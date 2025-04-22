Texas and Florida Companies and Leaders to Be Recognized for Excellence and Trust

Merco, a global leader in corporate reputation evaluation, is bringing its influential ranking methodology to Texas and Florida. With 25 years of experience and a presence in more than 19 countries, Merco aims to recognize the most reputable companies and business leaders in the U.S. market. The methodology involves a multistakeholder evaluation, which is audited by KPMG, and participation in the ranking is entirely free of charge, ensuring the rankings' independence.

Leading this expansion is Vana Cristina Koutsomitis, an entrepreneur and wealth management expert. "It's an honor to be part of an organization that lives its values," says Koutsomitis. "Merco's commitment to their methodology, independence, transparency, and rigor is what sets it apart and what made me believe in the project."

Merco CEO Jose María San Segundo adds, "For more than two decades, we have worked to establish a leading corporate reputation monitor. Now we are taking this major step to add value to one of the most dynamic and influential markets in the world. It is an exciting challenge-one we embrace with enthusiasm, commitment, and the firm intention to continue driving business excellence through our rigorous methodology."

By establishing a presence in Texas and Florida-two states known for their economic growth and entrepreneurial spirit, with $2.7 and $1.6 trillion GDP, respectively-Merco aims to empower local companies with strategic insights into how key stakeholders perceive them. The ranking will recognize high-performing businesses and leaders and also provide data for enhancing reputation in a competitive environment.

Merco Methodology

Merco's ranking in the U.S. will be built on a five-phase, multi-stakeholder methodology that combines expert insight, public opinion, and 200 objective data points, being the only reputation evaluation in the world with 18 information sources. The process begins with a survey of business leaders to identify the top companies and leaders. These are then evaluated by a diverse group of stakeholders-including financial analysts, journalists and academics. Digital presence and public perception are also assessed, and each company's reputation is verified using trusted indicators renowned from institutions.

Merco brings a proven global standard to evaluating corporate reputation, aiming to foster greater trust and excellence in Texas and Florida across multiple sectors, including banking, manufacturing/industrial, consulting, tourism, consumer goods, energy, technology and education.

