Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.: Decibel Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Results, 2025 Guidance

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a market leader in premium cannabis and extract manufactured products, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2024.

"We ended 2024 with strong momentum and renewed confidence in our global growth strategy. The removal of our going concern note is a direct reflection of the operational discipline and financial resilience we've built - including improved free cash flow, strategic reductions to payables, and our integration of AgMedica. While we anticipate a softer Q1 due to timing of international shipments, we expect a meaningful ramp-up in Q2 as export volumes accelerate. With these building blocks in place, we remain focused on profitable growth, both in Canada and abroad." - Benjamin Sze , Chief Executive Officer.

2025 Full Year Expectations

Net Revenue of $130 million driven by continued international growth.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $25 million with continued cost focus and automation.





of $25 million with continued cost focus and automation. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $20 million to continue strengthening balance sheet.





Debt to EBITDA ratio of <1.4x continuing progress in deleveraging.





Increase export to 9 markets from presence in 7 currently.

_________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

AgMedica Transaction Highlights

Financial contributions from AgMedica Bioscience Inc. (" AgMedica ") were for the period October 28, 2024 to December 31, 2024, and were immediately accretive to Decibel's results generating $3.4 million of net revenue, positive EBITDA 2 and free cash flow.





") were for the period October 28, 2024 to December 31, 2024, and were immediately accretive to Decibel's results generating $3.4 million of net revenue, positive EBITDA and free cash flow. With an EU-GMP certified facility and strong international demand, AgMedica is expected to contribute $30 million of net revenue and $4 million of EBITDA in 2025.





The Company expects a modest first quarter in 2025 due to the timing of international shipments. It anticipates a significant ramp up in global sales beginning in Q2 2025 as contracted orders begin to ship and scale and therefore is reiterating its previously reported guidance (October 28, 2024) relating to 2025 full year net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expectations.

_________________________

2 EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net Revenue was $25.3 million, a year over year increase of 0.4%. Net revenue growth in the quarter was primarily a result of a partial quarter of contributions from AgMedica, acquired on October 28, 2024. Contributions from the acquisition were offset by a decrease in net Canadian recreational sales.





was $25.3 million, a year over year increase of 0.4%. Net revenue growth in the quarter was primarily a result of a partial quarter of contributions from AgMedica, acquired on October 28, 2024. Contributions from the acquisition were offset by a decrease in net Canadian recreational sales. Net Canadian Recreational Sales were $21.9 million, a year over year decrease of 8%. The decrease in net Canadian recreational sales is primarily attributable to increased competition in vapes and infused pre-roll products. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company launched additional products and undertook a marketing campaign to combat declines in these segments and grow in other categories, including: a proudly Canadian campaign, reinvesting in growing the Qwest brand presence, launching ultra-high potency vapes and infused pre-rolls, new large format all-in-one disposable vapes, and milled flowers.





were $21.9 million, a year over year decrease of 8%. The decrease in net Canadian recreational sales is primarily attributable to increased competition in vapes and infused pre-roll products. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company launched additional products and undertook a marketing campaign to combat declines in these segments and grow in other categories, including: a proudly Canadian campaign, reinvesting in growing the Qwest brand presence, launching ultra-high potency vapes and infused pre-rolls, new large format all-in-one disposable vapes, and milled flowers. International Sales were $3.4 million, a year over year increase of 141%. The increase in international sales was primarily driven by a partial quarter of contributions from AgMedica. Total international sales contributed by AgMedica were $2.1 million. The Company has pursued additional contracts related to cannabis exports to international markets and anticipates contributions from these activities in the second quarter of 2025.





were $3.4 million, a year over year increase of 141%. The increase in international sales was primarily driven by a partial quarter of contributions from AgMedica. Total international sales contributed by AgMedica were $2.1 million. The Company has pursued additional contracts related to cannabis exports to international markets and anticipates contributions from these activities in the second quarter of 2025. Gross Margin Before Fair Value Adjustments was 49% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





was 49% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 46% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million, with a year over year increase of 4%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was primarily a result of improved gross margin and partial contributions from AgMedica.





of $5.2 million, with a year over year increase of 4%. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was primarily a result of improved gross margin and partial contributions from AgMedica. Free Cash Flow 3 of $2.2 million, with a year over year increase of 18%. The increase in Free Cash Flow was attributable to improvements in gross margin and reductions in working capital investments, partially offset by decreases to accounts payable. During the quarter, the Company reduced its accounts payable by $1.8 million as a part of an ongoing effort to strengthen its financial position.





of $2.2 million, with a year over year increase of 18%. The increase in Free Cash Flow was attributable to improvements in gross margin and reductions in working capital investments, partially offset by decreases to accounts payable. During the quarter, the Company reduced its accounts payable by $1.8 million as a part of an ongoing effort to strengthen its financial position. Adjusted Net Income4 of $1.0 million, a year over year increase of $1.2 million.

