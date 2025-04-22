During National Financial Capability Month in April, A.D. Banker Reminds Financial Professionals of Their Resources to Help Educate and Pass Along Knowledge to End Users

Finance Professionals Can Help Educate the General Population on All the Ways to Feel Empowered and It Starts With Understanding the Current Threats and Opportunities

A.D. Banker promotes financial education and awareness all year long, but April, which is recognized as National Financial Capability Month, is the perfect time for finance professionals to freshen up on educational resources, facts, and tips for use with their clientele.

It is up to financial professionals to relay information about financial products to their clients, such as how to manage savings, access and use credit, and safely complete transactions, as suggested in various ways on MyMoney.gov .

Here are some other facts and figures:

Financial professionals can increase awareness of vulnerable investors to prevent financial exploitation, such as from cryptocurrency scams , which have been on the rise year over year. This also highlights the need of educating clientele on how to identify, prevent, and report fraudulent activities and scams.

Revenue from pig butchering scams, where perpetrators cultivate relationships with individuals and convince them to participate in fraudulent schemes, increased nearly 40% in 2024 from the previous year, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis .

Banks and their staff can promote financial capability through high-quality financial literacy education or simple reminders through ongoing email programs that aim to build foundational knowledge in a metered way, without being overwhelmed. They can also offer financial services for all types of consumers, especially those who are underserved, those in life transition like those who have children leaving for college, experience divorce or death, or minority groups with possible language barriers.

"Here at A.D. Banker, it's always Financial Capability Month as we educate the professionals helping our communities feel secure and supported," says Kimberly Flewelling, ChFC®, CLU®, CASL®, National Securities Expert at A.D. Banker. Education isn't a one-and-done type of mentality. Especially with financial and securities education, market conditions and regulations provide an opportunity to not just check the box with education, but to be able to learn something that is valuable to your entire clientele portfolio. The more our communities are educated, the more they're empowered and the more we can eradicate fraudulent behaviors, the more we stabilize our financial futures."

About A.D. Banker



For more than 44 years, insurance and securities pre-licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, Adjuster , and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, online multimedia courses, and live webinars. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their continuing education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via classes, webinars or online self-study courses. Learn more at ADBanker.com . A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com .?

Media Contact:?

Career Certified Press?

Press@CareerCertified.com?

720.822.5314?

SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire