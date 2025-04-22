Four Companies Make Major Commitments to Arbor Day Foundation's Hurricane Recovery Campaign

Tree recovery efforts already underway, thanks in part to corporate support

In a matter of months, the Arbor Day Foundation's corporate partners have committed a combined $2.35 million to the nonprofit's campaign, aiming to plant 10 million trees in states impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Truist Charitable Fund, MathWorks, Bank of America, and Target all committed to the hurricane recovery initiative after it was announced by the Foundation in late October.

"We felt a strong pull to make a commitment to long-term recovery after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and clearly, we weren't alone. In the face of devastation, these companies have made the bold choice to step up and invest in a better future," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Thanks to their leadership and the collaboration of our local planting partners, we can accelerate our effort to restore what's been lost, enhance community resilience, and replant hope."

The new funding from Truist Charitable Fund, MathWorks, Bank of America, and Target was supplied in addition to the projects these companies already support through the Arbor Day Foundation. Because of their support, tree recovery work began in the fall and will continue this spring in communities impacted by the back-to-back hurricanes, like Asheville, North Carolina.

The Arbor Day Foundation aims to plant 10 million trees over next four years in communities and forestlands in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The Foundation has been heavily invested in assisting disaster-affected communities and forestlands since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in 2005 and has planted and distributed millions of trees as a result. The work has aided recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and floods.

There is still a great need for support as the Foundation seeks to replant hope following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Click here to learn more about how to help build towards better days in the region.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

