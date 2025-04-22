Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co. Charges Into Texas With Veteran Franchisee Steven Ortiz

Marine Sergeant and Former Event Manager Brings Precision and Leadership to DFW Metroplex

Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co., the proudly veteran-owned and operated craft soda brand with 20+ years of history, renowned for its nostalgic flavors and immersive event experiences, announces U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Steven Ortiz as its newest franchise partner in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. A seasoned leader and former Fire Direction Control-man, Ortiz transitions from spearheading event operations to franchise ownership-underscoring Wild Bill's commitment to empowering veteran entrepreneurs.

Steven Ortiz (Pictured Left) Wild Bill's Franchisee U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

From Event Manager to Franchisee: Strategic Growth in Action

Since joining Wild Bill's in 2018 as an Event Manager, Ortiz has played a pivotal role in expanding the brand's footprint across Texas and beyond. His operational excellence and innovative approach to large-scale events have cemented Wild Bill's reputation as a go-to partner for fairs, festivals, and community celebrations.

Military Service: Precision Meets Passion

As a Fire Direction Control-man in the Marine Corps (2006-2010, Reserve 2011), Ortiz honed expertise in artillery coordination and mission-critical decision-making during his deployment with the Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2008. His honorable discharge marked the end of a decorated career defined by strategic thinking and teamwork-skills he now channels into entrepreneurship. "The Marines taught me to lead with purpose and precision," said Ortiz. "Wild Bill's shares that values-driven mindset, and I'm eager to bring our craft soda experience to DFW."

Veteran Franchising Program: Investing in Those Who Served

Wild Bill's proudly supports veterans through its Veteran Franchising Program, offering:

Reduced franchise fees for qualified veterans.

Tailored financing options to lower barriers to ownership.

Ongoing mentorship from the brand's leadership team.

"Steven embodies the grit and leadership we champion," said Michael Russo, Chief Growth Officer of Wild Bill's. "His journey from event manager to franchisee-and his unwavering dedication to community-make him an ideal ambassador for our brand."

Join the Mission

Veterans interested in franchise opportunities are encouraged to explore Wild Bill's Veteran Program at https://drinkwildbills.com/pages/franchise-opportunity.

About Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co. has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic craft sodas for over 20 years, serving customers at events nationwide. With a focus on creating nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill's sodas are available online, at local retailers, and at hundreds of events annually. As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill's is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused non-profits.

