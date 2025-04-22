ZENWORK INC: Don't Miss the April 30 Deadline: Prepare Q1 2025 Form 941 Filing with Tax1099

Stay ahead of the curve! Tax1099, a leading IRS-authorized e-filing platform, reminds businesses to prepare and file Form 941 before the due date to ensure compliance and avoid costly IRS penalties.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR and DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / With the form 941 due date of April 30, 2025, fast approaching, Tax1099 encourages businesses to start preparing now to streamline their federal employment tax reporting. Form 941, the Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is critical for reporting withheld income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare taxes, and must be filed by the last day of the month following each quarter.

Form 941 eFile through Tax1099 simplifies the process, offering speed, accuracy, and security. Whether you're managing a single return or multiple filings, Tax1099's intuitive platform makes compliance effortless for businesses of all sizes.

Don't Forget Schedule B!

For businesses with semiweekly tax liabilities, Form 941 Schedule B is required to report daily tax liabilities. E-file it alongside Form 941 to ensure full compliance. Tax1099 seamlessly handles both, so you're covered without the hassle.

Form 941 Due Dates for 2025 Tax Year

Q1 (January-March): 941 Due Date April 30, 2025

Q2 (April-June): 941 Due Date July 31, 2025

Q3 (July-September): 941 Due Date October 31, 2025

Q4 (October-December): 941 Due Date January 31, 2026

Businesses need to report federal withholdings from employees, including:

Wages paid to employees.

All federal income tax withholdings.

All reported employee tips.

Employer and employee shares of Social Security and Medicare taxes in addition to any additional Medicare tax withholdings.

Any quarterly adjustments to Social Security or Medicare taxes for things like sick pay or tips.

Don't Risk Penalties-Act Now!

Miss the Form 941 due date, and the IRS could hit you with fines starting at 5% of unpaid taxes per month, up to 25%, plus interest. Tax1099's all-in-one platform automates prep, validates data, and delivers flawless submissions. Trusted by over 1 million businesses, it's your ticket to fast, error-free filings by every Quarterly Form 941 due dates .

Benefits of E-Filing with Tax1099

Seamless Integration: Syncs with accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero to import payroll data effortlessly.

Bulk Filing: Efficiently handle multiple Form 941 submissions for businesses with complex payroll needs.

Step-by-Step Guidance: Clear prompts and instructions ensure accurate filings, even for first-time users.

Team Collaboration: Invite team members, assign roles, and manage permissions for a streamlined workflow.

Top-Tier Security: Protects sensitive data with 256-bit encryption, TIN masking, and two-factor authentication.

Beat the Clock-File Today! Don't let penalties sneak up. With Tax1099, you can file your Form 941 now and keep your business in the clear. Get started at Tax1099.com !

