On April 16, at the TECCON Laboratory in Austria, an institution accredited by Euro NCAP, the Geely Galaxy E5 successfully completed an "ultra-rigorous" 50km/h frontal center pole impact test. Previously, the Geely Galaxy E5 had already earned the highest safety ratings of "Five Stars" from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP, reaffirming that under the protection of the Shendun Battery Safety System, Geely Galaxy products deliver "safety for global users, five-star quality for global users."

Currently, there are no mandatory regulations for frontal center pole impact tests worldwide, and the industry typically adopts a 35km/h testing standard. Geely Galaxy E5 opted for a far more rigorous 50km/h test, where impact energy is 104% higher. The final test results demonstrated that the E5 met all requirements across various dimensions including functional performance, body structure, new energy source safety, and occupant protection after the 50km/h frontal center pole impact, marking the test a complete success. Additionally, the vehicle's airbags deployed correctly, contact between the airbags and the dummies' heads was normal, seatbelts pre-tensioned as expected, and injury values for all body parts of the two dummies met or exceeded the thresholds for full scores in Euro NCAP's rigid wall impact scenarios.

The Geely Galaxy E5's "beyond-standard" safety performance is largely attributed to the Shendun Battery Safety System. Since its launch in 2023, Geely Galaxy has conducted a series of public tests covering cell-level, battery pack-level, and full-vehicle-level evaluations of the Shendun Battery Safety System through models like the E5, L6, L7, and E8. Each ultra-rigorous safety test has been passed with flying colors, far exceeding industry standards, and has delivered high-standard, high-performance experiences of "equality in safety" to consumers across mainstream NEV segments.

Over nearly three decades of automotive manufacturing, Geely has consistently adhered to a "safety-first" development strategy. In the past decade alone, Geely's R&D investment has exceeded RMB 200 billion, gradually establishing an industry-leading safety development system.

As a leader in automotive safety, Geely is set to release a white paper this year focusing on comprehensive all-domain safety standards for smart vehicles. This initiative aims to redefine the benchmarks for smart vehicle safety, openly sharing cutting-edge safety technology advancements, and ensuring the utmost safety for every user's journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250418311574/en/

Contacts:

Mengjia Lv

Mengjia.Lv@geely.com