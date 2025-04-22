EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

S&P Global Selects Linde for Sustainability Yearbook 2025



22.04.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





S&P Global Selects Linde for Sustainability Yearbook 2025 Woking, UK, April 22, 2025 - Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has been recognized for its industry-leading sustainability performance through inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Based on S&P Global's comprehensive Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the Sustainability Yearbook comprises companies scoring in the top 15% of their industry for sustainable business practices. In the review of 7,690 companies, Linde was ranked as one of the most sustainable businesses in the world and scored the highest of any industrial gases company. "Sustainable practices are integrated into every aspect of Linde's business - from reducing emissions with innovative solutions to community projects and robust governance practices," said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "We are proud that S&P Global continues to recognize the efforts of Linde's employees in making our world more productive, sustainably." With its products, technologies and services, Linde helps its customers avoid more than 90 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalents (CO 2 e) per year - more than double Linde's own global emissions. Linde's climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index and the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Indices (formerly the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices). About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com











22.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

