3,559
4,176
3,664
758
3,682
Postage and shipping
1,773
1,624
1,677
1,622
2,205
Other miscellaneous expense
19,108
20,308
18,181
13,129
17,314
Total noninterest expense
$ 259,349
$ 266,186
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 263,207
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 33,944,416
$ 527,951
6.31 %
$ 33,461,931
$ 538,204
6.40 %
$ 32,737,574
$ 525,878
6.46 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
2,562
0.03
2,422
0.03
3,515
0.04
Loans held for sale
115,261
1,449
5.10
123,211
1,694
5.47
72,356
1,184
6.58
Investment securities
Taxable
7,222,326
53,232
2.99
7,555,265
57,476
3.03
8,187,342
63,405
3.11
Tax-exempt
79,846
796
4.04
81,418
804
3.93
82,366
870
4.25
Total investment securities
7,302,172
54,028
3.00
7,636,683
58,280
3.04
8,269,708
64,275
3.13
Other investments
1,275,153
13,897
4.42
1,698,300
20,369
4.77
3,146,439
42,897
5.48
Total interest-earning assets
42,637,002
599,887
5.71 %
42,920,125
620,969
5.76 %
44,226,077
637,749
5.80 %
Other assets
4,963,761
4,809,384
4,890,312
Allowance for credit losses
465,332
465,971
473,849
Total assets
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 48,642,540
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 19,428,376
$ 128,831
2.69 %
$ 18,845,689
$ 135,965
2.87 %
$ 19,303,845
$ 149,403
3.11 %
Savings deposits
2,607,366
3,644
0.57
2,573,961
3,684
0.57
2,696,452
3,801
0.57
Time deposits
9,978,136
100,900
4.10
9,646,809
103,785
4.28
7,348,356
80,670
4.42
Total interest-bearing deposits
32,013,878
233,375
2.96
31,066,459
243,434
3.12
29,348,653
233,874
3.21
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
103,067
1,132
4.45
26,042
300
4.58
209,348
2,528
4.86
Short-term FHLB borrowings
28,278
309
4.43
-
-
-
-
-
-
Short-term BTFP borrowings
-
-
-
897,826
10,772
4.77
3,500,000
42,104
4.84
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
129,030
1,289
4.05
123,442
1,284
4.14
434,579
4,699
4.35
Total interest-bearing liabilities
32,274,253
236,105
2.97 %
32,113,769
255,790
3.17 %
33,492,580
283,205
3.40 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
8,339,414
8,676,765
9,072,619
Other liabilities
870,172
883,643
883,293
Total liabilities
41,483,839
41,674,177
43,448,492
Shareholders' equity
5,651,592
5,589,361
5,194,048
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,135,431
$ 47,263,538
$ 48,642,540
Net interest income/net interest spread
363,782
2.74 %
365,179
2.59 %
354,544
2.40 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.46 %
3.38 %
3.22 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(630)
(648)
(636)
Net interest revenue
$ 363,152
$ 364,531
$ 353,908
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 114,594
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
$ 106,824
Originations of servicing assets
2,796
4,227
3,361
3,687
2,736
Changes in fair value:
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(4,447)
9,193
(8,232)
927
4,781
Other changes in fair value(2)
(1,974)
(3,717)
(3,833)
(2,704)
(2,656)
Fair value, end of period
$ 110,969
$ 114,594
$ 104,891
$ 113,595
$ 111,685
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 3,402
$ 332
$ 2,145
$ 3,976
$ 3,165
Servicing
6,341
5,961
6,026
5,899
5,951
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
9,743
6,293
8,171
9,875
9,116
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(4,447)
9,193
(8,232)
927
4,781
Other changes in fair value(2)
(1,974)
(3,717)
(3,833)
(2,704)
(2,656)
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
3,316
(8,215)
5,027
(1,925)
(4,798)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 6,638
$ 3,554
$ 1,133
$ 6,173
$ 6,443
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 8,111,379
$ 8,043,306
$ 7,927,028
$ 7,824,895
$ 7,764,936
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.37 %
1.42 %
1.32 %
1.45 %
1.44 %
(1) Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates.
