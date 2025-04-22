Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40DLK | ISIN: US8631821019 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.25
21:59 Uhr
11,120 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 12:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.: Strawberry Fields REIT Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

Finanznachrichten News

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") announced today, that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 9, 2025, before the start of trading.

About Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 132 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 14,750+ bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 132 healthcare facilities comprise 120 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Investor Relations:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.
IR@sfreit.com
+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.