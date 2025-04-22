SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) currently trades at a significant 46% discount to net asset value (NAV). This discount to NAV is larger than that of the company's wider peer group, which stands at c 34% (weighted average of 19 peers), and its 13% dividend yield is the second highest in the AIC Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector. SEEIT is possibly misunderstood as it has a unique mandate (energy efficiency) and a diverse set of assets, which make comparison to peers difficult. In this note we take a closer look at its five key assets, which made up c 75% of its gross asset value at 30 September 2024. Its assets are diversified by technology and are focused almost entirely on delivering energy efficiency as a decentralised service behind the meter, rather than supplying energy to the broader grid. Both features are arguably deserving of a premium, rather than a discount valuation compared to peers.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...