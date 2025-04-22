CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Groundbreaking 100MG Full Spectrum CBD Gummy Geared Toward Mental Health & Focus

With the global CBD market expected to exceed $60 billion by 2030, and the mental wellness industry surging past $500 billion, CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is strategically positioning itself at the center of two of the fastest-growing markets in modern health.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) a leader in cannabinoid-driven health innovation - proudly announces the launch of its most anticipated product to date: a high-dosage 100MG Full Spectrum CBD Gummy, meticulously formulated to support mental health, daily focus, and emotional well-being.

Available in mouth-watering Crisp Green Apple and Wild Blueberry flavors, this isn't your average CBD gummy. It's a next-generation wellness tool - designed not only to relax the body but to sharpen the mind. Crafted with full-spectrum cannabinoids, these gummies are being positioned as a natural ally in the pursuit of mental clarity, balance, and daily productivity.

"Mental health isn't a trend - it's a global crisis. And people are tired of band-aid solutions," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "This product was built to empower people who want to feel better and function better - without the side effects of traditional pharmaceuticals. It's a powerful, natural alternative that speaks directly to the stress, anxiety, and attention struggles millions face every day."

Lab tested and verified with Certificates of Analysis (COAs), this 100MG gummy represents the company's deepest push yet into the lucrative mental wellness category. Unlike many low-dose competitors, CBDL's bold formulation is made for people who need real results - entrepreneurs, creatives, students, parents, and professionals looking to stay in control of their mood and mindset.

Early conversations with several wellness clinics and mental health centers are already in progress, exploring how this high-potency gummy could be integrated into patient routines. While no formal agreements have been made, the demand is clear: health professionals are actively seeking natural, high-quality, lab-verified CBD options to complement modern mental wellness protocols.

CBDL is rapidly building a portfolio that taps into high-value niches: from pain relief and nano-enhanced beverages to functional CBD coffee creamers and now, this cutting-edge product for mental clarity. The company's ability to stay ahead of trends and deliver results has attracted attention from both investors and the wellness industry.

"We're not trying to follow the market - we're reshaping it," Nelson added. "With this launch, we're doubling down on our belief that the future of wellness lies in functional, focused, and effective cannabinoid products."

This release is a bold statement to shareholders and the industry: CBD Life Sciences Inc. is serious about mental health. The company's momentum continues to build, and with this new launch, they're inviting wellness professionals, retail buyers, and everyday users to experience the next level of what CBD can offer.

The 100MG Mental Health Gummies are available now, with full lab reports and wholesale interest forms available on the company's website.

For product information, COAs, or wholesale inquiries, please visit www.thecbdvault.com.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) is a leading innovator in the wellness and alternative health sector, specializing in high-quality CBD and functional mushroom products designed to enhance well-being. With a commitment to scientific research and consumer safety, CBDL continues to push the boundaries of holistic health solutions, creating opportunities for exponential growth in a rapidly evolving market.

