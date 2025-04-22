COGNNA Unveils Nexus, Agentic AI Security Operations Platform

Breakthrough Release Delivers Intelligence-Led Agentic AI with Seamless Integrations for Optimized Security Automation

COGNNA , a pioneering force in AI-driven cybersecurity, today launched COGNNA Nexus, a revolutionary Security Operations Center (SOC) platform designed to transform threat management. This significant release harnesses the power of advanced agentic AI to provide autonomous threat detection, analysis, and response, dramatically reducing alert fatigue, accelerating incident response, and enabling security teams to proactively combat evolving cyber threats with unparalleled efficiency.

COGNNA's Founders: Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO & Co-founder, and Ziyad Alshehri, CTO & Co-founder

Today's Security Operations Centers (SOCs) face an unprecedented challenge: managing the sheer volume and complexity of cyber threats. Security teams are often overwhelmed by a deluge of alerts from disparate security tools, leading to alert fatigue and delayed responses to critical incidents. According to Microsoft , security analysts spend a significant portion of their time - nearly three hours daily - manually triaging security alerts, a large portion of which turn out to be false positives. This highlights the critical need for more efficient and intelligent threat management solutions.

The COGNNA Nexus platform, showcased at RSA 2025, allows organizations to shift from reactive to proactive security measures by integrating deep telemetry, real-time detection, advanced threat hunting, autonomous investigation, proactive threat intelligence, and guided response into a single workflow. This comprehensive approach spans endpoint assets, identities, cloud services, and hybrid environments, providing security teams with complete context, reduced noise, and actionable clarity. By enabling security teams to focus on what matters, COGNNA Nexus helps organizations effectively combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Key Features Include:

Enhanced Agentic AI: Advanced agentic AI capabilities, enabling the platform to autonomously detect, analyze, and respond to threats in real-time. This reduces reliance on manual intervention, dramatically accelerating incident response times.

Unified Security Posture: Seamless integration with a broader ecosystem of security tools and platforms delivers comprehensive visibility and control across complex IT environments. This eliminates data silos and enhances threat correlation

Advanced Predictive Threat Modeling: Leveraging advanced AI, the platform predicts potential threats before they materialize. This proactive approach allows organizations to anticipate and mitigate risks, strengthening their defenses against evolving cyberattacks

Streamlined Security Operations: Automation of routine security tasks, such as threat triage and incident response, frees up security analysts to focus on higher-level strategic initiatives.

Enhanced AI-Powered Agent: An AI Agent provides instant security insights and guidance, enabling security teams to quickly access critical information and make informed decisions.

"COGNNA Nexus represents a major leap forward in AI-powered security operations, and we're excited to showcase this transformative technology to the US market at RSA," said Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO & Cofounder of COGNNA. "By enhancing agentic AI and expanding integrations, we are empowering Security Operations Centers globally, to achieve unprecedented levels of security efficiency and effectiveness, addressing the evolving threat landscape with truly innovative cybersecurity solutions."

Visit COGNNA at the 2025 RSA Conference

COGNNA is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming RSA Conference, where Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO & Cofounder and Ziyad Alshehri , CTO & Cofounder, will showcase the Nexus platform at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion in collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), Booth 760 in the South Expo. This presents a unique opportunity for attendees to experience firsthand the transformative capabilities of Nexus and discover how it can revolutionize their Security Operations Centers (SOCs), providing a glimpse into the future of AI-driven security.

About COGNNA:

COGNNA is a leading innovator in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. The company is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies that empower organizations to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats. COGNNA's solutions leverage advanced AI algorithms to automate security operations, enhance threat detection, and streamline incident response.

Contact Information

Christine Castro

VP of Marketing

ccastro@cognna.com

1-978-852-7484

