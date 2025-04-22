Built on its AI-native data classification platform and powered by capabilities from the Trail Security acquisition, Cyera's Omni DLP acts as the adaptive brain for your entire DLP stack: unifying tools, understanding your data, and surfacing only the alerts that matter

Cyera, the world's fastest-growing data security company, today announced the launch of Omni DLP, a breakthrough AI-native solution that finally delivers on the promise of enterprise data loss prevention.

For years, data loss prevention (DLP) has been synonymous with pain: ineffective, noisy, reactive, and nearly impossible to operationalize. Omni DLP changes the game by layering intelligence across the data security stack, empowering security teams to focus on the real threats, not countless false positives.

"Omni DLP is the brain DLP has been missing," said Yotam Segev, CEO and co-founder of Cyera. "Everyone loves to hate DLP, and for good reason. Cyera reimagined DLP as an integrated AI-native system: one that understands your data, adapts in real-time, and infuses that intelligence across the data security stack, to finally make good on what DLP was supposed to be. This is not just an incremental lift-it's a reset for the entire category. Organizations will go from thousands of noisy false positives to just a handful of credible ones, allowing our customers to find the needle in the haystack."

Omni DLP combines the power of Cyera's AI-native Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with a real-time DLP analysis engine from its Trail Security acquisition, creating a unified architecture that protects data at rest, in motion, and in use.

Built for the Age of AI

AI is the future of data. From LLMs, AI agents, and the copilots of the world, enterprise innovation depends on data flowing faster and farther than ever before. Legacy DLP tools weren't built for this. Omni DLP is!

With Omni DLP, organizations gain:

AI-Powered Noise Reduction Eliminate over 95% of false positive alerts to focus on the few most critical and actionable

Eliminate over 95% of false positive alerts to focus on the few most critical and actionable Real-Time, Adaptive Protection Automatically detect your unique data and prevent exfiltration

Automatically detect your unique data and prevent exfiltration Deep AI Governance Control data used in AI tools and prompts, and prevent data exposure through AI systems.

Control data used in AI tools and prompts, and prevent data exposure through AI systems. 360 View all your endpoint, network, email, messaging and cloud DLP risks, alerts and policies in a single view, leveraging AI for enrichment and correlation.

all your endpoint, network, email, messaging and cloud DLP risks, alerts and policies in a single view, leveraging AI for enrichment and correlation. Policies That Learn auto-tuned controls that evolve with your data.

"With the rapid pace of AI, enterprises are hyper-focused on their data and how to protect it," said Segev. "Enterprises have made considerable progress protecting themselves from external threats and exploitation, but legacy tools rely on static rules and incomplete information about the data landscape to fight dynamic risks. That's why we built Omni DLP: to think as fast as your data flows. Omni DLP enables us to protect sensitive data in motion the crown jewels automatically classified by our AI-native classification engine. This is data security the way it was meant to be: intelligent, adaptive, and built for the AI era."

"This is the kind of product I've been hoping to see for years," said Kyle Weckman, CISO, Antares Capital. "Every CISO has faced the limitations of traditional DLP, and Omni DLP fills a major gap in the market. It takes a modern AI-driven approach that finally addresses long-standing challenges. If we'd had this a few years ago, it would've saved a lot of time, budget, and frustration."

Cyera's Omni DLP is now available. To learn more, take Omni DLP for a spin, and check out Cyera's on-demand webinar.

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the $24 billion data security market. Its AI-powered platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Accel, and Coatue, Cyera's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset- data, and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

