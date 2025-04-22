- Sales of $1.0 billion
- Operating income rose 12 percent to $203 million with ROS of 20.1 percent, an increase of 230 basis points compared to the prior year period; on an adjusted basis, operating income increased 12 percent to $243 million and ROS expanded 260 basis points to 24.0 percent
- GAAP EPS increased 16 percent to $0.93 when compared to the prior year period and adjusted EPS rose 18 percent to $1.11
- Repurchased $50 million of ordinary shares and increased dividend for the 49th consecutive year
- The company updates its full year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $4.27 to $4.42 and maintains EPS guidance on an adjusted basis of approximately $4.65 to $4.80
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced first quarter 2025 sales of $1.0 billion. Sales were down 1 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the first quarter. First quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.93 compared to $0.80 in the first quarter of 2024, a 16 percent increase. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported first quarter 2025 EPS of $1.11 compared to $0.94 in the first quarter of 2024 reflecting an 18 percent increase. Adjusted operating income, reportable segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.
John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We delivered another strong quarter of earnings growth driven by continued execution and agility from our businesses and functional teams across our balanced water portfolio, inclusive of Transformation initiatives and 80/20 actions. We stayed resilient and moved with speed during the first quarter to mitigate tariff impacts including implementing price increases, pre-buying inventory and capping orders to manage our supply chain. I am very grateful for how our teams continue to rise to the challenge and deliver for customers while creating value for shareholders. We have strong cash flow, a solid balance sheet and a balanced capital allocation strategy. We continue to help our customers move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, while also working to enhance shareholder returns."
First quarter 2025 operating income was $203 million, up 12 percent compared to operating income for the first quarter of 2024, and return on sales ("ROS") was 20.1 percent, an increase of 230 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, the Company had adjusted operating income of $243 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 12 percent compared to adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2024, and ROS was 24.0 percent, an increase of 260 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Flow sales were down 4 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 3 percent in the first quarter. Reportable segment income of $84 million was up 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024, and ROS was 22.7 percent, an increase of 260 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Water Solutions sales were down 5 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 4 percent in the first quarter. Reportable segment income of $61 million was up 9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024, and ROS was 23.5 percent, an increase of 310 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Pool sales were up 7 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 4 percent in the first quarter. Reportable segment income of $126 million was up 14 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024, and ROS was 32.8 percent, an increase of 200 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations was $39 million for the quarter compared to $107 million in the first quarter of 2024. Free cash flow used for continuing operations for the quarter was $56 million compared to $127 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share in the first quarter of 2025. Pentair previously announced on February 24, 2025 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2025. This year marks the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.
During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 0.6 million of ordinary shares for $50 million. As of March 31, 2025, we had $400 million available for share repurchases under our share repurchase authorization.
OUTLOOK
Mr. Stauch concluded, "During the first quarter, we began implementing price increases to offset the impact of enacted tariffs. We are ready to take additional actions should the tariff impact change. We are applying our prior inflationary learnings to manage our channel and maximize performance. We remain confident in our agility and ability to position our businesses to be successful in both the short-term and long-term and continue to deliver for all our stakeholders."
The Company updated its estimated 2025 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $4.27 to $4.42, up approximately 14 percent to 18 percent compared to 2024, and maintained estimated EPS on an adjusted basis of approximately $4.65 to $4.80, up approximately 7 percent to 11 percent compared to 2024. The Company maintained its estimated full year 2025 sales of flat to up approximately 2 percent on a reported basis.
In addition, the Company introduces second quarter 2025 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of approximately $1.24 to $1.28, up approximately 12 percent to 15 percent compared to the prior year period, and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $1.31 to $1.35, up approximately 7 percent to 11 percent compared to the prior year period. The Company expects second quarter sales to be up approximately 1 percent to 2 percent on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended
In millions, except per-share data
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Net sales
1,010.4
1,017.2
Cost of goods sold
607.1
627.1
Gross profit
403.3
390.1
% of net sales
39.9
38.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses
176.6
185.2
% of net sales
17.5
18.2
Research and development expenses
23.6
24.1
% of net sales
2.3
2.4
Operating income
203.1
180.8
% of net sales
20.1
17.8
Other expense
Other expense
0.5
0.1
Net interest expense
19.7
27.3
% of net sales
1.9
2.7
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
182.9
153.4
Provision for income taxes
28.0
19.9
Effective tax rate
15.3
13.0
Net income from continuing operations
154.9
133.5
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.2
Net income
154.9
133.3
Earnings per ordinary share
Basic
Continuing operations
0.94
0.80
Discontinued operations
Basic earnings per ordinary share
