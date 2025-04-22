Tencent Cloud: TencentDB TDSQL Powers 60+ Banks' Year-End Financial Closings with Zero Errors

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "60+ financial institutions, zero errors! During the recent year-end financial closing operations, Tencent Cloud's '6T' integrated foundational software suite-including TDSQL database, Tencent Cloud Enterprise (TCE), TCS PaaS platform, TBDS big data platform, TencentOS, and Tencent Cloud TI Platform-safeguarded over 60 banks and large state-owned financial enterprises, enabling flawless execution of critical year-end tasks with 100% accuracy."

"As the first state-owned major bank in China to fully transition to a distributed architecture, Bank X previously deployed Tencent Cloud's TDSQL database to power its full-scale core systems-including customer information, credit cards, and personal liabilities. In 2024, it conducted year-end financial closings on this distributed core system for the first time, facing exponentially higher workloads, complexity, and technical challenges than ever before. Throughout the process, Tencent Cloud ensured the bank's distributed core aced this critical year-end stress test."

"Beyond the aforementioned state-owned major bank, over 60 banks leveraged Tencent Cloud's distributed database, private cloud, and big data platform technologies to efficiently complete year-end financial closings-executing nearly 1,000 pre-closing and year-end batch tasks per client with 100% timeliness.

In recent years, Tencent Cloud has supported nearly 40 financial institutions, including Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Ping An Bank, and Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank, in transitioning their core systems to distributed architectures, solidifying the role of domestic technology in ensuring secure and stable operations for the financial sector."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tencentdb-tdsql-powers-60-banks-year-end-financial-closings-with-zero-errors-302434438.html