With the recent update of its Document Reader SDK, Regula became the first identity verification (IDV) vendor to make it possible to verify all the dynamic security features of documents in real time. With the latest addition of Dynaprint® checks, the solution ensures more robust physical document authentication during remote onboarding. The innovation has arrived at a time when 58% of businesses globally face fake or modified IDs during digital onboarding.

Dynaprint® is a dynamic security feature consisting of two different images printed with lenticular technology. Depending on the angle of observation, only one image is visible at a time. Like all other dynamic security features, Dynaprint is crucial for securing identity documents from tampering, since it's a tricky task to fake it without special equipment. Previously, it was feasible to verify Dynaprint only on-site with the help of special equipment. However, Regula has made it possible to check it online via a smartphone to ensure you are dealing with a live physical ID.

At the moment, Regula Document Reader SDK is the only IDV solution on the market that supports major dynamic security features, including Dynaprint®, for document liveness verification. At the moment, no other vendor features this level of protection for remote document checks.

This enhancement complements existing checks for other visible dynamic security features, such as holograms, optically variable inks (OVI), and multiple laser images (MLI). By prioritizing document liveness checks in its solution, Regula helps businesses and government institutions combat a wide range of presentation attacks, such as screen replays, injections, and printouts, and effectively detect manipulated IDs.

"With every update, our goal is to raise the bar for what reliable identity verification looks like. The addition of Dynaprint® checks in our Regula Document Reader SDK is more than a technical upgrade-it's a significant enhancement in verifying the physical presence of an ID. When dynamic features like this are validated in real time, it becomes nearly impossible for fraudsters to succeed with deepfakes or static document copies," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

What else is new?

Alongside improved liveness verification, this update to Regula Document Reader SDK also included support for 432 new identity documents, bringing the total number to more than 15,000 documents from 251 countries and territories. Among them, for example, are the newest Japanese passport introduced in late March 2025, and the new Philippine National ID.

The latter brings a unique verification challenge: unlike other IDs, the Philippine National ID does not contain a handwritten signature, relying instead on an encrypted QR code with a digital signature to prove document integrity. While the QR code can be verified via the governmental portal, Regula Document Reader SDK offers a more robust and comprehensive solution for checking the ID's authenticity. It ensures that the encoded information hasn't been altered in any way, and that the digital signature is valid. Additionally, Regula's solution performs multiple in-depth checks, cross-validating data from various document zones, and reading both visible and encrypted data.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

