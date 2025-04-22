New research from UNSW shows that EVA-encapsulated TOPCon solar modules under damp-heat testing can suffer significant power losses and fill factor drops. The study describes metallization degradation mechanisms driven by EVA-generated contaminants and demonstrates the effectiveness of metallization adjustments in reducing EVA-induced degradation ratesA research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has investigated the degradation mechanisms of industrial TOPCon solar modules encapsulated with ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) under accelerated damp-heat conditions and has found that ...

