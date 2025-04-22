Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers' moments of need, has been named a finalist in the annual Banking Tech Awards USA in the category of "Best Personalization Solution," recognizing Pulsate's Opportunities Engine.

Pulsate's Opportunities Engine allows financial institutions to respond to dynamic market fluctuations while driving meaningful deposit growth and loan balances through personalized, real-time micro-engagements. Leveraging a mobile-first, data-driven approach, the Opportunities Engine enables financial institutions to deliver highly personalized, contextual offers and communications directly within their existing mobile and digital banking platforms, while effectively transforming this channel into a comprehensive profit center.

"To effectively engage customers, financial institutions must start with personalization; whether real world or virtual, people want experiences that cater to them," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "The Opportunities Engine clearly identifies customers who have signaled interest and are actively looking for products and services, automatically retargeting micro-engagements when intent is given and allowing financial institutions to ensure they are providing personalized, timely and relevant outreach to their customers."

Designed to enhance consumers' financial wellbeing, the Opportunities Engine deepens banking relationships while positioning the financial institution as account holders' primary financial institution. This is especially relevant in institutions' ongoing efforts to attract and retain deposits as they leverage data-driven, personalized engagement with consumers via the digital channel. By reaching the right consumers at the right time, across any location or channel, Pulsate empowers financial institutions to stand out in today's competitive banking landscape and reach customers wherever they are in their moment of need helping them build lasting, profitable relationships in a mobile-first world.

Powered by FinTech Futures, the Banking Tech Awards USA celebrate the excellence and innovation in the banking technology sector, recognizing outstanding achievements across various categories including projects, products, services, individuals and teams. To see the full list of this year's finalists and for more information about the awards, visit FinTech Futures.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.

