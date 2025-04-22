The Indian manufacturer said its new TOPCon solar panel is based on rectangular bifacial solar cells and is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Indian PV module manufacturer Gautam Solar has launched a new TOPCon solar module certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). "Developed with rectangular n-type TOPCon bifacial solar cells, the panel increases energy yield through higher cell packing density and improved light absorption from both front and rear sides. This smart design has a greater active area, which minimizes losses and enhances bifacial gain. It is considered ...

