IXOPAY Appoints Rachel Mae as Vice President of Sales to Execute Global Revenue Strategy Amid Accelerating Market Demand

Veteran sales leader joins IXOPAY to deepen customer engagement, expand international growth, and drive high-performance revenue strategy.

IXOPAY, a leading enterprise payment orchestration platform, today announced the appointment of Rachel Mae as Vice President of Sales. With over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performing sales organizations in software as a service (SaaS), financial technology (FinTech), and payments, Mae joins IXOPAY to scale the company's global revenue operations and expand its enterprise market footprint.

Mae brings a proven track record of driving transformational sales strategies, enabling scalable growth, and developing customer-centric go-to-market teams. Her leadership will be instrumental as IXOPAY continues its global expansion and strengthens its position as the trusted partner for enterprises seeking resilience, flexibility, and optimization in their payment ecosystems.

"Rachel brings the kind of sales leadership that's purpose-built to manage our rapid growth," said Brady Harris, Chief Executive Officer at IXOPAY. "She knows how to equip teams for success, align execution with strategic priorities, and deliver consistent results. Her expertise will be critical as we continue to accelerate global momentum, delivering best-in-class enterprise-grade orchestration solutions."

Mae joins IXOPAY from A Sales Growth Company, where she served as a senior consultant and designed high-impact sales enablement programs for some of the world's most innovative SaaS and FinTech companies. Previously, she held senior sales and regional leadership roles, guiding teams through aggressive scale-up phases and building revenue engines that supported $100M+ growth trajectories.

Before joining, Mae served as a strategic sales consultant to IXOPAY, where she established a deep understanding of the platform, commercial priorities, and go-to-market strategy - enabling her to "hit the ground running."

"Enterprise sales is about solving real problems with urgency and clarity," said Rachel Mae, VP of Sales at IXOPAY. "IXOPAY's platform gives businesses the control and agility they need to thrive in the complex, evolving payments space. I'm excited to lead a sales organization that not only meets clients where they are-but helps them quickly create competitive advantage."

Mae is based in Sacramento, CA, and reports to Brady Harris, Chief Executive Officer of IXOPAY.

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, enabling businesses to simplify, secure, and scale their payment systems. IXOPAY has orchestrated over $40 billion in transactions for customers in more than 30 countries. With a fully integrated platform, tokenization capabilities, and flexible payment optimization modules, IXOPAY empowers enterprises to manage payments seamlessly across multiple providers. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

