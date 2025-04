Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement on the completion of on-grid power generation for the first quarter of 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. makes an announcement on the completion of on-grid power generation for the first quarter of 2025

For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2669996/e_00991ann_20250422_20250422_1828.pdf