Avel eCare Delivers Consistency in Care as Hospitals Face Rising Costs, Chronic Conditions, and Overwhelmed Emergency Rooms

As healthcare systems across the nation confront a perfect storm of rising costs, chronic disease management, staff burnout, and prolonged emergency room wait times, Avel eCare is offering hospitals a lifeline. Avel delivers 24/7 virtual clinical support that enables hospitals to increase patient volume and throughput, without increasing staffing costs, often enabling significant savings.

With more than 40% of Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) at risk of closing and urban hospitals struggling with emergency room wait times lasting half a day or more, the need for consistent, scalable care has never been more urgent.

"In an increasingly unpredictable healthcare environment, Avel eCare provides consistency," said Don Yish, Chief Revenue Officer of Avel eCare. "We help hospitals deliver quality care around the clock while reducing operational costs and alleviating provider burnout. Our solutions ensure that hospitals can serve more patients, more efficiently, without adding to their staffing burden."

A Proven Model for Underserved Communities and Urban Health Systems

Avel's deep experience in serving underserved populations-including partnerships with Indian Health Service (IHS) and specialty clinics-has positioned the company to address similar challenges in urban hospitals. These facilities often serve large, underserved populations struggling with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and behavioral health disorders.

"Chronic conditions are overwhelming hospitals across the country," Yish said. "Our success in helping IHS and specialty clinics manage these complex cases translates directly to the urban environment. Many of these city hospitals are also healthcare deserts, facing the same constraints as rural communities, but with larger populations and higher patient volume. We're bringing scalable, proven solutions to both."

Reducing Burnout and Lowering Costs

As hospitals face significant financial pressures and potential cuts to programs like Medicaid, controlling costs is critical. Avel offers a financially sustainable model that reduces reliance on expensive locum providers and overtime hours. By providing virtual support, Avel also helps prevent staff burnout, a leading contributor to workforce turnover.

"We're seeing hospitals cutting non-clinical roles and right-sizing their organizations just to stay afloat," Yish said. "Avel enables hospitals to keep their clinical teams focused on what they do best, while we support them with scalable, cost-effective virtual care."

Consistency of Care in an Inconsistent World

With healthcare systems facing increasing uncertainty, Avel provides consistent, scalable care that can be rapidly deployed in hospitals of any size. From supporting small rural CAHs to partnering with large urban health systems and academic medical centers, Avel is helping hospitals stabilize operations, control costs, and expand care for their communities.

"Hospitals today need more than a partner-they need certainty," Yish said. "Avel delivers reliable, consistent care when and where it's needed most."

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is the nation's largest and most established virtual care provider, delivering scalable telemedicine solutions to hospitals, health systems, and communities across the country. With services ranging from emergency care and behavioral health to virtual nursing and ICU support, Avel partners with healthcare organizations to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and ensure patients receive the care they need, no matter where they are.

