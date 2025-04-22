Tianlong Science and Technology: Tianlong Showcases Innovation at Prestigious International Biomedical Forum in Kazakhstan

KARAGANDA, Kazakhstan, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianlong Science and Technology is honored to have been invited to speak at the "International Biomedical Forum: Researches and Innovations", held on April 17-18, 2025, at Karaganda Medical University in Kazakhstan. In addition to presenting at the forum, the Tianlong team also conducted site visits and market research activities in Kazakhstan, further deepening engagement with the local healthcare community.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Karaganda Medical University, this high-level event brought together leading voices from the global biomedical community to discuss cutting-edge research and emerging technologies shaping the future of healthcare.

Representing the innovation strength of our group, Jessica Wu, PhD in Biology and Product Manager of Tianlong, delivered a presentation titled "LigSeq Reagent Kits: Personalized Medication for Better Healthcare". The presentation introduced our latest achievements in precision diagnostics, highlighting how LigSeq technology is supporting more individualized and effective treatment pathways.

We were also proud to share the stage with a distinguished lineup of international experts who offered deep insights into the latest biomedical breakthroughs. Among them were Prof. Luc van der Laan from Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and Prof. Florent Dumont of Paris-Saclay University. The forum also featured remarks from Mr. Xavier Le Torrivellec, Education Cooperation Attaché of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, highlighting international collaboration in biomedical education and research.

The forum's agenda reflected its global vision, covering key topics such as drug development, genomics and proteomics, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and the integration of big data in clinical decision-making. Our participation in this prestigious forum underscores Tianlong's ongoing commitment to advancing global healthcare through innovation, collaboration, and expertise.

Following the successful presentation at the forum, the Tianlong team also visited local healthcare institutions and the Research and Production Center of Transfusion under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During these visits, our team held in-depth exchanges with local medical professionals, discussing current trends and needs in blood screening and transfusion safety.

The visit also included a focused market survey on Kazakhstan's blood screening landscape, enabling our team to gain valuable insights into clinical workflows, diagnostic requirements, and regulatory practices in the country. These findings will serve as a crucial foundation for the future introduction and localization of Tianlong's blood screening solutions.

By engaging directly with local professionals and understanding the Kazakhstani diagnostic market, Tianlong continues to lay the groundwork for meaningful contributions to public health initiatives in Central Asia.

About Tianlong

Tianlong Science and Technology, founded in 1997, is a pioneer in the field of genetic testing and molecular diagnostics. Together with our group company Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. (KHB), we have established five core technology platforms - immunodiagnostics, biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, POCT, and mass spectrometry, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of instruments and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents - offering comprehensive solutions across a wide range of sectors, including clinical diagnostics, blood centers, disease control, veterinary epidemic prevention, and food safety.

Tianlong Science and Technology