________________________________

3 Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 4 Adjusted Net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

Summary Highlights





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31

December 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)







Gross Canadian recreational sales 1 $33,820 $42,177 $136,353 $173,990 Net Canadian recreational sales 1 $21,869 $23,783 $88,392 $102,532 International sales 1 $3,443 $1,427 $4,145 $3,692









Total







Gross revenue $37,263 $43,604 $140,498 $177,682 Net revenue $25,312 $25,210 $92,537 $106,224 Gross profit before fair value adjustments $12,323 $11,598 $44,355 $48,538 Gross margin before fair value adjustments 49 % 46 % 48 % 46 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $5,201 $5,002 $17,936 $25,125 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $13,260 ($1,249) $9,463 ($1,770) Adjusted net income (loss) 2 $1,014 ($190) $200 $8,002 Cash flow from continuing operations $2,390 $2,294 $2,319 $8,188 Free cash flow 2 $2,221 $1,888 $1,396 $6,052









Per Share Metrics







Income (loss) per share $0.03 ($0.00) $0.03 ($0.01) Adjusted EPS 3 - - - $0.02

1 Supplementary financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 2 Refer to "Cash Flows" in the MD&A (as defined herein) for further details. 3 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

Decibel's audited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion & analysis for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2024 ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Decibel Investor Presentation

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company known for premium products that delight customers through innovation and quality. With brands like General Admission, Qwest, and Vox, Decibel's offerings are available across Canada, with expanding reach into global markets. Following the acquisition of AgMedica in Q4 2024, Decibel has added an EU-GMP-certified facility, supporting its commitment to international standards and global distribution growth. Decibel now operates three cultivation facilities and a processing and manufacturing center, positioning the company as a leader in high-quality, globally accessible cannabis products and brands.

Cautionary Statements

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains certain financial performance measures and ratios, namely EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EPS and Debt to EBITDA that are not recognized or defined under IFRS (termed "Non-GAAP Measures"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other licensed producers and cannabis companies. For an explanation of these measures to related comparable financial information presented in the Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, refer to the discussion below. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP Measures are useful indicators of operating performance and are specifically used by management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company. Accordingly, these Non-GAAP Measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation, other income, finance costs, foreign exchange loss, non-cash production costs and severance payments. Non-cash production costs relate to amortization expense allocations included in production costs. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with other financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Decibel's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Decibel's management.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31

December 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars)







Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 13,260 (1,249) 9,463 (1,770) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,685) (3,442) (10,792) (12,549) Change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold 5,480 4,501 17,570 22,321 Depreciation and amortization 1,396 428 5,036 2,477 Share-based compensation (246) 301 (877) 1,365 Other (income) 1,171 (118) 1,305 (360) Finance costs 648 714 2,902 2,781 Foreign exchange loss 50 194 239 477 Non-cash cost of goods sold1 1,184 1,478 4,216 5,289 Other adjustments2 (16,057) 2,195 (11,126) 5,094 Adjusted EBITDA3 5,201 5,002 17,936 25,125

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) excluding unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and change in fair value of biological assets realized through inventory sold, divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding. These measures are intended to provide a proxy for the Company's net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) and are used to compare Decibel to its competitors and derive expectations of future financial performance of the Company and should be considered together with other financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Decibel's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Decibel's management.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31

December 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars)







Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 13,260 (1,249) 9,463 (1,770) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological

assets (1,685) (3,442) (10,792) (12,549) Change in fair value of biological assets realized through

inventory sold 5,480 4,501 17,570 22,321 Gain on acquisition of AgMedica Bioscience Inc. (16,041) - (16,041) - Adjusted net income (loss)1 1,014 (190) 200 8,002 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 475,391,666 409,039,064 425,961,115 408,132,762 Adjusted EPS - - - $0.02

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as cash flow from operations less cash provided by (used in) investing activities. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with other financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Decibel's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Decibel's management.





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31

December 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 (thousands of Canadian dollars)







Cash provided by continuing operating activities 2,390 2,294 2,319 8,188 Cash used in investing activities 1,941 (406) 1,187 (2,136) Proceeds from the sale of Prairie Records Retail assets (2,110) - (2,110) - Free cash flow1 2,221 1,888 1,396 6,052

Management considers Debt to EBITDA an important measure as it is a key metric to identify the Company's ability to fund financing expenses, net debt reductions and other obligations. Debt to EBITDA is calculated as Debt divided by EBITDA.

Supplementary Financial Measures

International Sales is a supplementary financial measure intended to provide a more accurate depiction of international sales earned by the Company's wholesale operations.

Gross Canadian Recreational Sales is a supplementary financial measure intended to provide a more accurate depiction of gross revenue earned by the Company's wholesale operations. Inventory transferred directly from the Company's wholesale operations to the Company's retail operations is added to Gross Canadian Recreational Sales as found in the Financial Statements to arrive at Gross Canadian Recreational Sales.

Net Canadian Recreational Sales is a supplementary financial measure intended to provide a more accurate depiction of net revenue earned by the Company's wholesale operations. Inventory transferred directly from the Company's wholesale operations to the Company's retail operations is added to Net Canadian Recreational Sales as found in the Financial Statements to arrive at Net Canadian Recreational Sales.

