BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 April 2025 were:
195.95p Capital only
196.00p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 35,369 Ordinary shares on 7th April 2025, the Company has 67,524,124 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,837,181 shares which are held in Treasury.
