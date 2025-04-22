Kaspersky is positioned as a Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Threat Intelligence Management vendors.

Kaspersky, with its comprehensive technology for Digital Threat Intelligence Management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Kaspersky as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Threat Intelligence Management, 2025.

Arpita Dash, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Kaspersky continues to differentiate itself in the threat intelligence space with its rich and meaningful context, deep expertise in malware detection and APT research, and a vast collection of malware and clean files for precise attribution. Its latest advancements, including the Digital Footprint Intelligence Dashboard and enhanced multitenancy capabilities, significantly improve usability for MSSPs and enterprises. The introduction of a Tenant Center dashboard further streamlines threat monitoring and asset management. With AI localization for Threat Intelligence Reporting and an interactive mode for the Research Sandbox on the roadmap, Kaspersky reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in cyber threat intelligence." adds Arpita.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Digital Threat Intelligence Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky, says: "We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Digital Threat Intelligence Management by QKS Group. This acknowledgment reflects our long-standing commitment to providing deep, actionable threat intelligence that helps organizations stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats. We will continue to innovate and empower our customers and partners with the tools they need to protect their digital environments with confidence."

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

