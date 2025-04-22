Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Dr. Jesus Velador to the Board of Directors, replacing Stephen Dunn.

The company would like to thank Mr. Dunn for his guidance and valuable contributions during his time leading Corcel Exploration and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

Dr. Velador has over 25 years of experience in exploration of epithermal, skarn, replacement, and porphyry deposits. He is currently VP of Exploration at Vizsla Silver Corp., where he has been leading exploration and resource expansion works at the Panuco silver-gold project since 2022. Previously, he worked as VP of Exploration at Outcrop Silver Corp., in Colombia, and as Corporate Exploration Manager at Fortuna Silver Mines where he managed brownfields exploration programs in Mexico and Peru. Earlier, he worked as Director of Explorations at First Majestic Silver Corp. where he managed the exploration team that discovered the Ermitaño silver and gold deposit in Sonora and lead exploration programs in other skarn and CRD mine districts in Mexico. Dr. Velador started his career prospecting and mapping various types of hydrothermal deposits in the Mexican Altiplano and the Sierra Madre Occidental for Industrias Peñoles where his work was instrumental in the discovery of the Valdecañas Vein in the Juanicipio project, a Fresnillo - MAG Silver joint venture. Relevant education includes a doctorate in Epithermal deposits from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology and a master's degree in Geology from the University of Texas at El Paso, U.S.A., and a Geol. Eng. Degree from the University of Chihuahua, Mexico.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Jesus Velador to the Board of Directors of Corcel Exploration. Dr. Velador brings to the board a deep technical background and an exceptional track record of mineral discovery and project advancement." commented CEO, Jon Ward. "Dr. Velador's' leadership in exploration and resource expansion programs demonstrates his strong ability to deliver results in geologically complex environments. His expertise in both precious and base metal systems, particularly across North American jurisdictions, will be a valuable asset for Corcel as we pursue our strategic growth objectives."

The Company also announces that it has granted 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.115 for a period of 5 years, in accordance with its stock option plan.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Copper-Gold project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

