Hahm Partners Drives GR & PR Innovation in Korea and Accelerates Global Expansion with Brand-Tech and K-POP Strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hahm Partners, the winner of the 2024 PR Agency of the Year Award, is rapidly expanding its global footprint with a focus on government relations (GR), strategic PR, brand-tech innovation, and K-POP IP marketing.

Recognized as one of the Top 100 Global PR Agencies by Provoke Media, Hahm Partners proudly represents Korea on the global stage as a leading force in integrated communications.

Founded in 2007, Hahm Partners is one of Korea's leading PR and communications firms, renowned for its expertise in policy and regulatory communications, crisis management, and digital strategy. The firm provides strategic counsel to a wide range of clients-including multinational corporations, government institutions, and public agencies-navigating complex policy landscapes and stakeholder dynamics in Korea.

"In today's environment, communication is more than messaging-it's a strategic connection between policy, public opinion, brands, and technology. We integrate strategy, culture, and tech to help brands grow with meaning," said Siwon Hahm, Founder and CEO of Hahm Partners.

Core Areas of Expertise

• Public Affairs & Government Relations (GR)

Legislative and policy monitoring, regulatory analysis, stakeholder communication, and government engagement strategy

• Strategic PR & Crisis Management

High-risk issue response, media strategy, reputation protection, and recovery communications

• Brand-Tech: Digital Platform Development

Custom-built websites, mobile apps, and interactive content tailored to each brand

• K-POP IP Collaboration & Fandom Commerce

Cross-border campaigns with global brands and artist IPs, fan-driven consumer activation

• AI-Powered Media Monitoring & Fandom Insights

Real-time sentiment tracking, AI-based targeting, and data-driven fan behavior analysis

Hahm Partners is evolving into a hybrid communications platform company, connecting PR, content, commerce, and policy. With its K-POP IP marketing and fandom commerce model, the agency delivers immersive consumer experiences for global brands through fan-centric engagement strategies.

The firm is also actively bridging Korean and global intellectual properties (IP) with brands, creating unique cultural campaigns that drive emotional resonance and commercial value. From K-POP artists and influencers to globally recognized content creators, Hahm Partners connects IP with marketing platforms to generate meaningful brand engagement.

The company is currently expanding across the United States, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia, and is actively seeking strategic partnerships with global PR/digital agencies, brands, and tech companies.

