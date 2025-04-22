Bioz, Inc. , a trusted leader in AI-driven research citation solutions, is proud to announce the continued partnership with V&P Scientific , now entering its third year. By renewing its collaboration, V&P Scientific is further leveraging Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub to showcase real-world validation of its innovative laboratory products.

Bioz Prime Badges dynamically display peer-reviewed citations directly on V&P Scientific's product webpages, offering researchers instant access to published studies that cite V&P's tools. These interactive badges serve as a powerful trust signal, helping scientists quickly evaluate product efficacy based on real-world research. With built-in filtering options, researchers can easily sort citations, allowing them to find the most pertinent studies that align with their specific research needs. Additionally, each badge includes clickable elements, enabling users to view full citation details, including article title, journal name, and study excerpt, all within an intuitive interface.

Additionally, V&P Scientific has integrated a Bioz Content Hub, a centralized research repository, that aggregates all citations and publications mentioning its products in a single, easy-to-navigate location. This solution enhances product credibility and engagement, ensuring that researchers can efficiently discover the latest scientific literature supporting V&P's laboratory innovations. Each citation within the Content Hub links directly to the corresponding product's webpage, allowing researchers to seamlessly explore both the scientific validation and the product specifications in one place.

"Our continued partnership with Bioz has been instrumental in helping us showcase the scientific impact of our products," said Lauri Schlopy, CFO of V&P Scientific. "By leveraging Bioz Prime Badges and a Bioz Content Hub, we are making it easier than ever for researchers to see the validation behind our technologies - ultimately building trust and driving engagement."

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz, also expressed her enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration. "We are thrilled to have a long-term customer like V&P Scientific, a company that truly values the power of scientific citations in driving research and innovation. Their continued trust in Bioz's solutions highlights the real impact of our technology in helping suppliers showcase the importance of their products in published research."

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

V&P Scientific is a provider of precision laboratory tools designed to advance research across life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries. With a strong focus on liquid handling, magnetic bead separations, and microplate technology, V&P Scientific develops high-performance instruments and consumables that improve experimental accuracy and efficiency. The company's solutions support a wide range of applications, including assay development, high-throughput screening, and molecular biology research.

