Sydbank A/S: Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 16

Company Announcement No 16/2025
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|22 April 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 16
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
503,000
209,570,180.00
|14 April 2025
15 April 2025
16 April 2025
17 April 2025 (public holiday)
18 April 2025 (public holiday)
|22,000
20,000
18,000
-
-
|396.85
408.14
408.08
-
-
|8,730,700.00
8,162,800.00
7,345,440.00
-
-
|Total over week 16
|60,000
|24,238,940.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
563,000
233,809,120.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,947,697 own shares, equal to 7.23% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive