Medisafe Launches VIA: AI Voice Tech That Supercharges Patient Engagement and Slashes Enrollment Friction

Pharma's $5B Fix: Always-On Voice That Turns Support Programs into Growth Engines

Medisafe today launched VIA (Voice Intelligent Agent) - a breakthrough AI voice assistant designed to fix pharma's $5B patient support gap and transform how specialty brands activate, engage, and retain patients.

It's not a bot. It's a breakthrough. VIA represents a new frontier in AI-powered engagement, built for specialty and complex care. If your brand is struggling with program activation or patient reach, it's time to put a voice to the solution.



In conjunction with existing apps, portals and programs, VIA is a fully integrated omnichannel AI solution that reaches patients where they are: through proactive, empathetic voice calls that feel human, not robotic. VIA uses humanized voice outreach to guide patients through onboarding, adherence, and access - while integrating with brand hubs and CRM systems for seamless pharma deployment.

Medisafe VIA is multilingual and supports a range of use cases for healthcare companies - including enrolling in a digital companion program, adherence monitoring, symptom checking, and insurance re-verification - making it a versatile tool for addressing diverse patient needs across regions and care models.

"VIA is the missing link between support programs and the patients who need them," said Rotem Shor, co-founder and CTO of Medisafe. "It is the voice that turns confusion into clarity and how we make patient support human again at scale."

Solving The $5B Black Hole in Patient Support

Pharma spends $5 billion a year on patient support programs - yet only 3% of patients use them. Why? Because most patients don't know they exist or can't navigate the onboarding maze.

VIA flips the script with direct, intelligent outreach.

No extra apps to download.

No extra portals to log into.

Just a humanized voice call - guiding patients, step by step.

And it's not just a voicebot. VIA integrates the full Medisafe experience across voice, SMS, app, and web, which is especially impactful for specialty and rare disease brands where every patient touchpoint matters. VIA has the potential to unlock millions in otherwise lost revenue by bridging the support-to-patient gap.



Why Now? Because the AI Future Is Already Here

Patients already expect seamless, intelligent, and human-centered care - and Medisafe VIA delivers exactly that. It's time to act.

For example, Mayo Clinic reports the use of AI-remote monitoring has resulted in a 40% reduction in readmissions, and Cleveland Clinic is seeing a 94% accuracy rate with its AI-powered virtual triage system.



As digital health redefines the standards of connection and outcomes, organizations that delay risk falling behind. Pharma brands that delay risk losing engagement today, not tomorrow. VIA meets patients where they are, right now - before someone else does.



VIA is designed to plug directly into Medisafe partner brand hubs, CRM systems, and patient support workflows - accelerating implementation without disruption. Specifically, today's release means Medisafe partners can:

Boost enrollment through proactive, guided voice outreach

Improve adherence and reduce no-shows across health systems and provider networks

Deliver timely, frictionless support to patients and caregivers via familiar channels

"VIA represents a critical leap forward in making healthcare engagement more human, accessible, and effective," said Stacey Wasserman, Chief Commercial Officer, Medisafe. "And VIA isn't just patient engagement - it's a revenue unlock for brands struggling to connect support to outcomes,"



Available Now

VIA integrates with Medisafe partners in as little as 30 days and complies with applicable law and regulation - reducing risk while accelerating value. Ready to turn your support program into a growth engine? Meet our team at Asembia 2025 or see more at MedisafeVIA.com .

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health to drive outcomes, while providing real-time intelligence from a database of billions of data points. By combining advanced technology with behavioral science, Medisafe's multiple options support patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 13M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution, which is also ISO 27001:2022 and ISO 13845 certified.



Media Contact

pr@medisafe.com



