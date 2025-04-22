Litmos Adds to AI Product Portfolio

Newest AI enhancement to the Content Authoring Tool, a leading corporate learning solutions provider to over 4,000 global companies and 30 million learners, announced the complete expansion of its AI product portfolioto now include the Litmos AI assistant, AI playlists, and AI capabilities to its Content Authoring Tool.

In May 2024, Litmos initially introduced the Litmos AI Assistantwhich leverages generative AI to improve knowledge sharing, recall, summarization, clarification, course recommendations, and assignment - giving greater access to knowledge to improve individual, learning and development (L&D) administrator, team, and organizational performance.

"By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Litmos is creating transformational, adaptive learning experiences that empower learners, administrators, and content creators to cultivate a more skilled and future-ready organization," said Michael Scarbrough, CEO of Litmos. "Our innovative suite of AI-powered solutions unlocks a new world of possibilities within workplace training, enhancing efficiency, personalization, and knowledge retention for individuals across the globe."

Litmos AI Playlistsfirst debuted in September 2024, allowing users to create and curate their own learning playlists, ultimately empowering individuals to explore new training opportunities and embrace personalized learning.

The most recent addition to Litmos' AI lineup is enhanced capabilities within the Content Authoring Tool, which supplements content authoring efficiency and quality through advanced AI. New AI components introduce a range of elements designed to enhance content creation, presentation, and training materials for L&D and HR professionals.

"Generative AI has a huge role to play in learning and development and is already significantly impacting learning design and content production," said Fiona Leteney, Senior Analyst, Fosway Group. "Litmos has been able to build on its existing design expertise to provide AI tools to help subject matter experts produce something close to the quality of a professional learning designer, but much faster and without instructional design training."

Litmos AI solutions are powered by Litmos' proprietary AI infrastructure, meaning customers can trust their content and data are private and protected within the Litmos LMS. Unlike public AI products, Litmos AI does not share customer content outside the customer's tenant. This allows customers to securely upload training courses, training aides, employee handbooks, and more, without concern for IP leaks. This infrastructure is GDPR, SOC II, and CCPA compliant.

Litmos will be attending the Learning Technologies Conference on April 23 and 24, stop by Booth K50 to learn more about Litmos' latest product enhancements. For more information and updates on Litmos products, visit www.litmos.comor visit our course catalogfor U.K.-specific training content.

About Litmos

Litmos develops learning solutions for top-performing companies. An established leader since 2007, Litmos' all-in-one learning solution includes an intuitive LMS, comprehensive training course collections, and services to support success. Thousands of companies trust Litmos learning solutions to deliver instruction and intelligence to employees, customers, and partners. Acquired by Francisco Partners in 2022, Litmos continues to innovate award-winning learning technology and set the standard for customer experience and satisfaction. The solutions are used by more than 30 million people in 150 countries, across 35 languages. Find more information at www.litmos.com.

Megan Davis Litmos (855) 300-8209 litmos@alloycrew.com