Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.04.2025 09:51 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (MSED LN) 
Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Apr-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.5204 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18848791 
CODE: MSED LN 
ISIN: LU1681047236 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681047236 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MSED LN 
LEI Code:   549300BAK8X881YKGS43 
Sequence No.: 383887 
EQS News ID:  2121340 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121340&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.