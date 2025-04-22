The Chinese manufacturer has designed a new high-density 400 kW power conversion system (PCS) and 6. 25 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to cut costs and boost deployment speed. From ESS News TBEA New Energy has unveiled two new energy storage products at the 13th Energy Storage International Summit and Exhibition (ESIE2025) held earlier this month. The 400kW string-type PCS, model TE400+K-HV-BL, features a compact, lightweight form factor with a volumetric power density of 3 kW/L, 25% higher than the industry average. Each module weighs only 110 kg, reducing transportation and maintenance ...

