ManWinWin Software Launches Advanced Maintenance Solution Tailored for the Manufacturing Industry

LISBON, Portugal, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ManWinWin Software, the most experienced CMMS provider globally, has announced a major update to its maintenance management solution, specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of the manufacturing sector. This strategic move positions ManWinWin as a key enabler of digital transformation in industrial maintenance.

With manufacturing under increasing pressure to reduce downtime, extend asset life, and comply with international standards, ManWinWin Software delivers a next-generation platform that transforms maintenance into a strategic function. The solution integrates predictive analytics, IoT connectivity, and real-time data to support proactive, condition-based maintenance.

"Manufacturers today are looking beyond reactive maintenance-they want standardization, visibility, and data-driven planning across all their sites," says Rodrigo Cabral, General Manager at ManWinWin Software. "Our CMMS empowers teams to work with shared priorities, respond in real-time, and make smarter decisions."

Key capabilities of ManWinWin Software for manufacturing include:

Predictive Maintenance: Integration with sensors and condition-monitoring tools enables early fault detection and reduces unplanned stoppages.

Standardized Multi-Plant Management: A centralized platform ensures consistency and compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 55000, and IATF 16949.

Real-Time Mobility: Technicians manage work orders on the shop floor via mobile apps and QR code scanning.

Technicians manage work orders on the shop floor via mobile apps and QR code scanning. KPI Monitoring: Metrics like MTBF, MTTR, and plan compliance are tracked continuously to align maintenance with production goals.

Robust Integrations: Seamless connection via Rest API to ERP, SCADA, and procurement systems ensures a unified digital ecosystem.

Already deployed in over 120 countries, ManWinWin Software helps manufacturers move from fragmented, reactive practices to a standardized, data-informed maintenance culture.

