Promptly Acquires the Software Solutions of MDprospects and Patient Spectrum, Significantly Expanding Its All-in-One Practice Management Platform and Revolutionizing Patient Experience

Promptly , the leading All-in-One Patient Experience Suite, today announced the strategic acquisition of MDprospects and Patient Spectrum, which includes MDprospects, MDidentity, Referify, and Appointec. This acquisition dramatically enhances Promptly's capabilities while supercharging practice management systems by streamlining repetitive tasks and significantly improving patient interactions for all stakeholders.

MDprospects is a premier web-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and lead management software specifically tailored for medical practices. An innovator since 2007, MDprospects was among the first CRM platforms to bring web-based efficiency to specialty medical practices. Initially designed as a lead tracking system to guide patient prospects through their journey from initial contact to consultation and then to treatment, it has evolved to include robust CRM functionalities such as targeted drip campaigns, advanced marketing tools, and text messaging capabilities. It empowers providers to efficiently manage patient inquiries, track leads, and optimize conversion rates, driving substantial revenue growth.

The Patient Spectrum ecosystem includes three specialized tools: MDidentity initiates patient reviews through email or text messages and provides reputation management with a customizable dashboard, seamless integrations, and automation. Referify streamlines referral management and mapping outreach, automating workflows that make tracking referral sources, events, and tasks easy for anyone managing relationships within a referral network, making it a powerful tool for physician liaisons. Appointec optimizes appointment scheduling with online booking, no-show reduction, and schedule optimization, improving efficiency for all providers within a practice and enhancing patient satisfaction.

"Bringing the innovative applications and platforms from MDprospects and Patient Spectrum into the Promptly family is a major win for everyone," said Dr. Anish Kapur, Founder and CEO of Promptly. "These platforms are not just exceptional software solutions; they are unique market offerings backed by teams deeply committed to their clients. Together, they form a powerhouse for lead management, fostering strong relationships with referring providers and generating positive online reviews that amplify practice visibility. By integrating their incredible toolsets and industry insights with Promptly's comprehensive suite of patient experience solutions, we deliver precisely what our clients have been asking for. Furthermore, pairing these platforms with Promptly's advancing AI capabilities marks the future of intelligent practice management."

Promptly's acquisitions of MDprospects, MDidentity, Referify, and Appointec are pivotal steps in its mission to create the ultimate all-in-one platform for exceptional patient experiences.

"As MDprospects, MDidentity, Referify, and Appointec are seamlessly integrated into the Promptly suite, the value of having these powerful tools under one roof will be tremendous," explained Michelle Pelletier, Promptly's Director of Product Experience and former CEO of MDprospects. This strategic move significantly enhances the patient experience, reduces practices' operational costs, increases revenue, and provides a superior software experience by eliminating the need for users to navigate multiple disparate systems.

With these acquisitions, Promptly continues to redefine the boundaries of patient engagement and practice operations. By uniting MDprospects, MDidentity, Referify, and Appointec into its intuitive platform, the Promptly Patient Experience Suite continues to deliver a seamless, intelligent solution that optimizes workflows, boosts revenue, elevates the patient experience, and humanizes healthcare.

