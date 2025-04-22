International Star, Inc.: Budding Equity and Comedian Brad Williams Partner to Launch New Cannabis Product Line

Budding Equity LLC, a subsidiary of International Star Inc., (OTC PINK:ILST) is excited to announce an agreement with acclaimed comedian Brad Williams for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative cannabis products and accessories. This collaboration will combine Williams' unique and original comedic style with Budding Equity's commitment to premium quality, offering a fresh and entertaining approach to the cannabis market.

Brad Williams has built a substantial following through his sharp wit and relatable humor, captivating audiences both on stage and across all digital platforms. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, 5 million views on his latest YouTube comedy special (Starfish), and 100's of millions of impressions on his social media posts, Williams has a rabid and dedicated fanbase that eagerly engages with his content on a daily basis. Known for his appearances on major comedy networks and top podcasts, Williams' authentic voice and influence will be instrumental in shaping this new High by Dwarf product line.

"We're thrilled to partner with Brad Williams, whose authenticity and humor align perfectly with our brand's vision," said Dan Rubin, CEO at Budding Equity LLC. "This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in expanding our product offerings and connecting with a broader audience."

The new product line, which is set to launch later this year, will feature an expansive range of cannabis products designed to appeal to, not only fans of Brad's, but all kinds of cannabis enthusiasts worldwide.

"There is nothing more exciting for a dwarf than getting high," "Nothing goes better with comedy then weed," said Brad. "I'm excited to team up with the expertise and quality of Budding Equity, with their expertise in industry, the quality of products, they bring to the market and through my love of comedy and my passion for cannabis, I know this venture will take us to a higher level."

Further details on product offerings and launch dates will be shared in the coming months. The deal was brokered by Budding Equity CEO, Dan Rubin and Brad's longtime manager, Barry Katz at Barry Katz Entertainment.

About Brad Williams:

Besides four successful network comedy specials, Williams has appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Also, an accomplished actor, Williams has been on numerous TV shows and feature films, including Legit, Mindof Mencia, Pitboss, Deadbeat, as well as memorable roles in a plethora of movies, including Little Evil, produced by Scott Stuber (Ted), the Netflix original Christopher Guest film Mascots, Reno 911: It's AWonderful Heist, and the upcoming This Is Spinal Tap featuring scenes with the iconic band and Sir Elton John. Williams' ability to make humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race prove that anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His last 44 week tour, filled with a multitude of full standing ovations took him to a whopping 3 continents, 9 countries, and 104 cities…selling hundreds of thousands of tickets in sold-out venues across the world. And this years new Growth Spurt Tour is positioned to be even more successful than the last. No wonder the late Robin Williams called him "Prozac with a head." For more information on Brad Williams and his licensing initiatives, visit bradwilliamscomedy.com.

About International Star Inc:

Budding Equity is a wholly-owned and operated subsidiary of International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) BE owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: International Star, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire