2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship Final Concludes American High-Goal Season, Supported by U.S. Polo Assn.

Heart-Pounding Father-Son Rivalry Game to Broadcast on ESPN April 26-27, hosted by Legendary Commentator Chris Fowler

The 2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship®, played at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Palm Beach County, showcased top-tier polo action from March 26 to April 20 and ended this Sunday with a thrilling Final win by La Dolfina Tamera over La Dolfina Catamount in a score of 12-8 in front of a record crowd.

Agustina Fonda

La Dolfina Tamera wins the U.S. Open Polo Championship® trophy.

Watch the U.S. Open Polo Championship on ESPN

Hosted by legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler, the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final was played on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field, in front of an electric crowd. The game will be broadcast to a large global audience across multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 on Saturday, April 26, at 10:30 AM EDT, as well as Primetime on ESPNews on Sunday, April 27. Check your local listing for air times.

U.S. Polo Assn. Supports the Sport and Equine Charities

As the sport's most prestigious tournament in North America, the U.S. Open Polo Championship features some of the world's best polo players and equine athletes. Once again, the tournament was supported by U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), with U.S. Polo Assn. branded jerseys for teams, NPC staff uniforms, umpire outfitting, player prizes, and monetary donations to several local charities. Throughout the season, the global, sport-inspired brand has donated some $25,000 to polo charities and equine welfare, among others, including Homes for Horses Coalition ,? Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame ,? Polo for Life ,? Polo Players Support Group ,? Polo Pony Rescue ,? Polo Training Foundation ,? Replay Polo ,? Retired Racehorse Project ,? Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center , ?and? Work to Ride Program .

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to once again support the U.S. Open Polo Championship, broadcast on ESPN platforms as one of the top sporting events of the Spring season alongside the Masters and Kentucky Derby," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "It's an honor to have legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler as the host this year, alongside Kenny Rice and Adam Snow, bringing more access and awareness to the sport of polo as we continue to reach more and more sports fans and consumers around the world."

An Electric Game Watched Live by a Record-Breaking Crowd

Thousands of fans at NPC witnessed the action-packed final game of the Gauntlet of Polo® tournament series, which included the C.V. Whitney Cup®, the USPA Gold Cup®, and the U.S. Open Polo Championship. In a year that delivered record-breaking crowds week in and week out, the thrilling final was filled with great plays from the world's best players on both teams, La Dolfina Tamera featuring 10-goal player Adolfo Cambiaso; Diego Cavanagh; Matt Coppola; and Alejandro Poma, and La Dolfina Catamount featuring 10-goal player Poroto Cambiaso; Jesse Bray; Rufino Merlos and Scott Devon. For the second year in a row, the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final presented an epic showdown between two of the world's top polo players who are also father and son.

Adolfo, age 50, who has been defeated in the last two U.S. Open Finals, the last one being to his son, Poroto, age 19, reclaimed victory in this game to take home his 10th U.S. Open title. It was just this week that Adolfo turned 50, thus reclaiming the championship trophy as his perfect birthday present. Adolfo is considered the best polo player in history, having also won more than 17 titles in the Argentine Open Polo Championship, and is considered the "Greatest of All Time (GOAT)" beside other sports icons such as Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady.

Adolfo Cambiaso, Age 50, Defeats Son Poroto Cambiaso, Age 19, Wins Back Trophy

La Dolfina Catamount came out strong at the beginning of chukker 1, but La Dolfina Tamera soon took the momentum and kept the game close. The score was tied at 6-6 after the 3rd chukker. After some clutch goals by Poma in chukkers 3,4, and 5 and an impressive long goal from Adolfo, Tamera continued to have the lead. Though Poroto scored an incredible 5 goals overall, and Bray scored in the 6th and final chukker, both of Catamount, to bring it to 11-8, there just wasn't enough time for a comeback. Tamera clinched their win with a thrilling goal by Coppola to make the final score 12-8. La Dolfina Tamera's Poma won MVP, scoring a team-high 4 goals, with Adolfo scoring 3 goals.

"Congratulations to La Dolfina Tamera on a remarkable victory in the U.S. Open Polo Championship," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "I would also like to thank and acknowledge all participating teams throughout the 2025 Season at NPC for leaving it all on the field for the sport."

"Thank you to all of our patrons, players, sponsors, and sports fans for their passion and support for the sport of polo and the USPA this season," Armstrong added.

The USPA National Polo Center, the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World

Guests at NPC, the world's premier polo facility based in Palm Beach County, watched the action-packed match from many luxurious settings, including the sidelines, stadium boxes, tailgate tents, the grandstands, as well as from the U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Lounge, home to the iconic Sunday Polo Brunch. Sports fans also had exclusive on-site shopping opportunities at the flagship USPA Shop location, where limited-edition sport-luxury pieces in The Polo Club Collection and the U.S. Polo Assn. Global Collection were available for fans wanting to take home a piece of the sport of polo. New this year included a 4ocean branded custom-designed bracelet, an element of the longstanding partnership between the two brands, with 4Ocean being the Official Recycling Partner of the 2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship.

Photo Credits: Agustina Fonda

La Dolfina Tamera wins the U.S. Open Polo Championship® trophy. La Dolfina Tamera's Adolfo Cambiaso hooks the mallet of his son Poroto Cambiaso of La Dofina Catamount in a defensive play to ultimately win the U.S. Open Polo Championship® in a score of 12-8. The record-breaking crowd at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) watching the heart-pounding U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com ?and follow? @uspoloassn .?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

###

Contact Information

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994

Stacey Kovalsky

Vice President, Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036





SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

Related Images

Agustina Fonda

La Dolfina Tamera's Adolfo Cambiaso hooks the mallet of his son Poroto Cambiaso of La Dofina Catamount in a defensive play to ultimately win the U.S. Open Polo Championship® in a score of 12-8.

Agustina Fonda

The record-breaking crowd at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) watching the heart-pounding U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire