Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca Resources Announces Completion of 2025 Winter Program and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $1.25 Million

Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2025 Winter Program at its 100% owned Key Lake South Project (KLS; Table 1, Figure 1). The program consisted of 5,925 m of drilling that was focused on drilling the northwest and southeast extensions of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit (the "Loki Deposit" (see Figure 2)) as well as to the north of the Loki Deposit.

Extensional drilling at the Loki Deposit continued at a 100 m x 100 m grid spacing, similar to the 2024 summer program. Drilling continued to intersect strong graphite mineralization along the trend in multiple holes, confirming the extension along the trend between the 2016 drill holes (Figure 3A).

One drill hole (KLS-24-072) was completed along the prospective zone north and parallel to the Loki Deposit (Figure 2). Multiple graphite intersections, up to 45 m in length, were encountered within the hole and the graphite mineralization is visually similar to the Loki Deposit (Figure 3B). The drilling was designed to investigate the graphite mineralization up-dip of that intersected in the summer of 2024 (for details about the 2024 drilling, see the Company's news release dated November 27th, 2024).

Brian McEwan, Vice-President of Exploration, stated, "We had another successful drill program at the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit this winter. We continued to have strong intersections of graphite mineralization alongside our 2024 drilling as we build outward. It's also very exciting to see the prospective northern trend yield more significant intersections of graphite at similar shallow depths like at the Loki Deposit. The results are really positive on the back of the 11.31 Mt inferred resource estimate at the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit that we announced on April 15th, 2025."

The Company is also announcing a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of $1.25 million which would be comprised of the sale of up to 6,250,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.16 per FT Unit and the sale of up to 1,785,715 non-flow-through units of the Company (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.14 per NFT Unit. Each FT Unit is to be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "FT Share" and each common share of the Company, a "Common Share") to be issued as a "flow-through share" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of two years at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share. Each NFT Unit is to be comprised of one Common Share and one-half of a Warrant.

The gross proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for exploration activities on the Company's Key Lake South Project (KLS), including the commencement of environmental baseline and hydrological studies, working capital, and for other general and administrative costs. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares are intended to be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (as this term is defined in the Tax Act) that the Company may renounce pursuant to the Tax Act as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as this term is defined in the Tax Act) or, if the Company determines in its sole discretion, as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as defined in the Tax Act).

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay cash finder's fees equal up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised from Investors introduced to the Company by finders ("Finders") and issue Warrants equal up to 6.0% of the number of Units acquired by Investors introduced to the Company by Finders in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

All securities issued and sold under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the Company's receipt of Exchange approval.

Table 1: 2025 winter drillhole locations and total lengths (UTM NAD83, Zone 12N).

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination EOH KLS-25-053 445815 6330186 558 35 -60 197 KLS-25-054 445757 6330108 556 35 -60 247 KLS-25-055 445701 6330028 551 35 -60 284 KLS-25-056 445897 6330133 550 35 -60 233 KLS-25-057 445844 6330061 550 35 -60 230 KLS-25-058 445782 6329968 548 35 -60 296 KLS-25-059 445981 6330077 551 35 -60 165 KLS-25-060 445868 6329920 544 35 -60 315 KLS-25-061 445920 6329995 544 35 -60 222 KLS-25-062 445940 6329859 543 35 -60 261 KLS-25-063 445185 6330509 547 35 -60 171 KLS-25-064 445126 6330427 548 35 -60 289 KLS-25-065 445068 6330343 549 35 -60 403 KLS-25-066 445106 6330570 542 35 -60 187 KLS-25-067 445048 6330485 545 35 -60 272 KLS-25-068 444990 6330404 545 35 -60 394 KLS-25-069 444966 6330542 552 35 -60 291 KLS-25-070 445018 6330624 549 35 -60 227 KLS-25-071 445078 6330710 552 35 -60 171 KLS-25-072 446137 6331163 536 35 -60 429 KLS-25-073 445749 6330602 553 215 -60 248 KLS-25-074 446062 6330016 547 35 -60 172 KLS-25-075 446003 6329937 543 35 -60 221

For more information on the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and an overview of the Key Lake South Project, please visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca.

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Project area showing the location of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit in and the priority target areas for uranium exploration along prospective graphitic corridors.

Figure 2: Map of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit area showing the 2025 winter drilling that focused on delineating the extension of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit. Note that KLS-25-072 tested the parallel prospective graphite zone to the north of the Loki Deposit.

Figure 3: Core photos from the 2025 winter drill program at the Key Lake South Project. A) Graphite mineralization from KLS-25-060 (full intersection not shown), 300 m along-strike toward the southeast of the 2024 summer drilling that defined the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit. B) Strong graphite mineralization from a 45 m intersection within KLS-25-072, drilled toward a parallel conductor north of the Loki Deposit.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration at Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities and along strike of past Key Lake Mine with prospective conductors of over 50 km for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total inferred resource of 11.31 Mt at 7.65 % Cg. Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 15, 2025 for further information about the resource estimate.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA

President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.

Email: info@abasca.ca

Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

