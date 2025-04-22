An international research team has developed a method to economically synthesize and stabilize conductive colloidal quantum dot inks for solar applications. When used to make quantum dot films in large area PV devices they enabled a certified efficiency of 10%, with lab-sized cells based on the ink material achieving 13. 40% efficiency. An international research team from China, Germany, Japan, and the United States has found a method to economically synthesize and stabilize conductive colloidal quantum dot (CQD) inks. The material was to make quantum dot films in large-area PV devices measuring ...

