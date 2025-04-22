CitizenX Acquires Plan B Passport; Katie "The Russian" Joins Passports-for-Sale Powerhouse

As more Americans are getting second passports, citing risk of instability, the most trusted citizenship platform is acquiring Plan B Passport in a strategic move to help high-net-worth individuals and families buy an escape plan.

CitizenX, the Swiss-based technology firm, announced today the acquisition of Plan B Passport, a trailblazing firm specialized in helping American HNWIs and families navigate the investment migration space.

Katie "The Russian" Ananina, Plan B's founder, is set to join CitizenX as CMO, bringing along her over 50,000 followers on X.com (formerly Twitter) and experienced team renowned for bold, client-centric solutions.

Plan B Passport's core ethos-"Limit your dependency on any one particular state by obtaining a second passport"-resonates seamlessly with CitizenX's commitment to helping clients diversify their passport portfolios with privacy-focused technologies and Concierge services.

Together, they offer over 25 citizenship and residency programs around the world; from Caribbean citizenship by investment programs, to European Golden Visas, and beyond-giving clients unparalleled control over their money, choices, and destiny.

"I started Plan B passport to help my friends on Twitter get their Plan B passports," said Ananina. "Now, with the scale and technology behind CitizenX, we're the loudest, most trusted voice in this game and will bring it far beyond my Twitter following. Our clients get more options, faster service, and the same rebel spirit, amplified."

CitizenX gains Plan B's expert team-digital marketers, world-class operators, and citizenship specialists-elevating CitizenX into a new category of citizenship solutions, backed by Plan B's ancestry-based citizenship programs and exciting, soon-to-be-revealed options.

"Katie and Plan B bring a fearless energy we admire," said Alex Recouso, CEO of CitizenX. "Their dominance on the world of bits and industry expertise supercharge our vision. Together, we're creating new ways for countries to fundraise directly from citizens and, more importantly, helping more people secure their freedom."

For more information, please visit citizenx.com.

About CitizenX: CitizenX is the only secure and private citizenship platform, combining Swiss engineering and 24/7 Concierge service to help you diversify your passport portfolio with over 25+ citizenship programs worldwide.

About Plan B Passport: Founded by Katie Ananina, Plan B Passport empowered hundreds to limit state dependency through Citizenship by Investment strategies.

Media Contact

Organization: CitizenX

Contact Person Name: Katie Ananina

Website: https://citizenx.com

Email: hello@citizenx.com

Contact Number: +141417111366

Address: c/o MJP Partners AG Bahnhofstrasse 20

City: Zug

State: Zug

Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: CitizenX

