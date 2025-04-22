Orange Media Group: The Kowalis Auto Group Announces Their Solar Energy Platform

The Kowalis Auto Group, who operates Orland Toyota, Lexus of Orland, and Lexus of Merrillville, has invested in solar panel technology at each of their dealerships.

To celebrate Earth Day 2025, The Kowalis Auto Group announces the completion of a solar energy conversion project which began in 2022. Solar panel arrays now cover over 75 percent of the available space on the roof of three automotive dealerships: Orland Toyota, Lexus of Orland, and Lexus of Merrillville. The project has placed over 700 solar panels on the roof of each dealership, totaling over 2200 group-wide. Completing the solar power array further advances the Kowalis Auto Group toward achieving the goal of becoming as energy efficient and environmentally friendly as possible. The family owned dealership group is proud to prioritize the preservation of the environment for future generations.

Solar Array above Orland Toyota

Solar Array facing south on the roof of Orland Toyota in Orland Park, Illinois

Over the past decade, The Kowalis Auto Group has already taken steps towards a green future by investing in energy efficient LED lighting technologies, along with green-focused service department practices. Showrooms, service departments, and outside lot lighting have all been converted from inefficient metal halide technology to LED technology, which is operating to enable optimum conservation efforts.

Each rooftop solar panel array will produce enough electricity to offset a 41.1% average reduction in grid usage. Collectively, the solar arrays at Orland Toyota and Lexus of Orland are one of the largest collections of solar panels in the South Suburbs of Chicago. The rooftop in Merrillville, Indiana is now one of the first of its kind for Northwest Indiana. This project will generate an average of over 991,600 kWh annually for the group, which equates to 17,900 trees saved per year.

The owners of The Kowalis Auto Group, Jeff Kowalis, Chris Kowlais, and Ryan Kowalis, encourage other businesses to follow their forward-thinking lead on a path to reduce their carbon footprints and be kinder to the environment. Now, more than ever, it is possible and financially viable to go green.

If you want to discuss the path they took and see what you can do, ask for them at one of the dealerships.

