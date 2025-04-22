Rosenblatt Law, the dispute resolution specialists, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mo Haque KC as a Partner.

Mo Haque KC, a distinguished commercial litigator with over 25 years of experience, has advised and represented clients in some of the world's most significant commercial disputes. As an advocate, he has appeared before appellate courts in multiple jurisdictions and is called to the Bars of England Wales, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Gibraltar.

In addition to his courtroom experience, Mo has extensive expertise in international arbitration. He has advised and acted in arbitral tribunals under the rules of leading institutional and ad hoc arbitration regimes, including the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

His practice spans a diverse range of sectors, including energy, construction and engineering, cryptocurrency, property, and sport. Mo is particularly noted for his proficiency in cross-border litigation, insolvency, international asset recovery, and enforcement.

Commenting on his appointment, Tania MacLeod, Rosenblatt Law's Head of Dispute Resolution, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Mo as the first KC on the Rosenblatt team. His appointment further underlines the breadth and depth of advocacy expertise we offer clients bringing with him the additional element of extensive cross examination and courtroom experience."

Mo Haque KC, added:

"Rosenblatt is a leader in the world of dispute resolution and international arbitration. I am excited to join the firm and its distinguished team and look forward to contributing to its success."

Recognised consistently as a Leading Lawyer, Mo has been listed in Chambers and Partners (England and Caribbean) and Legal 500 (England) for many years. He is praised as a "first-class heavyweight" and is "sought out for significant company and commercial disputes".

Further information on Rosenblatt is available at www.rosenblatt.law

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422463622/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

SEC Newgate UK

Emma Kane Tali Robinson

rosenblatt@secnewgate.co.uk