Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.: Strawberry Fields REIT Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") announced today, that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 9, 2025, before the start of trading.

About Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 132 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 14,750+ bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 132 healthcare facilities comprise 120 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

