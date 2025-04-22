Natco Home Group Acquires Orian Rugs Brand

The Natco Home Group, one of the USA's largest and most dynamic suppliers of flooring and home décor, today announced it has signed a deal to acquire the Orian Rugs brand from parent company SP Orian, LLC. As the last two remaining domestic manufacturers of woven rugs, the combination of the Natco Home Group (and its subsidiaries), paired with the heritage and strength of Orian Rugs makes for a powerful combination in today's domestic focused business climate.

Natco Home Logo

"As the last standing woven rug manufacturer in the USA, we are excited and proud to incorporate the Orian Rugs brand into the Natco Home fold and look forward to strengthening our relationships with many existing longtime customers, as well as some new to us at Natco," said Michael Litner, President of Natco Home.

About Natco Home Group

Founded in 1917 in Rhode Island, the Natco Home Group is operating under its 4th generation of family leadership. With an emphasis on pairing strength with domestic capabilities and footprint, augmented with strong overseas partners, the Natco Home Group continues to thrive in today's global business climate. With domestic operations in Dalton GA, and Sanford, ME, and distribution footprint strategically spread throughout North America, Natco Home remains a committed partner to its strong list of retail partners on a global scale.

About Orian Rugs

Orian Rugs, a division of SP Orian, LLC was established in 1979 in Anderson, SC, as an American manufacturer of decorative area and scatter rugs. SP Orian, LLC will continue to expand its Innovation Yarns division, providing innovative and high-quality fibers to a broad spectrum of industries, including textile-based floor coverings, upholstery, marine and home products.

