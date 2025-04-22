Shopware U.S.: Why Shopware Is the Right E-Commerce Platform in Times of Global Trade Uncertainty

SCHÖPPINGEN, Germany, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trade is becoming increasingly unpredictable and businesses are reassessing their commerce infrastructure. Shopware , the leading open-source e-commerce platform, is emerging as the preferred platform for merchants who want full control, long-term flexibility, and the confidence that comes with buying locally.

As one of the few market leaders still offering a fully supported on-premise version of its software, Shopware gives merchants total control over their infrastructure. Whether hosted in their own data center, through a regional hosting provider, or on the cloud platform of their choice, Shopware supports deployment on all major hyperscalers-AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure-without lock-in.

"Virtually all merchants are affected by the prevailing uncertainty, especially those operating across borders in sectors like automotive, wholesale, and industrial manufacturing," said Alexey Pronin, General Manager EMEA at Shopware. "Especially now, your commerce platform should be a safe harbor-not a source of additional risk. That's why Shopware empowers B2B and B2C businesses with full control operations, plus the freedom to grow on their own terms. We stand for digital autonomy, merchant freedom, and the power of buying local. Shopware is committed to openness, trust, and long-term resilience."

As European regulators increase pressure on compliance, data protection, and cross-border governance, Shopware's approach is resonating with merchants in DACH and across the EU. The platform currently supports more than 50,000 businesses-including leaders in B2C and complex B2B industries like Toyota, Philips, Jungheinrich, and Stabilo-helping them scale confidently, stay compliant, and adapt quickly to market changes.

Key Product Differentiators:

On-Premise Freedom: On-premise deployment enables full infrastructure control.

Cloud Flexibility, No Lock-In: Deploy on AWS, GCP, Azure, or with a trusted regional hosting provider.

Local Ecosystems: Supported by a strong network of partners across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and beyond.

Digital Sovereignty: Full control over data storage, access, and compliance, aligned with EU regulations.

Built for Both Worlds: Natively supports B2B and B2C business models in one platform.

Transparent, Predictable Pricing: No hidden fees or surprise upgrades. Just clear, long-term value.

Shopware isn't just built in Europe-it's built for Europe. In a market where global platforms increasingly centralize control and blur regulatory boundaries, Shopware's merchant-first model offers a trusted alternative. One that respects European digital values, supports local infrastructure, and prioritizes long-term merchant independence.

To discover how Shopware helps businesses thrive in an unpredictable global environment, visit shopware.com .

