Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure publishes their April 2025 edition: "AP&I Corporate News and Events."

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) announces its latest edition of "AP&I Corporate News and Events", presenting the prevailing association between AP&I's Corporate Divisions and the corporation's commitment to proven, sustainable technologies to ultimately achieve its mission.

Packed with information, April's newsletter explains how our planet's most precious resource, water, connects every division within the AP&I corporate umbrella. Open body water supplies remain endangered through pollution and nutrient overload, oftentimes from the use of fertilizers on agricultural land and subsequent stormwater runoff from the natural precipitation cycle. This contributes to dangerous algae blooms that threaten aquatic life as well as the delicate ecosystems that depend on them for survival.

Covering roughly one percent of all the planet's water supplies, fresh water is a finite resource, and it is an intensifying insufficiency which endangers the lives of millions of people worldwide. Conservation of this most precious resource is considered a top priority for most of the world's leaders, and legislation illustrates these priorities. AP&I Corp. understands this dilemma as one of many within a complex matrix, connecting its proprietary technologies to assist and mitigate these dangers through groundwater recharge and passive nutrient removal.

As expounded in our newsletter, through extensive, third-party testing, the application and use of KBI Flexi®-Pave proves to remove up to 83 percent dissolved nitrates and 88 percent of phosphorus as stormwater filters through the pore space of the material at a rate of 3,000 gallons of water per square foot per hour. The technological advancement and pedigree of the STCP (Scrap Tire Construction Products) Division, as well as the vertical integration of the NGTR (Next Generation Tire Recycling) Division work cohesively with the NGAG (Next Generation Agriculture) Division, ultimately assisting in water conservation efforts.

This month's issue also features a brief overview of some of the most recent global legislative actions to support the scrap tire recycling industry and water conservation. AP&I's newsletter can be accessed on AP&I's website at: https://apaicorp.com/newsletter.htm.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled scrap tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG's ASCOGEL. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison/ Officer of Environmental Affairs, Pro-Tem

Email: swilliams@apaicorp.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