0.94
0.80
Diluted
Continuing operations
0.93
0.80
Discontinued operations
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
0.93
0.80
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
164.9
165.7
Diluted
166.3
167.2
Cash dividends paid per ordinary share
0.25
0.23
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
In millions
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
140.6
118.7
Accounts receivable, net
831.2
565.2
Inventories
614.2
610.9
Other current assets
141.1
141.3
Total current assets
1,727.1
1,436.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
361.9
358.8
Other assets
Goodwill
3,310.5
3,286.6
Intangibles, net
1,022.5
1,033.8
Other non-current assets
325.2
331.2
Total other assets
4,658.2
4,651.6
Total assets
6,747.2
6,446.5
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of short-term borrowings
9.3
Accounts payable
296.7
272.8
Employee compensation and benefits
93.4
116.2
Other current liabilities
522.6
496.8
Total current liabilities
912.7
895.1
Other liabilities
Long-term debt
1,835.7
1,638.7
Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits
60.6
61.6
Deferred tax liabilities
45.6
44.4
Other non-current liabilities
259.0
243.8
Total liabilities
3,113.6
2,883.6
Equity
3,633.6
3,562.9
Total liabilities and equity
6,747.2
6,446.5
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three months ended
In millions
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Operating activities
Net income
154.9
133.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.2
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
(0.4
(0.9
Depreciation
14.8
14.9
Amortization
14.2
13.5
Deferred income taxes
11.5
4.8
Share-based compensation
12.6
7.9
Asset impairment and write-offs
5.2
0.8
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
Accounts receivable
(261.6
(249.5
Inventories
(3.5
(3.2
Other current assets
(12.5
(11.8
Accounts payable
23.8
33.0
Employee compensation and benefits
(24.3
(28.3
Other current liabilities
22.6
(28.1
Other non-current assets and liabilities
3.8
6.0
Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations
(38.9
(107.4
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
Net cash used for operating activities
(38.9
(107.6
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(16.8
(19.3
Net cash used for investing activities
(16.8
(19.3
Financing activities
Net repayments of short-term borrowings
(9.3
Net borrowings of revolving long-term debt
196.2
101.4
Repayments of long-term debt
(6.3
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
(8.6
6.1
Repurchases of ordinary shares
(50.0
Dividends paid
(41.2
(38.0
Net cash provided by financing activities
87.1
63.2
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(9.5
2.5
Change in cash and cash equivalents
21.9
(61.2
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
118.7
170.3
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
140.6
109.1
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
In millions
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations
(38.9
(107.4
Capital expenditures
(16.8
(19.3
Free cash flow from continuing operations
(55.7
(126.7
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
(0.2
Free cash flow
(55.7
(126.9
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)
2025
2024
In millions
First
Quarter
First
Quarter
Net sales
Flow
367.9
384.3
Water Solutions
258.2
273.1
Pool
383.9
359.5
Reportable segment net sales
1,010.0
1,016.9
Corporate and other
0.4
0.3
Net sales
1,010.4
1,017.2
Reportable segment income (loss)
Flow
83.6
77.3
Water Solutions
60.7
55.6
Pool
126.0
110.8
Reportable segment income
270.3
243.7
Corporate and other
(27.8
(26.4
Adjusted operating income
242.5
217.3
Return on sales
Flow
22.7
20.1
Water Solutions
23.5
20.4
Pool
32.8
30.8
Adjusted return on sales
24.0
21.4
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2025
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
Actual
Forecast
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
1,010.4
approx
Up 1% 2%
approx
Flat Up 2%
Operating income
203.1
approx
Up 9% 12%
approx
Up 16% 20%
Return on sales
20.1
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
10.5
approx
approx
11
Transformation costs
9.1
approx
approx
9
Intangible amortization
14.2
approx
14
approx
55
Asset impairment and write-offs
5.2
approx
approx
5
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.4
approx
1
approx
3
Adjusted operating income
242.5
approx
Up 5% 8%
approx
Up 6% 9%
Adjusted return on sales
24.0
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
154.9
approx
$206 $213
approx
$709 $734
Adjustments to operating income
39.0
approx
14
approx
80
Income tax adjustments
(9.7
approx
(2
approx
(17
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
184.2
approx
$218 $225
approx
$772 $797
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.93
approx
$1.24 $1.28
approx
$4.27 $4.42
Adjustments
0.18
approx
0.07
approx
0.38
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
1.11
approx
$1.31 $1.35
approx
$4.65 $4.80
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2024
Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited)
In millions, except per-share data
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Full
Year
Net sales
1,017.2
1,099.3
993.4
972.9
4,082.8
Operating income
180.8
248.0
179.9
195.1
803.8
Return on sales
17.8
22.6
18.1
20.1
19.7
Adjustments:
Restructuring and other
4.6
5.9
23.4
3.1
37.0
Transformation costs
17.0
11.8
12.6
10.7
52.1
Intangible amortization
13.5
13.4
13.5
13.9
54.3
Legal accrual adjustments and settlements
(0.3
(7.9
0.7
(7.5
Asset impairment and write-offs
0.8
8.5
8.3
17.6
Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.9
0.2
0.6
0.2
1.9
Adjusted operating income
217.3
271.4
239.2
231.3
959.2
Adjusted return on sales
21.4
24.7
24.1
23.8
23.5
Net income from continuing operations-as reported
133.5
186.1
139.6
166.4
625.6
Pension and other post retirement mark to market gain
(5.3
(5.3
Other (income) expense
(0.5
0.1
(0.4
Adjustments to operating income
35.6
23.2
58.7
36.0
153.5
Income tax adjustments
(11.3
(5.4
(15.4
(17.6
(49.7
Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted
157.8
203.9
182.4
179.6
723.7
Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported
0.80
1.11
0.84
0.99
3.74
Adjustments
0.14
0.11
0.25
0.09
0.59
Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted
0.94
1.22
1.09
1.08
4.33
Pentair plc and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Reportable Segment
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
Q1 Net Sales Growth
Core
Currency
Acq. Div.
Total
Total Pentair
(0.8
(0.7
0.8
(0.7
Flow
(2.9
(1.4
(4.3
Water Solutions
(4.3
(0.6
(0.6
(5.5
Pool
4.2
(0.1
2.7
6.8
