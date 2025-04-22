The tracker provides real-time visibility into the retail impact of tariffs, powered by EDITED's unmatched market data.

EDITED,the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform, has launched its new Tariff Tracker to help retailers respond faster to the growing impact of global tariffs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422711950/en/

Check out the Tariff Tracker at edited.com/tariff-tracker

Powered by EDITED's unmatched market data tracking over 5 billion SKUs across 5,000+ retailers and 14+ years of history the Tariff Tracker is the first tool of its kind to publicly visualize how tariffs are shaping pricing, assortment, and promotional strategies in real time.

"Retailers don't just need to know tariffs are coming, they need to know how to react," said Shellie Vornhagen, CMO at EDITED. "With EDITED, they get real-time insights and AI-driven recommendations to move fast, protect margins, and stay ahead of the market."

The Tariff Tracker is just the beginning. EDITED's full Retail Intelligence Platform gives retailers the tools to make smarter decisions in volatile conditions with:

Active Tariff Monitoring : Track tariff impacts and competitor actions in real time.

: Track tariff impacts and competitor actions in real time. Agile Pricing Strategies : Adjust prices instantly to protect profit and stay competitive.

: Adjust prices instantly to protect profit and stay competitive. Localized Product Strategies : Tailor ranges by region and rethink global expansion with precision.

: Tailor ranges by region and rethink global expansion with precision. Strategic Category Optimization : Shift focus to high-demand, low-tariff products to avoid risk.

: Shift focus to high-demand, low-tariff products to avoid risk. Smarter Inventory Planning : Plan ahead with insights that balance cost, margin, and demand.

: Plan ahead with insights that balance cost, margin, and demand. Proactive Overstock Prevention: Spot inventory risks early and act fast to clear excess stock.

Retailers can explore the live tracker at edited.com/tariff-tracker and learn how EDITED can help your business by registering for our webinar, 15-Minute Briefing: Smarter Tariff Strategy Starts Here

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422711950/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Press@edited.com