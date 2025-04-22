ManWinWin Software Launches Advanced Maintenance Solution Tailored for the Manufacturing Industry

LISBON, Portugal, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManWinWin Software, the most experienced CMMS provider globally, has announced a major update to its maintenance management solution, specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of the manufacturing sector. This strategic move positions ManWinWin as a key enabler of digital transformation in industrial maintenance.
With manufacturing under increasing pressure to reduce downtime, extend asset life, and comply with international standards, ManWinWin Software delivers a next-generation platform that transforms maintenance into a strategic function. The solution integrates predictive analytics, IoT connectivity, and real-time data to support proactive, condition-based maintenance.
"Manufacturers today are looking beyond reactive maintenance-they want standardization, visibility, and data-driven planning across all their sites," says Rodrigo Cabral, General Manager at ManWinWin Software. "Our CMMS empowers teams to work with shared priorities, respond in real-time, and make smarter decisions."
Key capabilities of ManWinWin Software for manufacturing include:
- Predictive Maintenance: Integration with sensors and condition-monitoring tools enables early fault detection and reduces unplanned stoppages.
- Standardized Multi-Plant Management: A centralized platform ensures consistency and compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 55000, and IATF 16949.
- Real-Time Mobility: Technicians manage work orders on the shop floor via mobile apps and QR code scanning.
- KPI Monitoring: Metrics like MTBF, MTTR, and plan compliance are tracked continuously to align maintenance with production goals.
- Robust Integrations: Seamless connection via Rest API to ERP, SCADA, and procurement systems ensures a unified digital ecosystem.
Already deployed in over 120 countries, ManWinWin Software helps manufacturers move from fragmented, reactive practices to a standardized, data-informed maintenance culture.
For more information on ManWinWin's solutions for manufacturing, visit:
www.manwinwin.com/manufacturing-maintenance-software
www.manwinwin.com
CONTACT:
José Alegria Fernandes (ManWinWin Software)
jcasimiro@navaltik.com
+351 214309100
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669016/ManWinWin_Software.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manwinwin-software-launches-advanced-maintenance-solution-tailored-for-the-manufacturing-industry-302433369.html