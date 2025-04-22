Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: A0D9FT | ISIN: DK0010311471 | Ticker-Symbol: TM2
Tradegate
22.04.25
10:55 Uhr
54,10 Euro
-0,60
-1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYDBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0554,1015:58
54,0554,1015:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2025 12:54 Uhr
Sydbank A/S: Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 16

Finanznachrichten News


Company Announcement No 16/2025

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

22 April 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 16
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

503,000

209,570,180.00
14 April 2025
15 April 2025
16 April 2025
17 April 2025 (public holiday)
18 April 2025 (public holiday)		22,000
20,000
18,000
-
-		396.85
408.14
408.08
-
-		8,730,700.00
8,162,800.00
7,345,440.00
-
-
Total over week 1660,000 24,238,940.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

563,000

233,809,120.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,947,697 own shares, equal to 7.23% of the Bank's share capital.

Yours sincerely

Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.