(2) Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 239,402
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
274,285
281,231
300,730
305,200
318,233
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
66,149
66,581
71,001
69,788
72,034
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
4,024,678
3,965,556
4,163,760
4,125,416
4,254,227
Other residential mortgage-back securities
1,564,928
934,721
1,135,004
1,233,868
1,210,617
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,486,525
1,549,641
1,664,288
1,673,823
1,694,967
Total MBS
7,142,280
6,516,499
7,034,053
7,102,895
7,231,845
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
129,822
132,069
137,996
133,155
134,643
Other domestic debt securities
48,422
47,402
51,599
64,288
67,421
Foreign debt securities
317,350
316,787
317,307
315,884
315,045
Total available for sale securities
$ 7,912,159
$ 7,293,988
$ 7,841,685
$ 7,921,422
$ 8,306,589
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio, and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
Net income
$ 133,222
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
Plus: Merger expense
315
-
-
-
-
Incremental merger related expense
55
-
-
-
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(1,098)
(576)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
351
(505)
(920)
6,675
251
Less: Security losses, net
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
14,980
-
Tax adjustment
172
(118)
476
(2,209)
(74)
Adjusted net income
133,780
132,331
137,990
130,282
116,736
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$ 131,408
$ 129,959
$ 135,618
$ 127,910
$ 114,364
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income
$ 133,222
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
Plus: Provision for credit losses
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
Income tax expense
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 189,190
$ 184,510
$ 187,921
$ 200,279
$ 174,487
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income
$ 133,222
$ 132,715
$ 136,439
$ 137,472
$ 116,978
Plus: Provision for credit losses
20,000
15,000
12,000
22,000
22,000
Merger expense
315
-
-
-
-
Incremental merger related expense
55
-
-
-
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(1,098)
(576)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
351
(505)
(920)
6,675
251
Income tax expense
35,968
36,795
39,482
40,807
35,509
Less: Security losses, net
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
14,980
-
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 189,920
$ 184,008
$ 189,948
$ 190,880
$ 174,171
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Total Adjusted Revenue
Net interest revenue
$ 363,152
$ 364,531
$ 361,458
$ 356,318
$ 353,908
Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue
Total noninterest revenue
$ 85,387
$ 86,165
$ 85,901
$ 100,658
$ 83,786
Less: Security losses, net
(9)
(3)
(2,947)
(4)
(9)
Gain on sale of businesses
-
-
-
14,980
-
Total adjusted noninterest revenue
$ 85,396
$ 86,168
$ 88,848
$ 85,682
$ 83,795
Total adjusted revenue
$ 448,548
$ 450,699
$ 450,306
$ 442,000
$ 437,703
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 259,349
$ 266,186
$ 259,438
$ 256,697
$ 263,207
Less: Merger expense
315
-
-
-
-
Incremental merger related expense
55
-
-
-
-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(1,098)
(576)
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
351
(505)
(920)
6,675
251
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 258,628
$ 266,691
$ 260,358
$ 251,120
$ 263,532
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 47,743,294
$ 47,019,190
$ 49,204,933
$ 47,984,078
$ 48,313,863
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
79,522
83,190
87,094
91,027
96,126
Total tangible assets
46,296,849
45,569,077
47,750,916
46,526,128
46,849,952
Less: AOCI
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 46,918,052
$ 46,263,572
$ 48,341,258
$ 47,308,590
$ 47,641,285
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 2025
Dec 2024
Sep 2024
Jun 2024
Mar 2024
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,718,541
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
Less: AOCI
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,339,744
$6,264,178
$6,163,205
$6,070,220
$5,981,265
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,718,541
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
5,551,548
5,402,690
5,405,870
5,120,765
5,022,939
Less: AOCI
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$6,172,751
$6,097,185
$5,996,212
$5,903,227
$5,814,272
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$5,718,541
$5,569,683
$5,572,863
$5,287,758
$5,189,932
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
79,522
83,190
87,094
91,027
96,126
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
4,105,103
3,952,577
3,951,853
3,662,815
3,559,028
Less: AOCI
(621,203)
(694,495)
(590,342)
(782,462)
(791,333)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$4,726,306
$4,647,072
$4,542,195
$4,445,277
$4,350,361
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity
$5,651,592
$5,589,361
$5,420,826
$5,207,254
$5,194,048
Less: Goodwill
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,366,923
1,367,358
1,367,785
Other intangible assets, net
81,527
85,323
89,262
93,743
98,350
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$4,036,149
$3,970,122
$3,797,648
$3,579,160
$3,560,920
Total average assets
$47,135,431
$47,263,538
$47,803,977
$48,192,719
$48,642,540
Total shares of common stock outstanding
|
184,046,420
183,527,575
182,315,142
182,430,427
182,681,325
Average shares outstanding-diluted
186,121,979
186,038,243
185,496,110
185,260,963
185,574,130
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
8.87 %
8.67 %
8.28 %
7.87 %
7.60 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to
10.07
10.04
9.40
9.40
9.13
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
13.15
13.06
14.04
15.18
12.94
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4)
13.20
13.02
14.21
14.37
12.92
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
1.15
1.11
1.15
1.09
0.97
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6)
9.72
9.53
10.27
10.21
9.15
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
1.63
1.55
1.56
1.67
1.44
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8)
1.63
1.55
1.58
1.59
1.44
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 22.30
$ 21.54
$ 21.68
$ 20.08
$ 19.48
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10)
25.68
25.32
24.91
24.37
23.81
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.71
$ 0.70
$ 0.73
$ 0.69
$ 0.62
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
38.73 %
35.71 %
34.25 %
36.23 %
40.32 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
